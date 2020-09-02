  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan

MSRP range: $109,800 - $116,300
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 580 4MATIC Sedan Exterior
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review
  • Engines are both powerful and efficient
  • Interior blends traditional opulence with cutting-edge technology
  • Silent, comfortable cabin
  • Rear-wheel steering adds excellent low-speed maneuverability
  • Some driver assistance options have questionable value
  • The ride borders on too soft in its Comfort setting
  • Completely redesigned
  • Tech forward interior is dominated by a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • New optional road-scanning suspension provides new levels of comfort and stability
  • 2021 model kicks off the seventh S-Class generation
Kurt Niebuhr
09/02/2020 (updated 6/21/2021)
What is the S-Class?

The S-Class has long been Mercedes-Benz's flagship vehicle platform to showcase the company's capabilities in luxury, comfort and technology. For 2021, Mercedes-Benz has comprehensively redesigned the S-Class and looks to continue the tradition of innovation and elegance that has long defined this iconic sedan and keep it ahead of rivals such as the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Porsche Panamera.

The most recognizable changes can be seen inside the new S-Class. It flaunts a larger touchscreen and fewer physical buttons, proof that Mercedes has delved further into using technology to enhance the comfort and driving experience. Even with a tech-heavy appearance, there's still the opulence and attention to detail S-Class buyers expect. Of course there are many, if not more, changes beneath the subtle metal restyling, featuring a retuned suspension, more sophisticated advanced driver aids and an impressive rear-wheel steering system. 

What's under the S-Class' hood?

Initially, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will offer two engine choices, both paired to a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The S 500 4Matic is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Stepping up to the S 580 4Matic gets you a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 good for 496 hp and 516 lb-ft. We fully expect more engine options to come later, including higher-performance AMG variants, a silky smooth Maybach powerplant and perhaps some more eco-friendly hybrids too.

So far we've only driven the S 580 and found the power from the V8 to be more than adequate and befitting of a full-size luxury sedan. There's an abundance of low- and mid-range torque, which means the engine doesn't have to work too hard to provide strong acceleration. Shifts from the nine-speed automatic are nearly imperceptible and add to the luxurious nature of the S-Class. Even under full throttle, the S-Class doesn't break character since it pulls smoothly, with only a hint of V8 growl, all the way to redline.

The six-cylinder and V8 are augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system Mercedes calls EQ Boost. While it doesn't allow for electric-only propulsion, the EQ Boost system does augment the gasoline engine in certain situations, adding to the overall smoothness of the driving experience.  This is most impressive in low-speed driving situations, like slow-moving traffic, where the EQ Boost system adds just that little bit of extra acceleration without the transmission needing to downshift. Perhaps the most impressive benefit is the absolutely seamless stop-start actuation. With nary a shudder, the engine can be turned off and back on again for increased efficiency. The EQ Boost makes every other stop-start system on the market feel and sound clumsy by comparison.

The 48-volt system also powers the optional E-Active Body Control suspension system. In Comfort mode, it activates the Road Surface Scan feature, which uses stereo cameras to detect imperfections in the road surface and adjusts the suspension to glide over them with uncanny ease. In Curve mode, the vehicle leans into turns, much like a motorcycle. It's initially a strange sensation from behind the wheel, but passengers will probably notice a distinct lack of body roll and jostling.

Of the three suspension modes — Comfort, Sport and Sport+ — surprisingly, we found ourselves preferring the Sport+ setting. It provides excellent high-speed body control with very little detriment to ride quality. To our mind, the Comfort setting is simply too soft and felt too floaty at all but the lowest speeds. Thankfully, the S-Class lets the driver mix and match different settings for the engine, steering and suspension to create a more personalized experience.

There's definitely no getting around the sheer size of the S-Class, especially if you're navigating a tighter road. But thanks to the adaptive air suspension and four-wheel steering system (this reduces the big sedan's turning circle, allowing it to turn as sharply as the compact A-Class sedan), it is much more adept than you'd expect. Tight hairpins are negotiated like a car half its size, while high-speed sweeping curves highlight its exceptional stability. And parking the S-Class is a breeze — valet drivers will likely fight over the chance to maneuver it in a tight parking lot.

How's the S-Class' interior?

The new S-Class interior represents a significant shift from previous models. The broad dashboard top gives the impression that it starts at the hood before gracefully cascading down to a center console dominated by a 12.8-inch vertically oriented touchscreen. Mercedes eliminated 27 switches and buttons from the last-generation S-Class, leaving a sleek and modern cockpit. But it's one that may cause more distractions if you prefer using the touchscreen for basic audio and climate control functions.

The virtual instrument panel looks similar to other displays in the Mercedes-Benz lineup, but it features a visually stunning 3D effect. To the driver's eyes, it looks as though the gauges are floating upright, while the information panel between them is set farther back or flat while in map mode. It may not be all that useful, but it certainly turns up the wow factor and is the best-executed example of a 3D instrument panel on sale today.

The entire cabin is outlined with sharp multicolor ambient lighting that sets the mood but also alerts occupants to possible hazards by flashing red in certain situations. As with previous S-Class models, the quality of materials exceeds expectations even in this prestigious class.

How comfortable is the S-Class?

