2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback
What’s new
- New trim structure includes Classic, Signature and Iconic
- Updated infotainment interface with Apple CarPlay availability
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Four-door layout provides more functionality and rear seat space
- Nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road
- Lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization
- Interior looks classy and upscale
- Ride can be stiff and jittery, especially with larger tires
- More expensive than most rivals
- Manual transmission has a vague clutch and shifter
- 1.5-liter and automatic transmission combo is clunky at low speeds
Which Hardtop 4 Door does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Minis are cars of passion. They're small and quirky, and generally expensive for their respective segment. But buyers love the traits that the British brand is known for: the unmistakable styling, exterior and interior customizability, and sporty driving dynamics. But with two more doors than the traditional Mini, does the 2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door still check all the boxes?
Certainly, the performance is there. Just as on the two-door, the four-door version comes with either a 134-horsepower three-cylinder engine or a 189-hp four-cylinder engine. These aren't eye-popping specs, but in a little car like the Hardtop, they're good for energetic acceleration. The Hardtop 4 Door has the nimble handling you want out of a Mini, too.
But while the rear seats on the two-door Cooper are mainly for emergencies or luggage, the longer four-door model has actual rear legroom. Fold the rear seats down, and the cargo area can hold up to 40.7 cubic feet of stuff. For a Mini, that's nearly palatial. The two extra doors add a little bit of length, but in our testing we found that the 4 Door was more stable when cruising at highway speeds than the 2 Door.
So does the 2019 Hardtop 4 Door check all the boxes? We think so, and the extra doors mean you'll be able to carry even more boxes than before.
2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door models
The 2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door is a subcompact hatchback available with two engines and three trims. The Cooper is powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque), and the Cooper S has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft). Mini doesn't offer the John Cooper Works trim for the 4 Door.
Both engines drive the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. After selecting the powertrain, you can decide on one of three trims, Classic, Signature, or Iconic, that add an increasing number of features and options. From there, you can add numerous style, function, and performance upgrades to personalize and improve your Mini.
Cooper Classic models come standard with 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, height-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and ambient interior lighting. Technology highlights include cruise control, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration, a 6.5-inch central display, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port. The Cooper S Classic is similar but has 16-inch wheels, heated front sport seats, a sport steering wheel, and checkered dash trim.
Cooper Signature models add on to the Classic with 16-inch or 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and heated front seats. Mini's Active Driving Assistant suite of safety features — forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam control — is also included on Cooper S Signature. The Signature trim also opens up a raft of interior and exterior options. The Signature's Premium package, for instance, adds LED headlights, upgraded mirrors and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
Both Cooper and Cooper S Iconic trims upgrade to 18-inch wheels and incorporate the elements of the Premium package as standard. At this level, leather upholstery, a larger 8.8-inch display, a navigation system and Apple CarPlay connectivity come standard. You also get access to the full range of wheel designs, interior materials and patterns, and exterior trim and materials.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mini Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Hardtop has received some revisions, such as new optional equipment sprinkled throughout the model run and a refreshed infotainment system in 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Hardtop 4 Door, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling8.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility9.0
Quality7.0
Utility7.0
Technology
Features & Specs
|Cooper S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$26,900
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cooper 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$22,900
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Hardtop 4 Door safety features:
- Parking Assistant
- Finds an available parallel parking spot and guides the Hardtop into the space with minimal driver input.
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Sounds an alert as the Hardtop approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Maintains a set distance between the Hardtop and the vehicle in front while the cruise control system is active.
Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. the competition
Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. Hyundai Elantra GT
Although the Elantra GT is bigger and has a more powerful engine, the four-door Cooper is more efficient and has more distinctive styling. Enthusiastic driving also plays to the Cooper's strengths, with excellent steering feedback and responsiveness. Technology-wise, the Elantra GT features more standard technology features and smartphone connectivity.
Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. Honda Fit
Compared to the Cooper four-door's three-cylinder engine, the Fit's engine lacks torque, especially at lower rpm. The disparity becomes even greater when you consider the Cooper S or the JCW. The Fit does have a cleverly designed rear seat that provides lots of extra cargo-carrying versatility. Even though both cars are around the same size, the Fit has much more rear cargo volume.
Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. Volkswagen Golf
The Golf has more power compared to the four-door Cooper, but it's also heavier, so expect similar acceleration. Handling capability is superior in the Mini since VW tunes the Golf to be more comfortable than sporty. The Golf's larger size does provide a roomier back seat and more cargo space. Basically, it comes down to whether you want more performance from the Hardtop or more utility from the Golf.
FAQ
Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?
What's new in the 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door:
- New trim structure includes Classic, Signature and Iconic
- Updated infotainment interface with Apple CarPlay availability
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced in 2014
Is the MINI Hardtop 4 Door reliable?
Is the 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
The least-expensive 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door is the 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,900.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,900
- Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $22,900
What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 4 Door?
The 2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door is a stylish car that combines fuel efficiency with driving fun. It's very customizable and available in two trims: regular Cooper with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 hp, 162 lb-ft) or the Cooper S with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) engine.
When Mini brought the new Mini Cooper to market, the idea of a luxury-oriented compact car was viewed with some skepticism. But Mini kept at it and has since broadened the Cooper lineup with more powerful engines and new configurations. The Cooper Hardtop is the basic platform, and the four-door variant offers more practicality than the coupe without sacrificing much in the way of styling, efficiency or performance.
The four-door Cooper Hardtop is only available in the standard Cooper and more powerful Cooper S models. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels only, while a six-speed automatic transmission is available. The four-door Cooper comes standard with features not typically found on other subcompacts, including remote locking and unlocking with keyless ignition, and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.
For more features, pick from one of three trims introduced for this year. The Classic, Signature and Iconic trims provide increasing levels of amenities, technology, performance, and luxury. Highlights include advanced driver safety aids (forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam control), LED headlights, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, leather upholstery, a larger 8.8-inch display, a navigation system and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Even more personalization is available through a large selection of custom details such as hood stripes, contrasting hardtop roof colors and special interior trim pieces.
If you're interested in the 2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door, use Edmunds to help find or build your perfect car.
2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback Overview
The 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback.
