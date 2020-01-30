2020 MINI Countryman Review

The second-gen Mini Countryman has been on sale for a few years, and Mini has given it a number of rolling updates and changes over the past few years. Now, for 2020, Mini is at it again. Major updates include a more powerful engine in the John Cooper Works performance model (now a stout 301 horsepower) and a larger battery in the Cooper S E plug-in hybrid that increases the all-electric range. There's also a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that's standard in front-wheel-drive Cooper models. Yet Mini enthusiasts might be more keen on what's missing for 2020: a manual transmission. One is no longer available on any Countryman variant. We doubt many Countryman buyers got the manual in the past, but it was one element that helped the Countryman stand out compared to more mundane crossover SUVs. Visually, the Countryman remains relatively unchanged, though new standard LED lighting gives the crossover a more premium look. The overall design is still distinctly Mini, with a clear connection to both current and classic Mini models. Mini has simplified the Countryman's extensive options list into trims and packages. It makes it easier to see what models come with which features, but shoppers looking to personalize their Countryman might be disappointed by the change. The 2020 Countryman remains a relatively fun-to-drive crossover SUV, especially in John Cooper Works trim. It wins on charm and a premium feel that few other vehicles in this size or class can match. But the trade-offs — not a whole lot of cargo space and premium pricing — are significant. What's it like to live with the Countryman? The experts at Edmunds acquired a Mini Countryman and drove it more than 14,000 miles during a long-term test. The test vehicle was a plug-in Countryman S E Hybrid model, meaning it could run on electric power before switching to the gasoline engine. Editors praised its quick acceleration and entertaining handling. But it wasn't all smooth sailing. One important note is that we tested a 2018 model, and the 2020 version has an upgraded battery that provides more EV-only range. Most of our observations still apply to the Countryman in general, though. Read our long-term Countryman test to see how the Countryman S E Hybrid fared before buying one for yourself.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.8 / 10

The Countryman has always been Mini's answer to those who love the fun and spunky nature of the brand but need more practicality. Thanks to its quick acceleration and playful handling, the Countryman absolutely remains true to the badge. But practicality is not the Mini's strong suit.

How does it drive? 8.5

We tested the John Cooper Works version. It absolutely lives up to its sporting heritage and delivers by far the most engaging and fun driving experience in the class. Our test Countryman JCW made the 0-60 mph sprint in an impressively quick 5.2 seconds. The brakes are also strong should you need to make a panic stop, though it can be a little tricky to stop smoothly in routine driving.



Handling, another strong suit in Minis, isn't lost in the Countryman JCW. It changes direction in a hurry yet feels grippy and stable under most circumstances.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Considering its sporting intentions, the Countryman John Cooper Works is pretty civilized. It comes with an adaptive suspension that, in its default setting, does a nice job of absorbing broken city roads while providing good body control at higher speeds.



Putting the Countryman JCW in Sport should be reserved for driving along a smooth and twisty road because the firmer ride is a bit too much for typical driving. Likewise, the extra engine and exhaust noise in Sport mode can grate after a while since the Countryman is usually fairly quiet.



The cloth seats in our JCW test car were very firm but still reasonably comfortable. They had good bolstering for your torso but surprisingly little for your legs.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The overall layout of Countryman's interior has not changed in quite some time. It's distinctive-looking, including the limited instrumentation and chrome toggle switches. The controls are easy to figure out, and the control knob for the infotainment system helps quickly navigate most of the high-level functions.



Thanks to the Countryman's raised ride height, getting in and out is fairly easy and is helped by the short-length front and rear doors. Inside, all passengers will enjoy more room than the profile view of the Countryman might present. Only rear visibility falls a bit short of what we expect in this class.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The Countryman's long and narrow infotainment screen looks a bit small alongside some of its competition. The upgraded Harman Kardon audio system makes smart use of the Countryman's shape and delivers good power and decent clarity, especially at higher volumes. Kudos also go to the Mini's natural voice recognition system, which makes voice commands friendly and easy to execute.



Only Apple CarPlay is available, but Android users will find the Bluetooth system quick-acting and easy to navigate. Front and rear seat passengers should bring USB-C cables or adapters because the Countryman uses them exclusively, with two ports in the front and two in the back.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The John Cooper Works modifications take nothing away from the Countryman's practicality. Alas, there's not a lot of it to begin with. In cargo capacity, the Countryman trails competitors such as the Audi Q3, BMW X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLB. The Mini does have 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, but the seatback releases are only accessible from the rear passenger doors, not the cargo area.



Up front, the Countryman offers a fair amount of nicely sized storage bins. Sunglasses, phones, cables, keys and other sundry items will all have a home. The door pockets aren't cavernous but add to the practicality.

How economical is it? 7.5

Despite its extra horsepower, the John Cooper Works Countryman is rated by the EPA to return 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway), which is about par for the class. Over our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, we saw just over 24 mpg with a bit of enthusiastic driving mixed in. The base Countryman with the three-cylinder engine checks in with an EPA-estimated 29 mpg in combined driving.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Opting for the John Cooper Works version of the Countryman bumps the price of the standard Countryman from just under $30,000 to more than $41,000. Most of that price increase is due to the performance hardware, and not necessarily a more luxurious interior, so you and your passengers might not see evidence of most of that extra expense.



Our loaded-up test Countryman JCW checked in at a fairly steep $50,100. That does line up with stylish offerings such the BMW X2 and Volvo XC40, but the John Cooper Works edition is considerably quicker and more fun than either.



Bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are for four years/50,000 miles, which is standard for the class. Roadside assistance lasts four years with unlimited miles, and free maintenance is a helpful three years/36,000 miles.

Wildcard 9.0

If you prioritize driving fun and vibrant expressionism, the Countryman John Cooper Works will not disappoint. Even with the Countryman's extra size and heft, it remains true to the sporty, fun nature of other Minis. Even the all-wheel-drive system is tuned to be playful while offering excellent levels of wet-weather grip and all-around confidence. It might not be the most practical vehicle in this class, but it's fun and engaging.

Which Countryman does Edmunds recommend?

The Countryman isn't cheap, slotting somewhere between mainstream crossovers and luxury models from BMW, Audi and more. Mini has attempted to simplify its trims, but it's all still a bit confusing. The base model comes with a good amount of equipment, but we recommend stepping up to the Countryman Cooper S model to avoid the gutless turbocharged inline-three and the Signature trim to access its decent list of standard features.

2020 MINI Countryman models

The 2020 Mini Countryman is a sporty, fun alternative to the standard set of small crossovers and wagons. The Countryman earns its premium price tag by offering a healthy list of standard features. All four models — Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E — have similar feature content but are differentiated by the engines underhood. From there, buyers choose among three trim levels (Classic, Signature and Iconic) with an increasing number of features.