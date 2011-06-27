2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van
MSRP Range: $35,760 - $42,510
- Simple model and options structure
- Multiple seating arrangements
- Easy-to-use cabin controls
- Feels solid and easy to drive on the road
- No 15-passenger option like some rivals
- Not as fuel-efficient as others in the class
- Hard plastic on armrest areas
- 7-inch display screen and voice controls are now standard
- Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
The 2019 Nissan NV Passenger van, with its heavy-duty body-on-frame construction and available V8 power, is a bit of a throwback when it comes to full-size vans. Yet it offers a strong mix of rugged practicality, good road manners and modern technology to satisfy a wide variety of needs.
On the downside, the NV lacks a high-roof option, which makes it possible to stand up in the van. Also, there's no extended-wheelbase version capable of carrying up to 15 passengers. For either of these qualities, you'll need to look at a rival van such as the Ford Transit or the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. But the NV's core attributes are still quite solid, and it should absolutely be considered if you're in the market for a large van.
Nissan NV Passenger models
The 2019 Nissan NV Passenger is a full-size van with seating for up to 12 passengers. It is offered in three trim levels — S, SV and SL — with a choice of two engines. The S and the SV use a 4.0-liter V6 (261 horsepower, 281 lb-ft of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Standard on the SL is a 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) that is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The base S trim is outfitted with three rows of configurable bench seats, front and rear air conditioning, power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player.
The SV adds some chrome exterior accents, a security system, rear parking sensors, an eight-way power driver's seat, a center console, additional 12-volt power outlets, overhead lighting for the passenger rows, audio controls on the steering wheel, and an upgraded six-speaker stereo.
The top-of-the-line SL trim is only available with the V8 engine. It adds foglights, front parking sensors, leather upholstery for all rows, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control for the front seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Oddly, the SL reverts to a smaller 5.8-inch touchscreen, but it does come with a navigation system, NissanConnect mobile apps and satellite radio. The outside mirrors are heated and extendable for towing, and there's the addition of a Class IV receiver hitch, front tow hooks, pre-wiring for a seven-pin connector, and a brake controller.
Just one option is available, the Navigation package, which upgrades the SV with the SL's navigation system, a 5.8-inch display, NissanConnect and satellite radio.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger.
Features & Specs
|3500 SL 3dr Van
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$42,510
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5800 rpm
|3500 SV 3dr Van
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$37,710
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|3500 S 3dr Van
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$35,760
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
- Front/Rear Parking Sonar
- Gives the driver an audible warning if the van is approaching a fixed object.
- NissanConnect with Apps
- Provides automatic crash notification and roadside assistance at the ready.
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a live video feed from the rear of the vehicle so the driver can see better when backing up.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|2 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|30.6%
Nissan NV Passenger vs. the competition
Nissan NV Passenger vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van
The Transit Wagon has a few advantages over the NV, and some of them could easily sway buyers looking to make the most of their van for passenger transport. For example, the Transit can be configured to hold anywhere between five and 15 passengers and can be had with an extended wheelbase and even a high roof.
Nissan NV Passenger vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Decidedly more upscale than the more utilitarian Nissan NV, the Sprinter is still quite capable and can transport up to 15 passengers. There are two wheelbase options and a standard high roof as well as an efficient diesel engine and optional four-wheel drive. But the base price of a Sprinter is nearly equal to the maximum price for a V8-equipped NV.
Nissan NV Passenger vs. Chevrolet Suburban
If you don't need to carry more than seven passengers at a time and don't want to sacrifice drivability and maneuverability to do it, the Chevrolet Suburban could be a good alternative. Though considerably more expensive (especially when well-equipped) than a fully loaded NV, the Suburban can do double-duty as a daily driver and a passenger shuttle.
FAQ
Is the Nissan NV Passenger a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger:
- 7-inch display screen and voice controls are now standard
- Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
Is the Nissan NV Passenger reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan NV Passenger?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan NV Passenger is the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,760.
Other versions include:
- 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $42,510
- 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $37,710
- 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $35,760
What are the different models of Nissan NV Passenger?
2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van Overview
The 2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van is offered in the following styles: 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 NV Passenger Van.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 NV Passenger Van featuring deep dives into trim levels including 3500 SL, 3500 SV, 3500 S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van here.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van and all available trim types: 3500 SL, 3500 S, 3500 SV. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger