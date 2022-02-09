2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel
MSRP range: $42,900 - $68,520
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Sprinter both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Sprinter ranges from 111.2 to 78.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter:
- The Sprinter carries over with only minor changes
- Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sprinter. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sprinter's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Sprinter and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Sprinter is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,900.
Other versions include:
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,680
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,420
- 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $60,200
- 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,530
- 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $49,230
- 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $60,020
- 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,920
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $57,860
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $44,920
- 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,900
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,640
- 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,700
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,640
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,190
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $66,180
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $61,180
- 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $68,520
- 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $45,430
- 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,100
- 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,000
- 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $59,960
- 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,720
- 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $57,940
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,210
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,840
- 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $57,550
- 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,900
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,660
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,170
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $59,880
- 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,920
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,660
- 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $60,420
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,190
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,660
- 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $62,220
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $42,900
- 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $58,000
- 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $46,700
- 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,250
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,660
- 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,450
- 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,720
- 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $62,220
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $64,160
- 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,120
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $57,860
- 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $58,420
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $57,680
- 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $49,920
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the next question is, which Sprinter model is right for you? Sprinter variants include 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A). For a full list of Sprinter models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac DTS 2004
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2016
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2011 For Sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2015
- Used Buick Century 2001
- Used Volvo S60 2008
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2013
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2010
- Used Ford E-Series Van 1999
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi TT 2022
- 2021 RS 6
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2021 CLS-Class
- Audi RS 5 2021
- 2022 Tundra
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Sedans
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2022 F-150
- Ford Expedition 2022
- 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Ford Mustang 2022
- 2022 Ford Escape
- 2022 Ford Edge
- Ford Explorer 2022
- 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2022 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Shelby GT500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2022
- 2022 Honda CR-V
- 2022 Toyota Highlander
- Jeep Wrangler 2022
- 2022 Kia Telluride
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2022 Acura MDX
- 2022 C-HR
- 2022 Lexus RX 350
- 2022 Hyundai Tucson
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Used Mazda 3 Riverdale Ga
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman Temecula Ca
- Used Lincoln MKC Bloomsburg Pa
- Used Honda CR-V 2014
- Used Oldsmobile Silhouette Harrisburg Pa
Other models
- Used Nissan Versa-Note in Kannapolis, NC
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Edmonds, WA
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Nanuet, NY
- Used Aston-Martin DB11 in Lancaster, SC
- Used Toyota Prius in West Columbia, SC
- Used GMC Sierra-1500 in Glen Burnie, MD
- Used Scion FR-S in Malvern, PA
- Used Nissan Xterra in Irvington, NJ
- Used Kia Seltos in Mc Lean, VA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Electric in Long Branch, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Camp Hill, PA
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe in Little Falls, NJ
- Used Hyundai Kona in North Providence, RI
- Used BMW I3 in Bayville, NJ
- Used Alfa-Romeo Stelvio in Park Ridge, IL
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Iselin, NJ
- Used Lincoln MKX in Laconia, NH
- Used Toyota Land-Cruiser in East Northport, NY
- Used Ford Transit-Cargo-Van in Burlingame, CA
- Used Hyundai Sonata in Stanford, IL
- Used Volvo S60 in West Chester, OH
- Used Jeep Patriot in Baldwinsville, NY
- Used Lamborghini Urus in Highland Park, IL
- Used Nissan Kicks in Cleveland, TN
- Used Nissan Versa-Note in Chesterton, IN
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Far Rockaway, NY
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Ossining, NY
- Used Cadillac CTS in Bay City, MI
- Used Chevrolet Express-Cargo in Lockport, NY
- Used Lamborghini Urus in Wantagh, NY