Businesspeople all know one thing: If you can get the same functionality and reliability for less, get that option. In the cargo van world, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is just that option. It features the same cavernous cargo bay and 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine as the Sprinter. The difference is that Mercedes slims down the Worker's option packages and features to make it easier to manufacture and sell.

The standard Sprinter is available in a rainbow of colors, has an available all-wheel-drive system, and multiple length and roof height configurations. The Worker, in contrast, comes in white, is rear-wheel-drive only, and can be had in just three body configurations. There's also no passenger or wagon version of the Worker. With any of the three setups, the Worker features a 3,501-pound payload rating and 5,000-pound tow rating. For customization, Mercedes offers just two option packages.

Deciding on whether the Sprinter Worker is right for you comes down to your needs. If there's a Worker version that works for you, it's a great way to save some money. Otherwise, you'll likely need to get the regular Sprinter for full access to Mercedes' customization options.