Comfort is the absolute priority in the S-Class, but that priority isn't limited to only the driver. Every occupant enjoys a generous amount of leg- and hiproom, and if you like a built-in massage function, you're in luck — massaging front seats are standard equipment. After hours of driving, you'll likely feel no fatigue and arrive at your destination refreshed and relaxed. That is a hallmark of a truly comfortable car.

If rear seat comfort is a concern, the S-Class offers three options: a standard bench seat, Comfort Seats and Executive Seats. All provide three-passenger seating, but the Comfort and Executive options offer reclining seats, the latter allowing for up to 43.5 degrees of recline. Heated cushions for the rear headrests, massage functionality and even rear passenger airbags are all available.

As you'd expect in a luxury sedan, interior noise levels are extremely low. Wind noise is at a minimum even at higher speeds, and in our test car, the twin-turbo V8 engine was only rarely heard. Credit can go to multi-layer windows but also to new acoustic foam that has been injected into critical body panels and structural components. We wouldn't be surprised if the new S-Class was one of the most serene cars on the market today at any price.

How's the S-Class' tech?

Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system was an immediate hit with us when it debuted a few years ago. This new S-Class gets an updated version with more features, but for some buyers it may also be a step backward. The tracepad found on current MBUX systems is gone, though the driver can control the system via touchscreen, voice and capacitive pads on the steering wheel. Those who favor the previous tracepad or dial controller might find the new system distracting to operate. During our time in the new S-Class, we found the new touchscreen both easy to use and fast-acting. We came to rely on both voice commands and touchscreen interactions equally to achieve our desired changes.

On the plus side, the voice functions are more robust than those in last year's S-Class and give the driver substantial eyes-free control of the MBUX system. A new head-up display helps keep your eyes on the road by appearing to project information in the distance rather than directly in front of the driver. As an added bonus, an augmented reality overlay superimposes animated arrows when your navigation route has a direction change; in previous MBUX systems, that overlay was shown in the main infotainment screen. Audio prompts for route directions can also be isolated to the driver's headrest speakers so music isn't interrupted for other passengers.

The S-Class allows for different driver profiles to ensure their preferred settings for seat adjustments, mirror positioning, audio presets and so on. Unlike other cars with these features, the S-Class uses a variety of techniques to identify the driver and passengers, including facial recognition, a fingerprint scanner or a simple four-digit code.

How will the S-Class keep me safe?

As expected of a luxury vehicle in this price range, the S-Class offers a full suite of safety features, plus a few other goodies. All of the optional driving aids from the last-generation S-Class are now standard. It also has the hardware needed for hands-free driving, but the system won't be activated until Mercedes is confident it's ready for public use. Once approved, the Mercedes' hands-free driving system will be available as an over-the-air update.

In addition to all of the standard advanced safety features, the available Pre-Safe Impulse Side system uses the E-Active Body Control hardware to help keep occupants safer in a side collision. If the system detects an imminent accident, the ride height of the vehicle will instantly rise, increasing the likelihood that the frame-reinforced side sills will take the brunt of an impact rather than the less rigid doors.

How's the S-Class' storage?

Interior storage for your personal effects isn't what we'd consider generous, but it should be adequate for most people. The door pockets, center armrest bin and cupholders are average in size, and there is an additional rubberized tray behind the big center screen.

The trunk space is deep but somewhat narrow. You should be able to fit enough luggage back there for a couple's getaway, but accessing the deeper recesses of the trunk will require an awkward stoop to reach them. Large golf bags will likely need to be inserted headfirst since there are no storage pockets aft of the wheel humps. Depending on the rear seat configuration, the rear seatbacks can fold for more space.

Edmunds says

With its full redesign, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class leaves no doubt that it offers one of the most technologically advanced and refined driving experiences on the market. Bristling with technology that provides not only comfort but also intense personalization as well as safety, the S-Class again sets a new standard for a luxury sedan. It might take some buyers a bit of time to adjust to the radically new interior, but our time in the new S-Class has left us deeply impressed. We can't wait to put it through our battery of expert vehicle evaluations.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan pricing

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$109,800
MPG & Fuel
20 City / 29 Hwy / 24 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 22.1 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 9-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 6 cylinder
Horsepower: 429 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 384 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 208.2 in. / Height: 59.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 76.9 in.
Curb Weight: 4610 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 12.9 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 S-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz S-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S-Class gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S-Class has 12.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class:

  • Completely redesigned
  • Tech forward interior is dominated by a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • New optional road-scanning suspension provides new levels of comfort and stability
  • 2021 model kicks off the seventh S-Class generation
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 S-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $109,800.

Other versions include:

  • S 580 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $116,300
  • S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $109,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the next question is, which S-Class model is right for you? S-Class variants include S 580 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of S-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Overview

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan is offered in the following styles: S 580 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed shiftable automatic. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 S-Class Sedan.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan?

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $110,850. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $2,027 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,027 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $108,823.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 1.8% below the MSRP.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 580 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 580 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $117,350. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 580 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $1,713 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,713 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $115,637.

The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 580 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 1.5% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan?

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 580 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
20 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/25 highway MPG

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
24 compined MPG,
20 city MPG/29 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG20
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement4.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase126.6 in.
Length208.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height59.2 in.
Curb Weight4775 lbs.

