2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV
What’s new
- Rear parking sensors and USB-C ports now standard on specific trim levels
- Additional driver aids now standard on all but base trim level
- New Rock Creek Edition package
- Part of the fourth Pathfinder generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- V6 engine delivers strong acceleration with decent fuel economy
- Third-row seating is easy to access
- Offers robust towing capacity
- Automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors are standard on every trim level
- Cargo capacity and small-item storage are below average
- Offers less roomy third-row space than some rivals
- The top trim's ride quality may be too firm for some drivers
Which Pathfinder does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.8 / 10
The Pathfinder went through a substantial upgrade back in 2017, so not much has changed for the current year. The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder now offers USB-C ports for front and rear passengers, and features once reserved for the top trim levels trickle down through the range. For example, the SV trim now gets adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, while the SL adds LED headlights to its list of standard equipment.
Thankfully, there's still the smooth and torquey 3.5-liter V6 and what is arguably the best use of a CVT automatic on sale today. This combination not only provides good power, but it also helps all Pathfinders tow an impressive 6,000 pounds, no matter the trim level or drive configuration.
There are a few areas where the Pathfinder is a bit of a letdown. The touchscreen interface has dated graphics and lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, for instance. Mediocre outward visibility, less cargo space than some top rivals, and a somewhat harsh ride quality are other drawbacks.
Still, the 2019 Pathfinder manages to be a solid jack-of-all-trades vehicle. It provides plenty of capability and passenger room along with an easy-driving demeanor. It's worth a look for shoppers wanting an unassuming three-row crossover SUV with good towing capacity.
2019 Nissan Pathfinder models
The base S comes with a range of essential features and nice surprises, starting with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (284 horsepower, 259 lb-ft of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but a four-wheel-drive system is optional and includes hill descent control and a special four-wheel-drive locking function for extra traction. It should be noted that all Pathfinders are capable of towing 6,000 pounds.
Highlights of the S trim's standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat (which also slides and reclines), Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, a CD player and dual USB ports (one Type A and one Type C) for both front and rear passengers. Automatic emergency braking and reverse parking sensors also come standard.
The SV adds automatic headlights, foglights, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An optional All Weather package offers heated front seats, along with heated side mirrors and steering wheel. A navigation system, driver safety aids, Nissan telematics services, and a trailer hitch receiver and wiring harness are available with the optional Tech package.
Moving up to the SL, our recommended trim, adds the features from the SV's All Weather and Tech packages, as well as leather upholstery, LED headlights, a power liftgate, a top-down 360-degree parking camera system, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated second-row seats and upgraded interior trim.
The optional SL Premium package adds 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 13-speaker Bose audio system and a trailer hitch receiver. You can also order the SL with the Midnight Edition package, which includes blacked-out 20-inch wheels, side mirrors, roof rails and other cosmetic elements.
For 2019, Nissan has come out with the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, which is fundamentally a styling package for either the SV or SL trim level. On the outside, the Rock Creek Edition comes with dark-painted 18-inch wheels with all-season tires and a blackout treatment for the grille, badges, roof rails, side-mirror caps, door handles and fender flares. Inside, you'll find a two-tone color scheme with Rock Creek embroidery and orange contrast stitching.
Finally, the Platinum bundles all the previously mentioned options with ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and wood interior trim. A rear-seat entertainment system with dual 8-inch headrest displays is optional for the Platinum only.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering5.5
Handling6.5
Drivability7.5
Off-road6.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort5.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.0
Interior6.5
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position6.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.5
Quality7.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing8.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration5.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control5.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder.
