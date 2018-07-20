2019 MINI Clubman Hatchback
Which Clubman does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Excellent handling, even in the base model
- High-quality cabin materials
- Many customization options
- All-wheel drive, a rarity in this class, is available
- More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
- Base engine acceleration is a bit pokey
- Not quite as fun to drive as the four-door Mini Hardtop
- Revamped trim structures
- Altered standard and optional equipment availability
- Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2016
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The classic Mini Hardtop invokes images of rally car racing and a high-speed caper through the streets of Turin or Los Angeles, depending on which decade you were born. Think of the 2019 Mini Clubman as the Hardtop's more responsible older sibling. With more usable interior space than the other small cars in Mini's lineup, the Clubman is the ideal pick for drivers who desire fun and practicality in equal measure.
The Clubman slots between the four-door Hardtop and the Countryman small crossover in Mini's lineup. Its moderate weight and balanced handling give it the driving dynamics smaller Minis are known for, while a longer wheelbase allows for more backseat legroom and a spacious cargo hold that is nearly the same size as the Countryman's. The Clubman offers the best of both worlds, as long as you upgrade to the turbocharged four-cylinder in the Cooper S to bolster its performance.
MINI Clubman models
The 2019 Mini Clubman is for people who love the driving and handling characteristics of a Mini but need more rear-seat room and cargo space than the four-door Hardtop provides. All three models — Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works — have similar feature content but are differentiated by the engines underhood. From there, buyers choose between three trim levels (Classic, Signature and Iconic) with an increasing variety of features. A healthy number of styling, performance and luxury upgrades are available on most models.
Powering the Cooper is a turbocharged three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) paired to your choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Although it's the base trim, the Classic is still well-equipped. Feature highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors,height-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and multicolor ambient lighting. Among the standard tech items are Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch central display, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port.
Stepping up to the Cooper S adds a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to the six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic (steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters are optional). It also gets 17-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips, extra styling flourishes, and front sport seats with adjustable thigh support.
The most powerful Clubman is the John Cooper Works model. Motivated by a more potent version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft), this Clubman comes only with all-wheel drive. Upgrades include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, cornering lights, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry, a sport steering wheel, more aggressively bolstered sport seats, and simulated suede and cloth upholstery.
Features added by the Signature trim differ slightly depending on model, but generally, it adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, frontal collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control and touchscreen functionality. Cooper models get 16-or 17-inch wheels, Cooper S versions get adjustable driving modes, and JCW models get adaptive dampers. Selecting the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices.
The Signature's Premium package further adds power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights and foglights, cornering lights, satellite radio and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The Iconic trim includes those upgrades, plus power-adjustable front seats, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, leather upholstery, a navigation system, wireless charging, an 8.8-inch touchscreen and a spare tire. Depending on powertrain choice, selecting the Iconic trim will add different features. Cooper and Cooper S models get a choice of several 17- and 18-inch wheel styles, while Cooper S and JCW models get adaptive suspension dampers.
Many of the above options can be ordered separately. A Driver Assistance package for Signature and Iconic trims adds front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display and an automated parallel parking system. Additional stand-alone options include exterior and interior styling modifications, all-season tires and roof rails.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on a full test of the Mini Clubman Cooper Hatchback (turbo 1.5L inline-3 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Clubman has received some revisions, including a revamped trim structure in 2019. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Clubman, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology6.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Love this car. I’ve had many cars & SUVs in the past 34 years this is the most gratifying & most fun yet. Love everything about the car. Getting the black roof & tintingbthe windows gave the car a whole new dimension. Only two drawbacks with my Clubman; 1. Unexpectedly the transmission disengage in the automated carwash and it will not go back into gear. 2. The turn signals on the rear doors are not brake lights. This has caused numerous drivers behind me consternation. Even had three pull up next to me to inquire about my malfunctioning brake lights and state that they almost ran into the back of me.
