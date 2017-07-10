Used 1998 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

4,770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Pathfinder Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  • 1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE
    used

    1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    236,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE
    used

    1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    246,901 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE
    used

    1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    200,225 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,381

    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    S, SV, SL, Platinum
    Editors Recommend SL
    SEE ALL TRIMS
    Disclaimer*
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in White
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    192,472 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Silver
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    302,947 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,984

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE in Red
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    202,916 miles

    $3,766

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Red
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    187,585 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,550

    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Black
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    111,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    184,333 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,496

    Details
  • 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Black
    used

    2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    190,977 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,193

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum

    159,381 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    151,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,200

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum

    193,384 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum

    74,190 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,195

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum

    150,774 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    140,374 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Gray
    used

    2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    86,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    $617 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Pathfinder searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 1998 Nissan Pathfinder

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder
Overall Consumer Rating
4.559 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
One to Keep
judger21,04/21/2012
Bought our 98 Pathfinder LE new ('back in the day') & have loved it ever since. Basic & expected maintenance only & rolling strong at 189,000 miles & counting. Does everything & still is the backbone of the family fleet (Altima & Juke) in terms of usability, versatility (boat, dogs etc.), safety, & confidence in bad weather. Will drive it until either I or it give(s) out.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Pathfinder
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to