Used 1992 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida

Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Vanity Mirrors - Dual Illuminating, Multi-Function Remote - Panic Alarm, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Cruise Control, Ambient Lighting, Cargo Area Light, Push-Button Start, Reading Lights - Front, Reading Lights - Rear, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Multi-Function, One-Touch Windows - 2, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Voice Control, Rearview Mirror - Auto-Dimming, Drive Mode Selector, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter - 12.6, Front Brake Width - 1.1, Front Stabilizer Bar - Diameter 24 Mm, Front Strut Tower Bar. This Nissan includes Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels. Our Maxima is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AA6AP4GC907039

Stock: 907039

Certified Pre-Owned: No