I've been leasing cars for the last 15+ years and it seems as though the manufacturers are equipping cars with components that require replacement within the initial lease period. I previously leased a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 and needed to replace tires after just 25K miles. My current lease is with a Mini Cooper Clubman S All-4 and it has 23K miles and needs front brakes rotors and wear sensors (estimated at $800+ at the dealer). In addition, it seems as though i'll need tires shortly to make it to the end of my lease. Quite possibly, i'm a sceptic, but it seems as thought the manufactures are equipping new vehicles with substandard performing parts and tires leaving the initial lease holder with significant financial responsibilities before the conclusion of the lease period. One of the reasons I lease is to AVOID these types of expenses. I've owned multiple vehicles over the years that were 4+ years old and had 40K+ miles before needing tires, and at no time did I require brakes. Seems like a negative trend ... UPDATE: 3/2020 My disappointment remains regarding the maintenance required on a leased vehicle...I actually went back to Mini with the potential to buy another and now they offer a “Maintenance” line item you can purchase for $895 which covers brakes. I guess they know the brake components won’t hold up for more than 26K miles.
This car it's the best car choice
Features & Specs
|Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$30,900
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cooper S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$28,900
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cooper 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$24,900
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cooper ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$26,900
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
- Parking Assistant
- Guides the Clubman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver involvement.
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts the driver as the Clubman approaches an object while backing up.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Keeps a set distance between the Clubman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
Mini Clubman vs. the competition
Mini Clubman vs. Mini Countryman
Compared to the Clubman, the Countryman is taller and wider and it has a larger back seat. It's still sporty by small crossover standards, but the Countryman doesn't quite deliver the sharp handling promised by the Mini nameplate. It's also a little porky, so it doesn't feel as quick as others in the lineup. To learn more about the Countryman, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2018 Mini Countryman S E Hybrid.
Mini Clubman vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
The Mini Hardtop is the car you think of when someone says "Mini Cooper." Available in two- and four-door configurations, the Hardtop is the sportiest and least expensive car Mini offers. It's also the smallest, and even the four-door doesn't have much room in the back. If you plan on traveling with more than one passenger, the Clubman is the way to go. To learn more about the Hardtop, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2014 Mini Hardtop 2 Door.
Mini Clubman vs. BMW X1
Comparing a Mini against a BMW isn't that far-fetched. If you begin your Clubman search at the Cooper S level (our recommended powertrain), you'll find the X1 isn't much more expensive and has a similar set of features. If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive luxury car, the X1 is a step up from the Clubman. But if you want a vehicle with sporty driving dynamics, the Mini is our choice.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 MINI Clubman:
- Revamped trim structures
- Altered standard and optional equipment availability
- Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2016
The least-expensive 2019 MINI Clubman is the 2019 MINI Clubman Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,900.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $30,900
- Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $28,900
- Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $24,900
- Cooper ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,900
- John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $35,900
The 2019 Mini Clubman is a five-seat compact wagon that offers more passenger and cargo room than Mini's smaller Hardtop model yet provides the fun driving experience the automaker is known for. As with other vehicles in the lineup, Mini has altered its powertrain and trim offerings for 2019. Three powertrains are available: a turbocharged three-cylinder (Cooper), a turbocharged four-cylinder (Cooper S) and a more potent version of the turbo-four (John Cooper Works). Manual and automatic transmissions are available regardless of powertrain choice.
For power, the Clubman Cooper has a turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 134 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. We think it's a fine engine for around-town driving, but Mini enthusiasts won't be blown away by its acceleration, which is lackluster.
We think the turbocharged four-cylinder engine (producing 189 hp and 207 lb-ft) in the Cooper S is an affordable upgrade. It also adds performance bits such as a dual exhaust, sport seats and an aggressive body kit. The John Cooper Works is the most powerful Clubman available, with 228 hp and 258 lb-ft on tap and a handful of performance enhancements, including larger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and a rear spoiler. It's a fairly pricey upgrade from the Cooper S, though some of that is due to the inclusion of the standard all-wheel-drive system. On the bright side, fuel economy estimates are nearly identical to those for the Cooper S.
No matter which engine you go with, the Clubman is sold in three trim levels. The base Classic is fairly well-equipped, with standard features that include automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a 6.5-inch central display and a rearview camera. Stepping up to the Signature adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control. The Signature also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices. The top-level Iconic trim further adds leather upholstery, a navigation system and a 12-speaker sound system, among other upgrades. A number of appearance upgrades are available on the Signature and Iconic trim levels.
The Clubman's high degree of customizability comes at a price, and no matter how you slice it, the Clubman is expensive compared to rival hatchbacks and wagons. But its BMW-grade interior materials and construction, sporty handling characteristics and fun-to-drive demeanor help elevate it above the rest. With so many options to choose from, you can ensure that your Mini stands out in the crowd. Use Edmunds' acclaimed shopping tools to configure, price and find your perfect Mini Clubman.
