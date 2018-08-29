  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)

2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback

#3 Small hatchback

What's new

  • New trim structure includes Classic, Signature and Iconic
  • Updated infotainment interface with Apple CarPlay availability
  • Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced in 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Four-door layout provides more functionality and rear seat space
  • Nimble handling helps keep the Mini glued to the road
  • Lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization
  • Interior looks classy and upscale
  • Ride can be stiff and jittery, especially with larger tires
  • More expensive than most rivals
  • Manual transmission has a vague clutch and shifter
  • 1.5-liter and automatic transmission combo is clunky at low speeds
MINI Hardtop 4 Door for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$22,900
2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback pricing

Which Hardtop 4 Door does Edmunds recommend?

Thanks to Mini's tempting options and customization menu, pricing can get out of hand quickly. That's why we say start with the Cooper Hardtop 4 Door in Signature trim and its three-cylinder turbocharged engine, heated seats, keyless entry and panoramic roof. If you crave a dynamic experience, then opt for an S in Signature trim, and add the dynamic damper control option and the John Cooper Works appearance package to satisfy your hunger, for a price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Minis are cars of passion. They're small and quirky, and generally expensive for their respective segment. But buyers love the traits that the British brand is known for: the unmistakable styling, exterior and interior customizability, and sporty driving dynamics. But with two more doors than the traditional Mini, does the 2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door still check all the boxes?

Certainly, the performance is there. Just as on the two-door, the four-door version comes with either a 134-horsepower three-cylinder engine or a 189-hp four-cylinder engine. These aren't eye-popping specs, but in a little car like the Hardtop, they're good for energetic acceleration. The Hardtop 4 Door has the nimble handling you want out of a Mini, too.

But while the rear seats on the two-door Cooper are mainly for emergencies or luggage, the longer four-door model has actual rear legroom. Fold the rear seats down, and the cargo area can hold up to 40.7 cubic feet of stuff. For a Mini, that's nearly palatial. The two extra doors add a little bit of length, but in our testing we found that the 4 Door was more stable when cruising at highway speeds than the 2 Door.

So does the 2019 Hardtop 4 Door check all the boxes? We think so, and the extra doors mean you'll be able to carry even more boxes than before.

2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door models

The 2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door is a subcompact hatchback available with two engines and three trims. The Cooper is powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque), and the Cooper S has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft). Mini doesn't offer the John Cooper Works trim for the 4 Door.

Both engines drive the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. After selecting the powertrain, you can decide on one of three trims, Classic, Signature, or Iconic, that add an increasing number of features and options. From there, you can add numerous style, function, and performance upgrades to personalize and improve your Mini.

Cooper Classic models come standard with 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, height-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and ambient interior lighting. Technology highlights include cruise control, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration, a 6.5-inch central display, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port. The Cooper S Classic is similar but has 16-inch wheels, heated front sport seats, a sport steering wheel, and checkered dash trim.

Cooper Signature models add on to the Classic with 16-inch or 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and heated front seats. Mini's Active Driving Assistant suite of safety features — forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam control — is also included on Cooper S Signature. The Signature trim also opens up a raft of interior and exterior options. The Signature's Premium package, for instance, adds LED headlights, upgraded mirrors and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Both Cooper and Cooper S Iconic trims upgrade to 18-inch wheels and incorporate the elements of the Premium package as standard. At this level, leather upholstery, a larger 8.8-inch display, a navigation system and Apple CarPlay connectivity come standard. You also get access to the full range of wheel designs, interior materials and patterns, and exterior trim and materials.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mini Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Hardtop has received some revisions, such as new optional equipment sprinkled throughout the model run and a refreshed infotainment system in 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Hardtop 4 Door, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0

Driving

8.5
We simply can't find a downside to having two more doors on a Mini Cooper. If anything, the longer wheelbase makes the steering less fidgety and improves the ride quality. The Cooper S engine not only makes more power than the base three-cylinder, but it's smoother and more refined.

Acceleration

9.0
The Cooper S reached 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is about equal to the VW GTI and slightly quicker than the Ford Focus ST. The optional six-speed automatic shifts quickly and smoothly, and there's no sign of turbo lag or torque steer.