Most helpful consumer reviews
If you want a sturdy , reliable, comfortable, powerful, economical SUV for your family, then the Nissan Pathfinder is the best in the market. I owned a 2013 Pathfinder SV for 6 years and 83000 miles (mostly Highway) and recently bought the 2019 Pathfinder SL with premium Package. This combo (SL+Premium package) is the best with all standard Saftey features that you'll find on any other competitor (Honda Pilot; Toyota Highlander; Ford Explorer; Volkswagon Atlas, etc), and a fabulous 13 speaker Bose stereo system, Heated steering; heated second row seats and a panoramic sunroof. In all the last 6 years i never had a single issue with the engine, which fired immediately even during polar vortex of -25 to -30 degrees farenhiet. In winds of 45 to 50 miles an hour, the vehicle was rock steady. On snow, I felt very confident driving at speeds above 65 miles an hour. I used Michelin tyres which i think are the best. The 2019 pathfinder is very very quiet compared to 2013 version, and When i take calls for meetings from my vehicle, there is no vehicle noise heard by others on the call. when taking calls or when the radio is playing in a parking lot, i cant hear anything standing outside the car. The forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems are the best. when i tried simulating a scenario i wouldnt go on, which shows that its not over sensitive, and definitely goes on when the guy in front suddenly applies brakes, or the one from next lane suddenly comes in front of my car. Driving non stop for long hours (chicago to Fort Lauderdale; Chicago to Washington DC; Chicago to Toronto) is not a big deal with the very comfortable seats and driving position. Acceleration from 65 miles an hour to pass a truck is a pleasure. Feels like there is a lot of power still available if needed. Driving on winding roads (Pittsburg to Washington) is a pleasure. The HID headlights and LED daytime running lights are a great change from the 2013 version.
I was in the market for a mid-size SUV with 4WD, full tow package with minimum tow capability of 5,000 lbs tow capability. The 2019 Pathfinder had a 6,000 lbs tow capability-a plus for me. The 2019 Pathfinder Platinum was fully loaded with options. I compared the Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, Infinity QX60 LUX, Buick Enclave Premium that had the same options as the Pathfinder Platinum. Each vehicle had their plus and minuses but not by much. The best deal offers were $8,000-$14,000 higher than the Platinum deal. This is what made my decision to buy the Pathfinder. After driving the other vehicles, some a little more plush, I found the Pathfinder to have a solid and very comfortable drive and handled very well. The storage/cargo area differential does not seem much except for the Buick Enclave. The third row seats seems ok, I can fit in them. You have power when you need it and handles well in foul weather and flooded areas. I was pleasantly surprised how well the the Pathfinder handled towing a 18 ft. boat. It handled well at 55 MPH and driving on residential streets. Very comfortable on long trips and the Bose Audio system is great. I have owned my 2019 Pathfinder for six months and I really enjoy it. I strongly recommend the Nissan Pathfinder for the quality, options and value. (Update). I have had my 2019 Pathfinder Platinum almost and am very happy with this vehicle. There are some additional comments I can make. After 1,000 miles the break in period of the vehicle ride smooth out even over rough roads, a most comfortable ride. I would add that my Pathfinder is very nimble.
Bought the Rock Creek SL Premium Edition and love it so far. Great Ride, Comfortable Seats, Lots of Room. Has good acceleration for this size SUV. Get alot of favorable comments on the Rock Creek Look.
Purchased this vehicle for family trips as my son plays college football. Was looking between the QX60 and Pathfinder but they are similar except the price. This car is amazing in regards to comfort and drives so smooth. The third row seat is spacious but not for a big person but rather for a 5-5 to 5-9 250 lbs. It does tilt all seats and the third row seats comes with two cup holders and AC for their side. Gas is currently at 20 mpg which is expected but on the freeways is much better mileage. It comes with most features mentioned on the SV model including leather steering wheel and interior, no leather seats and no navigation. The lack of tech is very much an issue but rest assure it has enough to not bother me ( IT GUY). Update 05 29 2020. The car is amazing and reliable with loads of power, we used to to travel to see my son play college football (won another ring ;) 2 years in a row) full of people and it never falters. Took drives to Mexico and had plenty of space for everyone to be comfortable for a 3 hour drive. Due to the frame been insulated, the ride is quiet and no outside no pollution. Radio sound is amazing considering a stock from the factory and with XM radio you never run out of music or variety. The only negative for say is the fact that the back wheel is a bit forward which caused the people sitting at the end to feel the deeps of the road more than everyone else. Back seats are also less cushion so it is best to have standard people to avoid uncomfortable ride. Overall I give a 9.5 out of 10 as the gas was the original problem when in the city but when traveling it averages 20+ miles per gallon. Lastly, the car feels luxurious, spacious and overall has a good look specially since I added the Nerf bars, roof rails, upgraded bass sound system and LED fog and driving lights. The final price out the door was 30K which included the extended warranty so I feel this was a deal. Hopefully this helps on your next purchase. Kindest Regards
Features & Specs
|SL 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$39,710
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|284 hp @ 6400 rpm
|S 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$33,220
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|284 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SV 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$36,060
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|284 hp @ 6400 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$31,530
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|284 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Pathfinder safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Pathfinder can apply brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Helps compensate for reduced side and rear visibility caused by the Pathfinder's stylish exterior. It's standard on SL and Platinum.
- Around-View Monitor
- Four cameras display a 360-degree image of the vehicle. Selectable curbside view works great for parking. It's standard on SL and Platinum.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Pathfinder vs. the competition
Nissan Pathfinder vs. Honda Pilot
Since its redesign in 2016, the Honda Pilot has set a very high bar for its competition. From the way it drives to the clever interior storage and standard suite of driver assistance systems, the Pilot is hard to match. But the optional nine-speed automatic isn't particularly desirable, and the assistance systems can be a little too jumpy at times.
Nissan Pathfinder vs. Toyota Highlander
coAnother jack-of-all-trades like the Pathfinder, the Toyota Highlander is attractive to families on more than one level. It's powered by a buttery-smooth V6 engine and roomy enough for a family. Yet it's easy to maneuver and one of the quietest vehicles in the class. But it, too, suffers from a frustrating infotainment system and some less than stellar ergonomics.ntent
Nissan Pathfinder vs. Ford Explorer
Another stalwart of the class, the Ford Explorer offers a wide range of models with varying powertrains and option packages to suit many prospective buyers. But while the Ford offers a superior tech interface and low levels of road noise, all of those options and trims can get a bit overwhelming and expensive
FAQ
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,530.
Other versions include:
- SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $39,710
- S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $33,220
- SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $36,060
- S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $31,530
- SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $38,020
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $44,560
- SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $34,370
- Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $42,870
More about the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder
You could walk by a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder without giving it a second thought. Its anonymous styling helps it blend in, while its proportions and specifications are very similar to its popular competition. But look closer and the Pathfinder stands out in other ways.
The Pathfinder's 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, which is mated to a CVT automatic, is simple but effective. And the Nissan is not only capable of smooth, quiet acceleration, but it can also tow a hefty 6,000 pounds.
Despite the power and capability, the Pathfinder's fuel economy ratings remain respectable. The EPA awards the two-wheel-drive Pathfinder a combined rating of 23 mpg. Add all-wheel drive and optional 20-inch wheels, and it drops just a bit to 21 mpg combined. Also worth noting is the Pathfinder still runs on 87 octane gasoline.
This SUV comes in four trim levels. At the bottom, but nicely equipped, is the S, followed by the more popular SV. Our choice trim level, the SL, combines a good mix of luxury and convenience, while the fully loaded Platinum checks all the boxes with everything you may want but also probably don't need.
But as big as the Pathfinder is on the outside, the third-row seats and cargo capacity aren't as generous as some of the competition. And then there's the dated infotainment system, which is a problem endemic to most Nissans, not just the Pathfinder. But there's still a decent number of tech and safety systems sprinkled through the lineup, so the Nissan isn't living entirely in the past.
While the Pathfinder might not stand out at first glance, it provides a satisfying mix of near-luxury and capability. Though it might not be at the top of your list, the Pathfinder is definitely worth a look if you're in the market for a capable three-row crossover. And when you're ready to start shopping, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder you want to own.
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Overview
The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV is offered in the following styles: SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Pathfinder SUV 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Pathfinder SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Pathfinder SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SL, S, SV, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV?
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,935. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $6,107 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,107 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,828.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 16.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,265. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $6,024 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,024 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,241.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 17.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 9 new 2019 [object Object] Pathfinder SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,065 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,571 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Pathfinder SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Pathfinder SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Pathfinder SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,851.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,458.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV and all available trim types: S, SV, SL, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
