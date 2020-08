Used 1992 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * AC DOES NOT WORK ** - RUNS GREAT, ONE OF THE BEST ENGINES NISSAN EVER MADE - LOOKS KINDA POOR, HENCE THE LOW PRICE - PAINT IS UGLY, INTERIOR IS KINDA UGLY, ITS WORN AND TORN - MECHANICALLY, IT RUNS WELL AND HAS LOW ORIGINAL MILES - ALLOY WHEELS W/ DECENT TIRES (NEARLY NEW REAR TIRES) - ** AC DOES NOT WORK ** * AC DOES NOT WORK ** * AC DOES NOT WORK ** - SUNROOF AND BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM...NEITHER OF WHICH WORK. SUNROOF DOESNT OPEN, RADIO TURNS ON BUT ONLY AT FULL VOLUME ($120 TO CHANGE IT OUT ENTIRELY W/ A MODERN ONE) - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - WOULD MAKE A GOOD FIRST CAR OR COMMUTER - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1000 DOWN! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER "FINANCING" OR USE A CREDIT CARD (FEE APPLIES) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Nissan Maxima GLE .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CA21D6WT602242

Stock: OT2282421N

Certified Pre-Owned: No