Braking

8.0
It took 116 feet to stop from 60 mph during our panic-braking test, about average for the class. It remained composed and controllable, although the pedal got soft after heavy use. It was less lurchy coming to a stop than the base car, too.

Steering

8.5
The steering feel and effort are excellent, with good precision and responsiveness. The larger four-door footprint keeps it from being as busy or sensitive as the two-door Cooper. It's a win-win.

Handling

8.5
Right out of the gate, the Cooper S gains your trust with its tenacious grip. This quality encourages spirited driving, making it fun to explore the car's potential. Midcorner bumps are barely felt; the car just keeps delivering thrills.

Drivability

8.0
The Cooper S has smooth power delivery, without the inelegant lurches we noticed in the base car. It's as adept at the daily commute as it is on a twisty road. The automatic stop-start system is unrefined, but it can be turned off easily.

Comfort

7.0
The four-door's longer wheelbase greatly benefits ride comfort, and it feels much more settled than the base-level two-door version. Avoiding the larger, optional wheels and run-flat tires will further improve the ride quality.

Seat comfort

7.0
Average-size drivers should find the optional sport seats comfortable and supportive, but wider-bodied passengers will probably feel a bit confined. Cushioning is just generous enough, and the seats are contoured well for long road trips.

Ride comfort

7.0
The Cooper S has a slightly stiffer ride than the base model, but this is expected due to its sporty intentions. The ride still avoids being overly harsh, and drivers seeking a softer ride should steer clear of the larger wheels and run-flat tires.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The turbo four-cylinder sounds good from idle to redline without being annoying. This is in contrast to the rather rattly base engine. Road noise is present but not intrusive on the highway. The same holds true for wind noise.

Interior

7.5
For those who may have considered a Mini Cooper in the past but needed more space, this new four-door addresses those issues without any meaningful drawbacks. Unfortunately, these improvements aren't enough to overcome its interior deficiencies compared to most rivals.

Ease of use

6.0
The primary controls, gauges and screens are well-placed and easy to read. The low-mounted infotainment controller is difficult to reach, especially with the center armrest obstructing access. It's too bad because the system itself works well.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The added rear doors pay dividends since those extra passengers no longer have to crawl past a narrow opening to their seats. The front and rear doors are short in length and tall in height, making access in tight spots that much easier.

Roominess

7.0
There's good headroom up front, even for taller occupants, though the seats are on the narrow side. The rear seats are much roomier than in the two-door, with plenty of headroom and adequate legroom.

Visibility

9.0
An upright windshield, tall windows and narrow pillars afford a nearly unobstructed outward view. It's so good that you'll rarely wish you had sprung for the optional rearview camera or parking sensors when backing into a tight spot.

Quality

7.0
Compared to most competitors, the Mini Cooper uses better interior materials and has a more substantial look and feel. Overall, the cabin gives a favorable impression. Even the cool toggle switches have a satisfying heft.

Utility

7.0
Cargo capacity still trails that of rivals, but the four-door's advantage over the two-door is significant. The trunk holds 13.1 cubic feet (versus 8.7 cubes), and a handy load floor doubles as a covered bin. You'll find plenty of interior bins, but they're all rather small.

Technology

The newest version of Mini's user interface is attractive but seems to be a bit more cumbersome than in previous iterations. But the maps are less cluttered than before. Voice controls work well, with natural voice commands. Many advanced safety features are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 25%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • spaciousness
  • wheels & tires
  • interior
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I love this Mini
Greg,
Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

After a series of Jeep Wranglers I wanted to go the opposite direction. From sluggish to peppy and from cumbersome to precise. What a joy this little pup is! Like a Wrangler, there is a give-and-take feel...a love/hate relationship that adds up to a love affair unlike most other cars I've owned. It's why I enjoyed my Jeeps and why I so much enjoy my Mini. If these cost $80k you would say...so now I see why. They are quality well beyond the price tag and driving one is a sheer joy. Keep wanting to get in and go somewhere I don't need to go. Update to my review after 12k additional miles of fun; Ditto to the above!! ZERO issues. I will probably trade this 2016 Mini Hardtop S for a JCW version in the next year or so.

