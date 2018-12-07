2019 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab
What’s new
- Larger 7-inch touchscreen display added to S and SV trims
- Part of the second Frontier generation introduced for 2005
Pros & Cons
- The Pro-4X model is a capable off-roader
- Available with automatic or manual transmission
- Doesn't steer or handle with confidence on pavement
- Fuel economy lags far behind rivals' mpg
- Uncomfortable crew-cab rear seats have tight legroom
- Interior materials look and feel cheap
Which Frontier does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.8 / 10
If ever a company subscribed to the product theory that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," it's Nissan and its 2019 Frontier. This truck hasn't changed in three presidential administrations, not even in the face of renewed competition from rivals such as the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon and Honda Ridgeline. The Frontier lopes along with mechanicals that are more than a decade old. Inside, it's about as utilitarian as you can get, and modern tech is nowhere to be found.
Changes for 2019 are predictably minimal. The base and next-up trim levels get a larger touchscreen display, and the slick Midnight Edition style package returns for another year. But in just about every other area, the 2019 Nissan Frontier is outdated. The interior, though durable, has a low-buck look and feel. The cabin allows in plenty of noise. The Frontier's engines burn fuel with the abandon of a failed missile test, and technology and advanced safety features are few and far between.
Yet, the Frontier still appeals. It offers a surprisingly comfortable ride, a bed with all manner of useful cleats and tie-downs, and legitimate off-road fun and capability when equipped in the Pro-4X trim. It's also relatively affordable compared to its newer rivals. If you have modest requirements for modern creature comforts in a pickup, the Frontier is still a good deal.
But if you like this kind of no-frills pickup, act soon. A redesigned Frontier is due for 2020 (for real this time, really). And while it's likely to remain a good midsize pickup value, the Frontier will face its stiffest competition yet when a new Jeep Wrangler pickup arrives along with the reintroduced Ford Ranger. The 2019 Frontier could be a good pick for truck shoppers seeking simple utility and fun. But for a more modern take on a midsize pickup, you'll want to look elsewhere.
2019 Nissan Frontier models
The 2019 Nissan Frontier is a midsize truck offered in two body styles (extended cab or four-door crew cab) and with 5-foot and 6.1-foot bed lengths. Two engines are available: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (152 horsepower, 171 pound-feet of torque) or a 4.0-liter six-cylinder (261-hp, 281 lb-ft). Both can pair to either a manual transmission (five speeds for the four-cylinder or six for the V6) or a five-speed automatic transmission.
There are five trim levels: the base model S; the SV with an upgraded interior; the Desert Runner, which pairs off-road-oriented features with two-wheel drive; the four-wheel-drive-only Pro-4X; and the top-tier SL, which is the best-optioned overall.
The base S trim starts with two-wheel drive, an extended cab, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission. Standard features include 15-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, cloth front bucket seats, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 7-inch central display, steering wheel audio controls, Siri Eyes Free voice command, and a four- or six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB input and an auxiliary audio jack.
An optional Work Truck package adds a spray-in bedliner, bed rail caps, splash guards and rubber floor mats.
The SV builds on the above features with 16-inch alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, door locks), sliding rear window and satellite radio. Options include a sunroof on the crew cab and a Value Truck package that adds foglights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a sliding bed extender, a spray-in bedliner, adjustable cargo tie-downs, a Class IV trailer hitch, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and two extra speakers on extended cabs.
The SV crew cab is also available with the Midnight Edition package, which adds blacked-out 18-inch wheels, side steps, body-colored bumpers and side mirror housings.
The Desert Runner is a rear-wheel-drive V6 only. Available in either cab configuration, it builds on the base SV equipment list with special styling details, foglights, high-performance shock absorbers and off-road tires. The SV Value package equipment isn't available with this trim.
For serious off-roaders, there's the four-wheel-drive-only Pro-4X. It features knobby off-road tires, specially tuned shocks, a locking rear differential and skid plates. Oddly, it comes with a smaller 5.8-inch touchscreen, though this unit does have navigation. The Pro-4X also comes with everything in the SV Value Truck package except the trailer hitch and bed extender, which are optional. Crew cabs also get a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system.
The Pro-4X Luxury package, only available on automatic-equipped crew cabs, adds a sunroof, a roof rack with crossbars, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and a rear-seat center armrest.
The top-level SL is only available as a crew cab with the automatic transmission. It loses the Pro-4X's off-road-oriented equipment but retains most of the items in the Pro-4X Luxury package, including a sunroof. Additional standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels and side steps that ease access to the cab. The trailer hitch and bed extender remain optional on the Frontier SL.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking6.0
Steering5.0
Handling7.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road8.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing6.0
Hauling6.0
Technology6.0
Smartphone integration5.0
Driver aids5.0
Voice control6.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
After looking at the new Ranger, the Colorado, and a few different Tacoma’s, the Frontier won me over. I’ve read a lot of the negative comments from the “expert” reviews, but the simplicity of my truck is what ultimately sold me. It took the salesman at the Ford dealership 15 minutes just to explain the infotainment system in the Ranger! Not for me. This truck is great; it handles well, has plenty of power, and is surprisingly comfortable. For the price, it can’t be beat. I haven’t had the chance to go off road or tow yet, but I will soon and I have no doubts I’ll have zero issues. The technology is simple and straightforward to set up, and as a bonus the sound system is outstanding. I don’t have many negatives. I’ve averaged around 19 mpg around town, which could be better. But honestly I’m happy as is. The power and torque are very satisfying durning my daily commute, and as I’ve mentioned, I love the simplicity of this truck. I have no issues with the “dated” feel that’s prevalent in a lot of reviews. I’m sure the others trucks have a lot to offer in new technologies and features; but at the end of the day I wanted a safe and reliable truck that’s rewarding to drive, and has stood the test of time. I’m beyond happy with my choice.
I bought a 2019 Midnight Edition Frontier, in gunmetal with "steel" interior . It is fitted with 18" black wheels, black out trim and a really useful package of options, including tow package. The second weekend I had it, I drove it a considerable distance to spend the weekend with friends at their beach house. The bed extender came in handy with two kayaks and two mountain bikes strapped into the bed. Nissan's Utili-track system is outstanding for this purpose. This truck is very comfortable to drive, both short and long distances. I found the steering ratio to be slower than I prefer. It took some getting used to. Brake force distribution and ABS prevent rear wheel lock-up, but add to the stopping distance at highway speeds. Around town, brakes are excellent. While the Frontier interior is minimalist, with hard plastics (except on the door arm rests), it has a simple elegance all its own. It is a pickup truck, and simplicity isn't a sin. I don't expect to take it off road very often, I have a Wrangler Rubicon for that. Yet, after airing down the tires to 18 psi, I drove the Frontier on the beach with ease. I bought the Frontier because I needed a vehicle with greater utility than my Wrangler or my 2016 1/2 Mazda CX-5 Touring. After shopping midsize pickups, and seeing ridiculous MSRPs (a Ranger Lariat at $45,655, a Colorado at $42,280 and a Tacoma at $44,148), the $34,030 sticker on the Frontier Midnight Edition was surprising. After rebates, discounts and negotiation, the bottom line price was $29,030. None of the other midsize trucks can come anywhere near that price with similar options and equipment. Therein is why I bought the Frontier. Superior reliability, and the best value for the money. By far. Update: As of seven months of use, my Frontier has been driven from Long Island to the Space Coast of Florida and back. It carried over 1,000 lb each way. Despite the load, fuel mileage averaged 20.7 mpg. The ride was comfortable and quiet. The responsive V6 gets the truck up to highway speed effortlessly. Nissan's excellent entertainment system was flawless, streaming music and audio books. I have zero complaints to date.
I rented a 2018 pro4x and took it off roading in Anza-Borrego state park in southern California. It shined and I was thoughly impressed. I wanted a wrangler, or zr2. But there prices are just not justifiable for 90% of the market. My uncle owned a 1990 nissan hardbody v6 with the mickey thomson off-road package. He took that little truck everywhere. It was at 405,000 miles when it was totalled on a freeway 5 car pile up. Nissan builds reliable trucks at a affordable price. Thats something jeep and GM can't do anymore. That's why I grabbed a pro4x with the luxury package the second it went on sale. If you need all the latest and greatest electronics, then you probably don't need a off-roader.
New 2019 Frontier SV 4x4 auto Midnight Edition, under 2000 miles. My truck has excellent steering, a speed sensitive power type with no sloppiness what so ever. I like the feel of it, not overly sensitive. Has been very good on handing from slow speeds to freeways. Trip this week via freeway at 70-75 with gusty crosswinds gave a stable ride while seeing other vehicles being moved around. Maybe the 18" wheel/tire combination just works better. Ride is very good IMHO, better than our new RAV4. It also seems quieter. Can't say why Edmunds similar test truck had issues. Yes it may have a "dated" interior but it works and will age better under hard use. As a driver for 49 years I have figured things out and don't need lane assist, blind spot monitoring, etc. The backup camera is great giving you a slight wide angle view and is very bright. At night its way better than turning your head and looking! The sonar works flawlessly. On this still new engine I'm getting 19.5 mpg in suburban driving while running the ac full blast. I may see some improvement after the engine is "broke in". The backseat is not overly comfortable but it will seldom be used for riding so thats a non-issue for me, while the foldability is important. This truck fits my needs and wants. Other brands? Chevy seemed to feel less refined while driving and cost $4000 more. Add in how fast they rust out here and the choice was easy. Tacoma was even more expensive with a higher driver entry height. Prices on new Ranger and Gladiators were crazy high also. My truck was just under $30K. Best value overall, which made my choice simple. Loving it so far and Frontier dependability is nice to have around me.
Features & Specs
|SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$27,050
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$30,240
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$34,490
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$28,030
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Frontier safety features:
- NissanConnect Audio Interface
- Upgraded emergency services such as automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle locator and remote alarm notification are available.
- Zone Body Construction
- Front and rear crumple zones, Nissan says, can further reduce the chance of injury in a collision.
- Airbags With Rollover Sensors
- Roof-mounted supplemental curtain side-impact airbags with rollover sensors can protect the heads of outboard occupants in the front and rear.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|21.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Frontier vs. the competition
Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma is the undisputed and longest-reigning king of the class. Its TRD off-road editions are among the most capable dirt scramblers made today. The Frontier has some appeal as a basic work truck, but the Tacoma looks like it belongs to this decade. Tacoma resale value is also tops.
Nissan Frontier vs. Ford Ranger
The all-new Ford Ranger revives a classic nameplate with a handsome and rugged new exterior design, a long list of options, and a host of modern safety features and driver aids. We haven't driven it yet, but on paper it matches or exceeds the Frontier in most areas. It offers just one engine, a turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 270 horsepower — more than the Frontier's V6 and likely more fuel-efficient, too.
Nissan Frontier vs. Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline has carved out a niche for itself by being something of an "anti-truck." Sure, it looks like most midsize pickups, maybe a little sleeker. But the Honda excels at being a lifestyle truck. It rides as comfortably as a crossover SUV. And it has a roomy cabin, flexible seating and a handy locking storage well in the cargo bed. It doesn't offer the Frontier's utility or off-road chops, but it might be the right solution for buyers looking for a pickup alternative.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Frontier a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Frontier?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Frontier:
- Larger 7-inch touchscreen display added to S and SV trims
- Part of the second Frontier generation introduced for 2005
Is the Nissan Frontier reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Frontier a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Frontier?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Frontier is the 2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,250.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $27,050
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $30,240
- PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $34,490
- Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $28,030
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $30,660
- S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $26,300
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $29,660
- S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $29,690
- PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,440
- SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $34,310
- SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $37,150
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,080
- S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $25,250
What are the different models of Nissan Frontier?
