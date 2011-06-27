2021 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works
MSRP range: $38,400
|MSRP
|$39,250
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$39,250
2021 MINI Convertible Review
- Three engines blend speed, thrill and fuel efficiency
- Excellent handling makes it quick and fun in turns and curves
- The interior looks classy and upscale
- Available add-ons offer high degree of personalization
- The ride quality can be stiff and rough, especially with larger tires
- More expensive than most rivals
- Passenger space and cargo capacity are limited
- New Sidewalk special edition model
- Minor changes to optional equipment packages
- Part of the third Mini Convertible generation introduced for 2016
FAQ
Is the MINI Convertible a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Convertible both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Convertible fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Convertible gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Convertible has 7.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Convertible. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 MINI Convertible?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 MINI Convertible:
Is the MINI Convertible reliable?
To determine whether the MINI Convertible is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Convertible. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Convertible's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 MINI Convertible a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 MINI Convertible is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Convertible is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 MINI Convertible?
The least-expensive 2021 MINI Convertible is the 2021 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,400.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of MINI Convertible?
If you're interested in the MINI Convertible, the next question is, which Convertible model is right for you? Convertible variants include John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Convertible models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
