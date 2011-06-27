Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews
Love Love Love It
By the title of my review, you should already know I absolutely love this car. I bought mine used with almost 100K miles for a song and it looks brand new. As many posters state, it does get a lot of attention which wasn't exactly my intention but every time people comment or give those looks I just chuckle because its actually the least expensive car I ever bought and not sure why everyone doesn't have one :) It is in excellent condition and have absolutely no concerns with its reliability. Also, despite others complaints about the trunk, I was able to put a set of golf clubs, beach chair, small suitcase in the trunk with the top down!
Road Trip
Road trip from eastern Minnesota through the Black Hills Area, South Dakota in early September 2009.It was hard to get everything in we wanted to take but the ride and performance were great. Approximately 1300 interstate miles and 500 mountain hairpin curves. Overall mileage was over 27 MPG. A great trip till I tried to clean off the grasshoppers. They just wont wash off. Front grill and nose of the car is slowly getting better but I have never seen anything so hard to get clean.
The Most Underated Roadster
Despite the fact that US car magazines give this great roadster no credit, it is a fun to drive real sports car. I test drove a Boxter S, a Z4 and a TT and I liked the SLK best - especially since it is the only premium roadster with a retractable hard top. My SLK is a 6 speed manual with the AMG sports package. The way the manual tranny is mated to the engine is a thing of beauty. And, it is so beautiful that people think I paid $100,000 for it!
The perfect car
I drove a few different convertibles, and was impressed with the folding hardtop (less unique than it used to be), heating system (airscarf), the performance, and great looks. I have had a good experience with the reliability of this car. I've driven 10,000 miles in 15 months, I have not experienced any problems. I have gotten as much as 28 mpg, though it's around 20 in the city.
My First Car
This car is for people who are ready for a sportscar and the convenience of the convertible. Maybe for a graduation present, or newly weds, this car doesn't come cheap. If you want the looks, you WILL, I guarantee to you, will get the looks from curious and jealous people you pass in the streets. The car is pretty fast of a 0-60 time in about 5.4 seconds, which is nothing to complain about. If you want to get this car for the luxury name of Mercedes-Benz, this isn't the best model to consider. However, on the bright side of the car, you will thoroughly enjoy the great handling and sports-car like exhaust and ambiance that you will greatly receive from this SLK. Not made for long road trips!!
Sponsored cars related to the SLK-Class
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons