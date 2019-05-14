  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan GT-R
  4. 2019 Nissan GT-R
  5. 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10

2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe

Type:

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2019
  • Part of the first GT-R generation introduced for 2009

Pros & Cons

  • Twin-turbo V6 delivers explosive acceleration
  • Easy to drive for maximum performance
  • Ride is surprisingly comfortable
  • Lurchy and noisy powertrain, particularly at low speeds
  • Dated infotainment system graphics
  • Price has risen significantly over the last few years
  • Handling abilities seem to diminish at track speeds
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Nissan GT-R for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
MSRP Starting at
$99,990
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which GT-R does Edmunds recommend?

Though they share the same parts and name, each of the four iterations is slightly different. We say go for the Pure trim since it provides high levels of performance without the additional weight found in the Premium model. Plus, with the cost savings, you can go to more track days or modify it to your heart's content.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

Back in 2009, the American economy was faltering and fuel prices were rising. It was an inauspicious time for Nissan to launch its new GT-R. Yet with all-wheel drive, a thumping turbocharged V6 and decades of heritage behind it, the GT-R became an immediate sensation. A decade later, the economy is healthy and gas prices are low. The 2019 GT-R, however, is not much different than it was for its debut.

Certainly, the Nissan GT-R continues to squish the backs of passengers into their seats. There are four versions of the GT-R: Pure, Premium, Track Edition and Nismo. Although they all have slightly different features that give them progressively more performance capabilities, all of them share the same basic twin-turbo V6, six-speed dual-clutch transaxle and adjustable all-wheel-drive system.

The non-track GT-R trims have a surprisingly supple ride, making new models far more comfortable to drive around town than older versions. However, it comes at the expense of ultimate handling performance. Though they still perform well on the road, the limits of these street-oriented GT-Rs manifest once you really start pushing. Competitors such as the Porsche 911, which benefit from newer redesigns, offer similar levels of comfort with no performance penalty. It's also fair to say they have a fresher curbside presence.

At the end of the day, though, the GT-R still features an analog gauge cluster and metal shift paddles. It's one of the few cars that doesn't have the word "coddle" in any of its design briefs. If this raw and time-tested approach is for you, check out the 2019 Nissan GT-R.

2019 Nissan GT-R models

The 2019 Nissan GT-R is a high-performance four-seat sport coupe. It uses a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine (565 horsepower, 467 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a variable all-wheel-drive system for its propulsion. The Pure trim is the least expensive way to get a GT-R, but it still has all the essential features. Premium trim cars add luxury options, while the Track Edition adds even more track focus. Finally, the GT-R Nismo ups all performance qualities to the max, including an engine tuned for more power.

The Pure trim includes 20-inch wheels with summer run-flat tires, LED headlights and running lights, power-folding heated mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, an adaptive suspension, configurable drive modes, and keyless entry and ignition.

Inside, you get leather upholstery with faux suede inserts, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated eight-way power driver's seat (four-way for the front passenger), a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, NissanConnect mobile-app integration, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker Bose audio system, USB connectivity, and satellite and HD radio.

Going with the Premium adds an active sound enhancement and noise cancellation system, titanium exhaust and an 11-speaker sound system.

Options for the Pure and the Premium are limited to the Cold Weather package, with all-season tires and a unique coolant mixture. Premium models can be equipped with a Premium Interior package, which adds hand-stitched premium leather upholstery, special floor mats, and a few premium paint and interior color schemes.

The GT-R Track Edition is similar but receives the Nismo's suspension, chassis and interior upgrades (see below).

Finally, the limited-production GT-R Nismo comes with a stiffer body structure, a front fascia with more cooling area and downforce, side skirts and rear wing, Recaro seats, lightweight forged alloy wheels, a more aggressive suspension calibration, and an uprated version of the V6 engine good for 600 hp and 481 lb-ft of torque.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan GT-R Premium (turbo 3.8L V6 | -speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology6.5

Driving

8.0
The GT-R delivers world-beating acceleration, while an advanced all-wheel-drive system allows novices to pilot this ultra-capable sports car with surprising ease. If tracking your GT-R is in the future, ditch the Dunlops — they don't provide enough grip. The transmission is slow to react to inputs.

Acceleration

8.5
The GT-R has a lazy throttle tip-in, which is a double-edged sword. It makes acceleration easy to manage at all speeds, but the engine should be more responsive when you push the pedal past the halfway point. Downshift manually, and the engine feels highly responsive, but only if you're keeping it churning above 2,500 rpm. Launch control acceleration is explosive — a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds makes the GT-R one of the quickest cars we've ever tested.

Braking

8.0
The pedal is firm with a good amount of bite near the top of the stroke. Braking force comes on gradually, so there's very easy modulation. There's plenty of stopping power at highway speeds if you need to jam on the brakes. At the track, the brakes feel fine but don't have the brain-melting stopping force of rivals, and the GT-R moves around a fair amount. Stopping from 60 mph takes 109 feet, which is decent but a few feet longer than the competition.