5 out of 5 stars, Mini of Glencoe
Josephine Vega,
Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)

Ric Tryce is an incredible sales man. He was so patient even though I was all over the place as far as not knowing what I really wanted to buy. I changed my opinion on the car color I wanted about 5 times and he always made sure that I would get the car that I wanted and the style of Mini that I wanted. If I ever need to buy a car again, I will go back to Ric as he made the process so easy and most of all pleasurable. I love that even though I changed my mind so many times he kept a very cool attitude and didn't send me somewhere else 🤪

2 out of 5 stars, Mini Amount Of Choices
Rossbuggy,
Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)

The best thing about a Mini was the ability to make it your own — colors, wheels, options, etc. I was interested in a Mini Cooper 4-door hardtop. I wanted Electric Blue, with 16 inch wheels and no sunroof. For 2019 that means choosing a new trim called Classic. Unfortunately, it only comes in 4 colors (none of them blue), 15 inch wheels and no other individual options. If I wanted blue with my desired wheels I would have to spend $3000 more for the Premium trim that includes stuff I don’t want like the sunroof. What happened, Mini? A huge disappointment. I was ready to buy the car until I found this out. Now I’m looking elsewhere. Bummer.

5 out of 5 stars, Zipping Around
JAlzola,
Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The Mini is such a fun car to drive. Roomier than expected.

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

Cooper S 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Cooper S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$26,900
MPG 23 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Cooper 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Cooper 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$22,900
MPG 28 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower134 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Hardtop 4 Door safety features:

Parking Assistant
Finds an available parallel parking spot and guides the Hardtop into the space with minimal driver input.
Front and Rear Park Distance Control
Sounds an alert as the Hardtop approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
Active Driving Assistant
Maintains a set distance between the Hardtop and the vehicle in front while the cruise control system is active.

Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. the competition

Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. Hyundai Elantra GT

Although the Elantra GT is bigger and has a more powerful engine, the four-door Cooper is more efficient and has more distinctive styling. Enthusiastic driving also plays to the Cooper's strengths, with excellent steering feedback and responsiveness. Technology-wise, the Elantra GT features more standard technology features and smartphone connectivity.

Compare Mini Hardtop 4 Door & Hyundai Elantra GT features

Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. Honda Fit

Compared to the Cooper four-door's three-cylinder engine, the Fit's engine lacks torque, especially at lower rpm. The disparity becomes even greater when you consider the Cooper S or the JCW. The Fit does have a cleverly designed rear seat that provides lots of extra cargo-carrying versatility. Even though both cars are around the same size, the Fit has much more rear cargo volume.

Compare Mini Hardtop 4 Door & Honda Fit features

Mini Hardtop 4 Door vs. Volkswagen Golf

The Golf has more power compared to the four-door Cooper, but it's also heavier, so expect similar acceleration. Handling capability is superior in the Mini since VW tunes the Golf to be more comfortable than sporty. The Golf's larger size does provide a roomier back seat and more cargo space. Basically, it comes down to whether you want more performance from the Hardtop or more utility from the Golf.

Compare Mini Hardtop 4 Door & Volkswagen Golf features

More about the 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door

The 2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door is a stylish car that combines fuel efficiency with driving fun. It's very customizable and available in two trims: regular Cooper with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 hp, 162 lb-ft) or the Cooper S with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) engine.

When Mini brought the new Mini Cooper to market, the idea of a luxury-oriented compact car was viewed with some skepticism. But Mini kept at it and has since broadened the Cooper lineup with more powerful engines and new configurations. The Cooper Hardtop is the basic platform, and the four-door variant offers more practicality than the coupe without sacrificing much in the way of styling, efficiency or performance.

The four-door Cooper Hardtop is only available in the standard Cooper and more powerful Cooper S models. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels only, while a six-speed automatic transmission is available. The four-door Cooper comes standard with features not typically found on other subcompacts, including remote locking and unlocking with keyless ignition, and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

For more features, pick from one of three trims introduced for this year. The Classic, Signature and Iconic trims provide increasing levels of amenities, technology, performance, and luxury. Highlights include advanced driver safety aids (forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam control), LED headlights, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, leather upholstery, a larger 8.8-inch display, a navigation system and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Even more personalization is available through a large selection of custom details such as hood stripes, contrasting hardtop roof colors and special interior trim pieces.

If you're interested in the 2019 Mini Cooper Hardtop 4 Door, use Edmunds to help find or build your perfect car.

2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback Overview

The 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M).

Edmunds Expert Reviews

