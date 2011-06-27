Used 2005 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews
Great truck BUT not so good truck
I bought this truck in 2006 and really liked it until the timing chain guides failed. Found on the internet that this is a common problem. There is also a tech bulletin out on it. But Nissan would not cover the repair. $1400.00 later it is running well again. Check the internet before you buy, there is a wealth of reliability info there.
LEMon
I bought this car brand new in 06...it was an 05. It has cost me thousands of dollars since then with a number of problems. Fuel sending unit, 02 sencors , Starter, Then ...the first time it needs to be smogged because I;m in Ca. it is 1,970.00. Oh ya ...I had already replaced the radiator because it was leaking radiator fluid into the transmission. I did that myself for around 300.00. Now that I have had it smogged and can drive it to have the transmission checked...I find out the transmission needs to be rebuilt. $2,400 minimum. This thing has cost me almost 6,000 so far and barely has 100,000 miles on it. The dealer and Nissan USA both gave me the bird on every issue. Nissan sux
"""I can't believe it ""
i have 2005 frontier is a nightmare in one year over 10 times to the dealer and they refuse to do a complete job under the warranty, bottom line dont waste you money go for tacoma or chevy. Nissan dealer refused to honor the guarantee to replace the recall on the defected transmission they want $2500 deductible, they crazy .. i wont buy another nissan in my life and i will make sure my family neither.
My Nissan Stinks!!!
I bought my truck new off of the lot. Ran great for about 55k mi then hell broke loose. blower resistor blew ($150), then blower blew ($500), then at 45k mi a ujoints went and another at 59.5k mi. a week later PW on driverside blew, then last week with 64.5k mi i was informed that the motor needs to be replaced but guess what, 6yr-60k mile warranty is over and they won't touch it. oh, the timing chain is stretched to maximum limit and needs to be replaced and amazingly my oil pressure gauge hasn't moved since I bought the truck but i was 2 quarts low when I just had it serviced by Nissan. NEVER NEVER BUY ANOTHER NISSAN!!!!
Excellent in so many ways
I have had the NISMO Crew Frontier for quite a while now, and I KNOW that this is the last vehicle I will buy. I fully intend to drive this truck till the wheels fall off. Pretty much everything is gravy... first off, it is love at first sight on styling. Interior is decidedly untrucklike, in fact better than most sport sedans. Power and handling is exceptional, in all situations (I have driven it in ice, rain, LOTS of pavement, snowy mountain roads and a bunch of Moab UT offroad). Amenities such as the Rockford-Fosgate systems are fantastic, and the cargo accessories invaluable. Only little gripes are the fuel economy is a bit low (although expected) and an external MP3 jack would be nice.