Steering

8.5
The quick steering translates to immediate body responses — the quick reactions make you feel as if you're driving a supercar even at low speeds, but there's no twitchiness. There's low-medium steering effort, which firms up slightly at higher speeds for a proper sports-car feel.

Handling

8.0
This car is a blast to drive on twisty mountain roads with razor-sharp response and grip that feels ample. At track speeds, however, the GT-R begins to feel less grippy and composed, and hitting bumps while in the sportiest R mode can trigger traction control warnings.

Drivability

6.5
Unlike many dual-clutch transmissions, the GT-R's powertrain doesn't feel hesitant or slippy at low speeds. However, it likes to jump into the highest gear as quickly as possible and stay there. Mat the accelerator and it'll be a couple seconds before the transmission reacts accordingly. Though downshifts aren't harsh, there's a clunkiness that happens as you're slowing in second, where powertrain components engage and disengage then send a lurch through the car.

Comfort

6.5
In Comfort and Normal modes, the adaptive suspension works well to eliminate bumpiness on poorly paved roads. The seats lack adjustment, and their aggressive lumbar might be a deal-breaker. Mechanical powertrain noises are ever-present. The climate system is a bit finicky.

Seat comfort

6.5
The driver's seat only offers basic adjustments, and the passenger seat has even fewer. The bottom of the seatback bows out, and there's no lumbar adjustment, which reveals pressure points on long drives. On the bright side, the padding is firm and supportive and doesn't beat you up.

Ride comfort

8.5
Ride comfort is surprisingly good given the GT-R's performance potential. The ride is firm yet acceptable with the adaptive dampers in their normal setting. Switch to Comfort and the ride is no rougher than in a sporty Audi. R mode feels ultra-stiff and is best reserved for the track.

Noise & vibration

5.5
This key area separates the GT-R from more expensive supercars. There's a ton of powertrain whining and whirring, even at idle, that others don't possess. That might appeal to those who want to be reminded they are driving a machine, but it comes off as unrefined. Road noise is palpable, though wind noise is reasonably quelled.

Climate control

6.0
The automatic climate control system blows unusually cold. It blew cold air at high fan speeds when set at 78 degrees on a 70-degree day. Manual control is best. The heated seats work well, but the toggles are hidden on the seat, making it easy to forget when you switch them on.

Interior

7.5
Despite the GT-R's age, improvements throughout its life span have kept the cabin looking fresh. It's easy to get in and out of the spacious interior, and the view out isn't as bunker-like as it is in other sports cars. Some buttons are oddly place, and the seat needs additional adjustments for a good driving position.

Ease of use

7.5
As you'd expect, the GT-R's cabin is small enough that most controls are within easy reach of the driver. There are some ergonomic challenges, including instrument panel controls that are on the IP surround. The active exhaust and driving aid buttons are well-hidden near your knees. Stopwatch buttons are usefully located on the steering wheel, and we like that you can use the center display as a touchscreen or use a wheel controller.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
A high roof point and moderately sized doors make it fairly easy to get into and out of the GT-R's front seat. Hard to enter the rear, because the passenger seat takes a while to move forward and the front seat-belt holder sticks out pretty far.

Driving position

7.0
The driver's seat has a good range of motion, though adjustments are basic (seat height, front cushion raise, fore/aft and recline). There are none for lumbar or bolsters. The manually adjustable wheel has decent range, with an attached instrument panel so you can always see the display. The GT-R lacks memory settings.

Roominess

8.0
The cabin is fairly roomy as sports cars go. It definitely doesn't feel claustrophobic, and two people can fit without bumping shoulders. Anybody 6 feet tall or shorter will fit fine; taller folks might have to scrunch down to avoid brushing against the headliner. A Porsche 911 offers more headroom. There's not much room in the back for people, but you can at least toss some gear back there.

Visibility

7.5
A low hood and tallish roof give a better view out front than many similar cars (such as the Corvette). A consistent beltline and rear side windows provide good visibility to the sides. The rear pillars are wide but not as thick as others, and the wing doesn't really impede visibility either.

Quality

7.0
A center stack redesign from a few years back helps keep the GT-R's interior look current. Our tester's Premium Interior package further adds leather over plastic panels, which helps dress up the interior. There are fewer exotic materials than in rivals, and powertrain noises constantly sound like something is breaking.

Utility

7.0
Though the trunk is relatively large, the tall liftover height makes loading and unloading items awkward. Interior storage is limited, but you can use the rear seats as extra shelf space. The GT-R gets extra points for the presence of rear seats, which give it an edge in the child seat department.

Small-item storage

7.0
Interior storage is adequate. There are nets on the doors and a small bin under the armrest. The two cupholders are not especially deep (though the one in front is slightly deeper) and don't have anti-tip measures, so bottles that don't fit quite right will bang around.

