  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
  5. Review
  6. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van
Appraise this car

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van

Pros & Cons

  • Interior space is unmatched, with true walk-through cabin
  • More affordable than other Sprinters
  • Pretty maneuverable for its size
  • Fuel-efficient turbodiesel engine
  • Limited features, options and paint colors
  • Tow ratings aren't as high as those on some rival vans
  • Diesel engines lack punch compared to brawnier rivals
Other years
2018
2017
2016
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Estimate
$28,920 - $32,349
Used Sprinter Worker for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van for Sale

Sorry! There aren't any 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale near you.
Widen your search areaShop similar vehicles
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Sprinter Worker does Edmunds recommend?

There's not much to figure out when buying a Sprinter Worker, at least from the factory. Opting for the Convenience package is a good idea since it includes upgraded mirrors, cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Businesspeople all know one thing: If you can get the same functionality and reliability for less, get that option. In the cargo van world, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is just that option. It features the same cavernous cargo bay and 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine as the Sprinter. The difference is that Mercedes slims down the Worker's option packages and features to make it easier to manufacture and sell.

The standard Sprinter is available in a rainbow of colors, has an available all-wheel-drive system, and multiple length and roof height configurations. The Worker, in contrast, comes in white, is rear-wheel-drive only, and can be had in just three body configurations. There's also no passenger or wagon version of the Worker. With any of the three setups, the Worker features a 3,501-pound payload rating and 5,000-pound tow rating. For customization, Mercedes offers just two option packages.

Deciding on whether the Sprinter Worker is right for you comes down to your needs. If there's a Worker version that works for you, it's a great way to save some money. Otherwise, you'll likely need to get the regular Sprinter for full access to Mercedes' customization options.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is a full-size cargo van available in two wheelbase lengths. The short-wheelbase (144-inch) version can be had with either the standard roof or a high-roof option. The long-wheelbase (170-inch) model comes with the high roof only. All are powered by a 3.0-liter diesel V6 (188 horsepower, 325 pound-feet of torque) and a five-speed automatic.

Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, 180-degree-opening rear doors, a passenger-side sliding door, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, front cupholder, front-seat armrests, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 5.8-inch center display, and a sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and USB port.

Highlights of the options list include cargo rails, hardboard side paneling, and three packages for the cargo van. The Convenience package includes heated side mirrors, cruise control, automatic wipers, a multifunction steering wheel and trailer pre-wiring. The Utility package includes Convenience package items and adds a wood cargo floor and LED cargo lights, among other features.

Many upfitter options — such as interior racks, partitions and roof racks — are also available and can be installed by your local dealer.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our drive of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger w/High Roof (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 5-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: The Sprinter that was tested has accoutrements and features for passenger transport, but our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sprinter Worker.

Driving

The turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine is a bit slow to get up to speed. Low-speed maneuvers create some challenges for this big rig.

Acceleration

This 6,000-pound van did 0-60 mph in 11.5 seconds. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 doesn't feel powerful off the line, but once up to speed it's pretty easy to maintain the truck's forward momentum.

Braking

The Sprinter slowed from 60 mph in 138 feet during our emergency panic-stop test. The brakes remained consistent in feel and performance during testing, as well as out on the road in typical driving.

Steering

The steering is precise considering the van's purpose as a pure people-mover. The effort is heavy enough to feel steady on the highway yet light enough for parking lot duty.

Handling

The Sprinter is relatively narrow considering how tall it is. Taking sharp turns at speed is not this van's forte. An assertive stability control system lends a hand if it senses the van going beyond its limits.

Drivability

Despite its dimensions, this conference room on wheels is easy to drive. Tight parking lots can create some stress because of its size, and the modest backup camera is only somewhat helpful.

Comfort

Passenger comfort is a priority for the Sprinter. Occupants will find ample space to spread out. The seats are reasonably comfortable over long distances. The ride quality improves as the passenger head count increases.

Seat comfort

The driving position is upright, but the seats are comfy even during longer drives. The rear seats provide ample leg-, hip- and headroom.

Ride comfort

Without question, rearmost passengers will find the Sprinter's ride bouncier than those up front. Still, it's perfectly acceptable whether empty or fully occupied.

Interior

The Sprinter Worker offer lots of room for people and cargo. Driver aids exist to help maneuver the van in tight quarters. But parking still remains a challenge with such a big vehicle.

Ease of use

All controls are within reach of the driver and functionally intuitive. This is an older version of the Mercedes COMAND system, so the layout is simple.

Getting in/getting out

The Sprinter has a step leading into it, which is necessary considering it sits so high off the ground. The doors are large, so some folks may find them a bit heavy to open and close.

Roominess

The front seats fit most body types fine. Farther back, the large bench seats offer lots of leg- and headroom. Only then does hiproom get tight.

Visibility

The massive windows, an optional parking aid system and a rearview camera serve as needed driver aids. That said, there are still several blind spots with this large van.

Quality

The build quality on our test Sprinter was commendable. We didn't hear any squeaks or rattles. It was solid and true to the level of build quality we expect from Mercedes-Benz.

Utility

Especially in cargo or crew configuration, this is one of the most utilitarian vans available. Whether running a contracting business or a professional mountain biking team, the Sprinter will carry your stuff. But some rival vans can tow more.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
188 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
188 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
188 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sprinter Worker models:

Load-Adaptive Stability Control
Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.
Crosswind Assist
Can apply brakes to stabilize the van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
Lane Keeping Assist
Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van is offered in the following styles: 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Vans are available in my area?

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a prew-owned vehicle from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a used or CPO vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van for sale near you.

Can't find a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Sprinter Worker Van you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,768.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,227.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,589.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,032.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker lease specials

Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider