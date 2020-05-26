  1. Home
2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid

MSRP range: $41,500
2021 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 Wagon Exterior
MSRP$42,350
Edmunds suggests you pay$40,077
1 for sale near you
2021 MINI Countryman Review
  • Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
  • Uses higher-quality materials than subcompact rivals
  • Provides a fun driving experience
  • Front seats are confining
  • Small cargo area
  • Engines require premium fuel
  • A minor exterior styling refresh with available black trim elements
  • Revised infotainment control placement plus Amazon Alexa integration
  • New interior surface choices and a digital instrument panel
  • Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
by the Edmunds Experts
05/26/2020
05/26/2020
What is the Countryman?

The 2021 Mini Countryman is the largest and most expensive vehicle in the Mini portfolio. While other Minis are appropriately small, the Countryman can effortlessly seat adults in both rows. The Countryman's cargo area offers a decent amount of space, making it more usable day to day than its siblings.

The current Countryman has been on sale for a few years now, so Mini is seeing fit to update this small SUV for 2021. On the outside, there's a new grille that lacks the previous chrome highlights and new taillights that bear a design meant to recall the British Union Jack flag. Inside, Mini expands the list of available veneers and leather upholstery designs. There's also a new digital instrument panel on the options list.

These tweaks, combined with last year's powertrain enhancements, are together the most substantial changes for the second-generation Countryman since it launched in 2017. That said, the additions for 2021 are largely cosmetic. If you're in the market for a premium small SUV now, the 2020 Mini Countryman is still worth a look.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Mini Countryman is slightly refreshed for 2021, featuring a redesigned grille, new taillights and several interior enhancements. However, since the upgrades are largely cosmetic, we think it's worth considering the 2020 model if you want to score a deal.

2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA

2021 MINI Countryman price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 MINI Countryman.

Trending topics in reviews

    2021 MINI Countryman video

    2018 Mini Cooper S E Countryman Plug-In Hybrid Review
    NOTE: This video is about the 2018 MINI Countryman, but since the 2021 MINI Countryman is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    Can a Mini still be fun if it's a plug-in hybrid? That's the question Edmunds Senior Writer Mark Takahashi seeks to answer in this video review of the 2018 Mini Cooper S E Countryman.

    [MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: What we have here is the all-new 2018 MINI Countryman SE Hybrid. It's a bit of a mouthful. So let's break it down. MINI-- it's got all the personality. It's got all the style that you expect from MINI. Countryman-- the Countryman is the biggest vehicle they make, and it's still actually a compact SUV. S-- that means it's slightly sportier. It's got a little more power than the base Countryman. And the E hybrid-- well, it's a plug-in hybrid. It has about 12 miles of EV range and goes up to highway speeds. Now, the average commute is about 15 miles, according to the DOT. So if you have a slightly shorter commute than average, you'll hardly ever have to fill it with gas. The question is, is it as fun as a regular MINI? There's only one way to find out. [MUSIC PLAYING] Up front under the hood, we have the base engine, which is a three cylinder that powers only the front wheels. The difference here is in the back is an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. And the battery pack is underneath the rear seats. The combined power output between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor is 221 horsepower. That's only seven horsepower less than the top-of-the-line performance focused John Cooper Works edition. More importantly is this actually has more torque than the John Cooper Works, but it's focused more towards efficiency. I'm in EV mode right now. And if I were to give it a lot more pedal, let's say, to pass slower traffic, it'd kick in with the internal combustion engine. So here we go. And I really didn't feel that engine start up. It just kind of provided this nice shove. Right down here I have a toggle switch with the E Drive logo on it. And what that does is-- well, I can switch between the normal, automatic mode where it automatically switches between electric and gasoline power, or I could switch to EV only mode, which will not activate the gas engine unless you really give it some pedal. And then there's a save mode here, which actually gives more priority to charging the battery. So the auto E Drive is the way to go. One thing that's different about this versus other hybrids, though, is I don't get the big readout or a good indication of what the drivetrain is doing. It's just a picture of the Countryman with an arrow in the front showing that you're moving, and it will light up with the rear wheels if you're using electric only, or if you're using the gas, it will light up with red lights in the front wheels. It's really subtle on the screen. So you have to look fairly closely. Additionally, there's not a whole lot of information on this particular screen as far as how much EV range you have left or how much power you're using. You have to go to a different screen for that in a different part of the menu. I feel like they could have combined those two screens to give you a better indication of what the hybrid system's doing. You do feel a subtle transition from brake region to using the actual brake pads, though. It's almost like it gets a little mushy at the top of the brake pedal stroke, and then as you slow down or as you give it more pedal pressure, there's a little more resistance. That's when you start feeling the pads start to grab. My colleagues have commented that there are more issues at low parking lot speeds where they can be a little grabby, a little abrupt. And on the flip side of that, when you're on the highway and you need to get on the brakes, they can feel somewhat disconcertingly light. And at our test track, this came to a stop from 60 miles an hour in 140 feet. That's actually a long distance nowadays. The typical car will brake under about 120 feet. So that 20 feet could be the difference between stopping in time or tapping the bumper of the car in front of you. In most aspects, the SE hybrid drives like any other MINI Cooper. It's compact. It's got a small footprint, which means it's really easy to maneuver into a tight spot. I am noticing a lot more road noise, but that might just be down to the fact that there's no internal combustion engine running right now to help drown that out. The suspension is a little stiff compared to its competition, and that gives you that connectedness, that sporty feel that kind of instills confidence for handling. And in many ways, it handles just like a regular MINI, which is tuned for more fun than comfort. That said, it is still very comfortable. [MUSIC PLAYING] The interior of the Countryman is exactly what you'd expect from MINI. It's got all the charm, but it has evolved with better, sturdier, and more attractive materials. These sport seats-- they're very, very comfortable and supportive. But the side bolsters, if I was wider, that might be a problem. Everything-- or almost everything falls into place perfectly-- all the switches on the steering wheel, for the window, and, of course, it's got toggle switches instead of buttons and knobs. I like it. It's functional, yet attractive. When I said almost everything falls to hand, the infotainment still serves to be a little bit of an annoyance for me. In order to use it, you have to push this center armrest down to its lowest point. And that means that it's not even with the door arm rest, but it is a good system overall. As big as this center ring is, I feel like they're not making use of all the available real estate here, but at least it's functional and easy to use. Visibility-wise, it's actually really good. I have an incredible view outward, even behind me. Now, if I were to turn around, you're blocked slightly by the thick rear roof pillar, but it's got a standard rearview camera. It takes all the guesswork out. Another thing that helps with visibility is it has a built-in head-up display. It's got this flip-up plastic bit that reflects back into you. And if you don't like them, just hit a switch, and it'll fold right back down into the dash. As far as interior storage, it's a little limiting. Under the center armrest is a very, very small bin that's pretty much made just for smartphones, but it does have a wireless charging bed there. Underneath, a little bit of a pocket, not that useful. The door pockets-- they're a little shallow, but there is a pocket especially made for water bottles. Cup holders, they're on the small side, and there's a small bin there as well. It should do fine for most people. Overall, it's a really nice, attractive cabin to spend time in. From the back seat, there's actually a decent amount of room. That feeling of spaciousness up front translates back here really nicely. I feel like I'm slightly elevated, which gives me a nice view right out the windshield as well. Maybe gets in the way a little bit, but that's a really minor complaint. I do wish that there was an armrest in the center, but nothing folds out of here. I have more than enough room under the seat for my knees. And if I sit all the way back, my hair's maybe brushing the headliner, but not a problem. I'd be fine back here for a road trip. These seats do recline slightly, even though I was just reclined. The more upright position is like this. And even this isn't objectionable, but obviously it's better if you can slide back a little. Normally, with crossovers this size you expect a pretty small and limiting cargo space. Not the case with the Countryman. That's actually a sizable space. One thing, though, this pack full of household charger, adapter cords-- there's no good place to store it. You have underfloor storage, but it doesn't fit there. The thing is you probably don't need it anyway because you have a gasoline engine, and it's a standard charge port anyway. I'd say leave it at home. [MUSIC PLAYING] To answer the question, is it fun, actually yes, it is fun, and not just because it's a hybrid. It has a lot of that personality that you expect from MINI with driver engagement and just enough power to have fun but not enough to get you in trouble. I would actually consider getting one of these for myself. It fits my lifestyle just fine. It compares well against other fun-to-drive SUVs like the Mazda CX3, as well as the BMW X1 and forthcoming X2. If you're looking for something a little more environmentally friendly, though, there are some options that include the Kia Niro as well as the Kia Soul EV. For more information on the Countryman SE hybrid as well as its competition, head over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    Features & Specs

    Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD
    1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A
    MSRP$41,500
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid features & specs
    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the MINI Countryman a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Countryman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Countryman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Countryman gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Countryman has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Countryman. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 MINI Countryman?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 MINI Countryman:

    • A minor exterior styling refresh with available black trim elements
    • Revised infotainment control placement plus Amazon Alexa integration
    • New interior surface choices and a digital instrument panel
    • Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the MINI Countryman reliable?

    To determine whether the MINI Countryman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Countryman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Countryman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 MINI Countryman a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 MINI Countryman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Countryman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 MINI Countryman?

    The least-expensive 2021 MINI Countryman is the 2021 MINI Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,500.

    Other versions include:

    • Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $41,500
    What are the different models of MINI Countryman?

    If you're interested in the MINI Countryman, the next question is, which Countryman model is right for you? Countryman variants include Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Countryman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 MINI Countryman

    2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A).

    What do people think of the 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Countryman Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Countryman Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Cooper S E ALL4, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid here.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrids are available in my area?

    2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Countryman Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 MINI Countryman Hybrid Countryman Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new MINI for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,659.