Cargo space

6.5
The trunk opens at the top of the rear bumper, creating a high liftover. You have to drop gear into the cargo hold, and removing heavy items is difficult. The button to open it is at your lower shin, so it's best to use the key fob. At 8.8 cubic feet, cargo space is decent, but a Corvette, F-Type or AMG GT will hold more. Unlike two-seat sports cars, you can use the rear seats as additional luggage space.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The presence of a back seat gives the GT-R a better score by default, but it will be difficult fitting a safety seat nonetheless. The car seat anchors are set deep behind the cushion, and the cabin is compact enough that a rear-facing seat means kicking out the front passenger.

Technology

6.5
While enhancements have been made to other areas of the GT-R over the last decade, the infotainment system is quite dated. Navigation is inaccurate, the voice control system is clumsy, and there's no Android Auto. Besides a rearview camera and parking sensors, driving aids are not available.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Two USB ports and Apple CarPlay are standard, though Android Auto is not offered. It took a few power cycles for our phonebook to download.

Driver aids

6.5
Front and rear parking sensors are standard, as is a rearview camera. That's it. There are no other driving aids or assistance systems to help with the mundanities of day-to-day traffic. Though rear sightlines are pretty good, a blind-spot monitor would be a welcome addition.

Voice control

5.0
The voice control menu is structured, and even when you follow the correct syntax, the system had a hard time figuring out what we were saying. It was especially confused when attempting to dial someone in our phonebook.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Nissan GT-R.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM
    MSRP$128,540
    MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower565 hp @ 6800 rpm
    See all for sale
    NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM
    MSRP$175,540
    MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower600 hp @ 6800 rpm
    See all for sale
    Pure 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    Pure 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM
    MSRP$99,990
    MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower565 hp @ 6800 rpm
    See all for sale
    Premium 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    Premium 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM
    MSRP$110,540
    MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower565 hp @ 6800 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite GT-R safety features:

    Seat Belt Pre-tensioner
    Prevents excessive passenger movement upon collision by locking and taking up slack on the seat belt.
    NissanConnect
    Connects drivers with their car through their smartphone for roadside assistance, crash notification and emergency calls.
    Rearview Monitor
    Helps drivers see what's behind them when backing up through the use of a camera mounted to the rear of the car.

    Nissan GT-R vs. the competition

    Nissan GT-R vs. Chevrolet Corvette

    Both of these sports cars are special. The GT-R has two rear seats and a trunk, while the Corvette has a rear hatch area that is flat and wide. The big difference comes from the powertrain — the GT-R features turbos and all-wheel drive, while the Corvette comes with a meaty V8 and rear-wheel drive. You win either way.

    Compare Nissan GT-R & Chevrolet Corvette features

    Nissan GT-R vs. Acura NSX

    In a way, the NSX takes the mantle from the GT-R as the techno-king supercar. Unlike the GT-R, the NSX is a sophisticated mid-engine setup that uses a turbocharged V6 to power the rear wheels and an electric motor to drive the front wheels. While the NSX doesn't have rear seats or much storage space, it's more comfortable on the road than the GT-R.

    Compare Nissan GT-R & Acura NSX features

    Nissan GT-R vs. BMW 8 Series

    Since the introduction of the GT-R, front-engine all-wheel-drive sports cars have been somewhat rare. The new BMW 8 Series is the first genuinely new car that shares the GT-R's layout. You can expect the 8 Series to be more comfortable on the road, with more driver assists and safety features. Still, for the hardcore enthusiast, the GT-R's ethos makes a compelling argument.

    Compare Nissan GT-R & BMW 8 Series features

    FAQ

    Is the Nissan GT-R a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 GT-R both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan GT-R fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GT-R gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GT-R has 8.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan GT-R. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Nissan GT-R?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan GT-R:

    • No significant changes for 2019
    • Part of the first GT-R generation introduced for 2009
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan GT-R reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan GT-R is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GT-R. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GT-R's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Nissan GT-R a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Nissan GT-R is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 GT-R and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 GT-R is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan GT-R?

    The least-expensive 2019 Nissan GT-R is the 2019 Nissan GT-R Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,990.

    Other versions include:

    • Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $128,540
    • NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $175,540
    • Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $99,990
    • Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $110,540
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan GT-R?

    If you're interested in the Nissan GT-R, the next question is, which GT-R model is right for you? GT-R variants include Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), and Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM). For a full list of GT-R models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Nissan GT-R

    2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe Overview

    The 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe is offered in the following styles: Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM), and Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM).

    What do people think of the 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GT-R Coupe.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 GT-R Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels including Track Edition, NISMO, Pure, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupes are available in my area?

    2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] GT-R Coupe for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe GT-R Coupe you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan GT-R for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,924.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,103.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe and all available trim types: Track Edition, NISMO, Pure, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Nissan lease specials

    Related 2019 Nissan GT-R Coupe info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles