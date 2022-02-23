2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63
|Total MSRP
|$136,450
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$135,959
Shoppers are saving $491 for the AMG GLS 63. Prices shown do not include options.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Review
byChristian Wardlaw
CorrespondentChristian Wardlaw is an automotive journalist at Edmunds.,
rating written byReese Counts
Vehicle Testing EditorReese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
Pros
- Easily seats adults in all three rows
- Plenty of helpful technology and safety features
- Responsive engines and stable handling give the feel of driving a smaller SUV
- Flexible cargo capacity
Cons
- Some interior controls and buttons are too small or hard to find
What's new
- GLS 450 models add more standard equipment
- After a delay, the GLS 580 and AMG GLS 63 return midyear
- Part of the third GLS generation introduced for 2020
When you're ready to buy the best Mercedes-Benz SUV you can get, the three-row GLS awaits. Granted, you could make a case that in fact the vaunted G-Class or ritzy Maybach GLS are the "best" but Mercedes assigns the G and GLS models to completely different missions. The GLS is all about maximum luxury, comfort and convenience, while the G-Class specializes in maximum off-roading capability and social currency.
For 2022, Mercedes increases the amount of standard equipment that you'll find on the base GLS 450 4Matic, adding 20-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, and a four-zone automatic climate control system. New upholstery choices are also available. Early in the model year, the V8-powered GLS 580 4Matic and AMG GLS 63 were unavailable, but Mercedes tells Edmunds that both versions will return for the second part of 2022. Be sure to check with your local dealer.
The BMW X7, Infiniti QX80 and the redesigned Lexus LX 600 are the GLS model's main competitors, but this Benz is a credible alternative to a Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon Denali, Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Lincoln Navigator too. True, those rivals are larger inside, but what the Mercedes-Benz GLS lacks in size it makes up for in sophistication. Check out our test team's Expert Rating to see our evaluation of the GLS' comfort, technology features and more.
Edmunds Expert Rating
Our VerdictThe Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.
8.6 /10
The GLS quickly impresses with its excellent combination of comfort, performance and technology. It takes everything we enjoy about the top-rated GLE SUV and puts it into a larger, more potent package, and it might just be one of the most well-rounded vehicles on sale today.
Rated for you by America’s best test team.
Performance
8.5/10
How does the GLS-Class drive? The raw numbers are frankly astounding and, on paper, suggest a much smaller and far sportier vehicle. Our GLS 450 test vehicle sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which is more than adequate for a luxury SUV with a base engine. It feels strong too, no matter what situation you're driving in. The engine's mild hybrid system improves both performance and efficiency and makes for super-smooth power delivery. Our biggest complaint: occasional hiccups from the transmission.
Stops from 60 mph came in just 105 feet, one of the best results we've seen from any SUV. That's genuine performance-car territory. Part of that comes courtesy of the no-cost summer tires that our test SUV had, which help provide plenty lateral grip too. The steering is light and makes the GLS easy to maneuver in a parking lot or in traffic.
Comfort
8.5/10
How comfortable is the GLS-Class? Mercedes-Benz nailed it when it comes to on-road comfort. The seats are supportive and hugely adjustable, and optional massagers help keep you comfortable after a few hours behind the wheel. The heated and ventilated seats work well, and the automatic climate control quickly evens out cabin temperatures.
There's little intrusion from the outside world, with just a bit of road noise on rough pavement. The ride quality is excellent with the optional E-Active Body Control suspension. It's smooth and composed, ironing out most road imperfections without floating or wallowing. Large wheels can hurt ride quality in many SUVs, but our test vehicle with optional 21-inch wheels didn't seem fazed.
Continue reading Edmunds Expert Rating below
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 pricingin Ashburn, VA
AMG GLS 63
4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9...
Edmunds suggests you pay$135,959
Interior
9.0/10
How’s the interior? The GLS' interior is excellent from almost every perspective. The driving position is upright and commanding, but you always feel comfortably ensconced in the GLS. There's plenty of room in all three rows, and 6-foot-plus adults can fit comfortably in the easy-to-access third row. The large windows help all-around visibility and make passengers in the rear feel less claustrophobic.
The controls are all well placed and easy to reach, but there's a lot of them and the small text means you have to take your eyes off the road until you work up the muscle memory. Separating the seat controls between the door and the infotainment system is a bit frustrating too.
Technology
9.5/10
How’s the tech? Mercedes' infotainment system is a marvel and benchmark for the class even if the learning curve is a bit steep. The navigation system in particular is a standout, and the augmented reality overlay and turn-by-turn directions in the instrument cluster and head-up display are compelling reasons to ditch the apps on your phone. That said, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. All three rows have USB-C ports, and a standard wireless charging pad sits in front of the cupholders.
The driver aids are equally impressive. The adaptive cruise control is among the best we've tested. In traffic, the system maintains a reasonable gap and can slow the GLS down to a complete stop, then start going again when traffic moves.
Storage
8.0/10
How’s the storage? With the seats down, the GLS' cargo area offers up to 84.7 cubic feet of cargo area behind the front seats. Space drops to 17.4 cubes with all the rows upright, which isn't enough to haul luggage for every passenger. Space is decent enough for the class, though the GLS trails the cavernous Navigator, which offers up 103.3 cubic feet behind the front seats.
The second and third row seats fold flat and can be dropped with buttons in the hatch. Small-item storage is great, with lots of pockets, bins and cupholders spread throughout the cabin. The GLS 450 is rated to tow 7,700 pounds, which places it ahead of its main rival, the BMW X7. Should towing be a high priority, the Lincoln Navigator is again superior, capable of towing up to 8,700 pounds.
Fuel Economy
8.0/10
How’s the fuel economy? The EPA puts fuel economy at 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway), impressive numbers for a vehicle this big and capable. On our evaluation loop, our test GLS got 21 mpg. The GLS returned 19 mpg over extended driving distances through mixed traffic and loaded with passengers and cargo.
Value
8.0/10
Is the GLS-Class a good value? The GLS isn't cheap, but nothing at this price point can match its impressive build quality. Options can add up quickly, but the GLS is no worse than other luxury SUVs. No other competitor puts together such a well-appointed package for less money. The four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty is average for the class.
Wildcard
8.5/10
The GLS delivers everything you expect from a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. It packs a clean, understated design, and it's loaded with the latest and greatest tech. Luxury vehicles shouldn't make you work, and the engine provides smooth, effortless power. It sounds good too, especially at full acceleration. It's easy to drive and just a generally nice place to spend an hour or 10 behind the wheel.
Which GLS-Class does Edmunds recommend?
While the GLS 580 and AMG GLS 63 are tempting, we think most people will find the GLS 450 quite satisfying. With a powerful and efficient turbocharged six-cylinder engine and standard 4Matic four-wheel drive, the GLS 450 delivers good performance in a variety of driving situations. Also, the lower base price in comparison to the V8-powered models leaves plenty of room in the budget for extras.
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class models
A three-row luxury SUV with seating for seven people, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS is available in three models: GLS 450, GLS 580 and AMG GLS 63. Each includes a generous list of standard features, and the main reason to choose a GLS 580 or AMG GLS 63 is for added power and performance. An even more opulent Maybach GLS is also available and is reviewed separately on Edmunds.
GLS 450
The standard version of the GLS has:
- Turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (362 hp, 369 lb-ft)
- Nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
- 4Matic all-wheel drive
- Adaptive air suspension system (can raise or lower the SUV's ride height and adjust to improve ride comfort and handling)
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic high-beam headlights
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Power-folding exterior mirrors
- Hands-free liftgate
Inside, the GLS 450 comes with:
- Customizable ambient interior lighting
- Power sunroof
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex)
- Power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel
- Power-adjustable front seats with memory
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Digital instrumentation
- Mercedes Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Natural language voice control
- Navigation system
- Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless charging pad
- Nine USB ports
- Burmester surround-sound system
Safety features for every GLS include:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the GLS and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
GLS 580
Choose the GLS 580 for the following features:
- Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (483 hp, 516 lb-ft)
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Illuminated running boards
- Soft-close doors (catch as they're being closed and gently pull shut)
- Five-zone climate control
- Leather upholstery
- Upgraded multi-contour front seats with massage
AMG GLS 63
Mercedes-Benz suspended production of the AMG GLS 63 during the first part of the 2022 model year. The automaker confirmed to Edmunds in February that it is accepting new orders for the 2022 AMG GLS 63, but it has not announced official changes to the model.
In 2021, the AMG GLS 63 came with:
- More powerful twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft)
- Performance tuned:
- Nine-speed automatic transmission
- All-wheel-drive system
- Air suspension with active roll stabilization
- Steering, braking and exhaust systems
- Performance steering wheel with driving mode controls
- More supportive front seats with AMG badging
- Heated second-row seats
- Heated and cooled front cupholders
- Blind-spot intervention (automatically steers the car back into its lane if you try to change lanes while a car is in the vehicle's blind spot)
Mercedes offers several option packages and stand-alone extras for the GLS. One of the most popular upgrades is the Driver Assistance Package Plus. It includes:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Mercedes and the car in front)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the GLS back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Evasive steering assist (enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance)
- Front cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle or pedestrian ahead of you is about to cross your path while you're approaching an intersection)
Additionally, if you live where it gets cold outside, the Warmth & Comfort package might be to your liking:
- Rapid-heating front seats
- Heated front and second-row armrests
Choose the GLS 580, and you can get an Off-Road package for this SUV:
- Fully variable 4Matic all-wheel drive
- Low-range transmission gearing
- Off-Road+ driving mode
- Off-road tuning for antilock braking and traction control systems
- Hill descent control (automatically controls vehicle speed on steep hills)
- Underbody damage protection
Additional options for the GLS include:
- E-Active Body Control (upgraded suspension that can lean the GLS into turns to improve passenger comfort; GLS 580 only)
- Second-row captain's chairs (six-passenger capacity)
- Upgraded second-row seating including heating, ventilation and massage (Executive Rear Seat Package Plus)
- Power rear side-window sunshades
- Panoramic sunroof
- Air Balance interior fragrance system
- Increased cabin insulation from noise and solar heating (Acoustic Comfort package)
- Heated steering wheel
- Upgraded Burmester high-end sound system
- Augmented reality for the navigation system (overlays instructions on a forward-looking camera view to help drivers see where to turn)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.
Average user rating: 5.0 stars
4 total reviews
5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class videos
[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: Whether you call it an SUV, a crossover, a lifted a hatchback, or whatever, the modern SUV has to fill an extraordinary wide range of jobs from an inexpensive and fuel-efficient city commuter to a lumbering rig that can haul the family and a boat. There's a ton of diversity among SUVs which can make finding the right one for you a challenge. So in this video, we've broken down the major size and price categories for SUVs and we'll give you the recommendation for the best in each class for most buyers. And you can also get a cash offer on your car by visiting Edmunds.com/sellmycar. Again, that's Edmunds.com/sellmycar. Extra small or subcompact SUVs are the smallest and least expensive crossovers-- as they're often called-- that you can buy. You get the benefits of an elevated driving position with the small exterior size for the feel of added maneuverability. Now, cost cutting is sometimes apparent. But top trim levels can feel surprisingly upscale. Our team's favorite is the Mazda CX-30. It looks sharp and has an abundance of standard technology and safety features that help offset its slightly higher starting price. On the downside, its fuel economy is a little behind the curve, but by such a small margin that it doesn't really matter. Also, total storage space trails others in this group. So why is it our pick? Well, for starters, our team really liked how it drives, from the feel of the steering to the comfortable ride. Then there's those features, from useful and standard advanced driver aids like adaptive cruise control to good phone integration all around. Lastly, the experience inside and out feels richer than the price would suggest, making it seem like you're getting a lot more for your money. Another option worth looking at is the Hyundai Kona. I point this out because on Edmunds it's nearly tied with the Mazda for first place. The Kona costs a bit less and that difference is attributable to the interior that doesn't look and feel as nice as the Mazda and a slightly more clunky drive train, in particular the shift from the optional turbo engine and transmission combo are particularly unrefined. Otherwise, it's similarly sized inside and the tech and features are also strong so it's worth a look. Extra small luxury SUV get you a prestigious badge at an affordable price. You always get luxury-grade comfort and performance-- remember that price thing-- but a few gems really stand out. Our favorite is the Mercedes Benz GLB. We think the boxy shape looks kind of cool. And it makes for a spacious interior for people and cargo. Better yet, it comes with our team's favorite entertainment system among luxury cars, if not all cars out there for sale right now. The NBUX entertainment system is really powerful so it can feel a little overwhelming at first. But its broad capabilities and voice recognition are unmatched outside of anything you'd find other than your phone. But hey, you can use that too. As far as other features go, well, it's a Mercedes, so there are a ton of options to choose from. I mean, you can even get massaging seats. But that also means the price can jump considerably as you tack those options on. So keep that in mind. Topping off the Benz is an above average fuel economy for the class, making the GLP a worthy pick for a subcompact luxury SUV. Small or compact SUV these are among the most popular out there because they balance an exterior and interior size really well. You get a lot of space without taking up much yourself. Now, these are essentially the new compact family sedans and it's easy to see why. The Honda CRV has long been our favorite in this group. We even bought one for our own long-term test and had about 50,000 miles on it before we sold it. The CRVs best attribute is not just its interior size but the cleverness of that space. It's massive. But it also has a number of useful configurations like an adjustable load floor in the rear and a really trick center armrest. It's the kind of stuff that a family can really find usable. All that being said, there are a few annoyances like the entertainment system and particularly aggressive warning alerts from some of the safety features. But the overall driving experience price and fuel economy make the CRV a really easy recommendation. We should also point out the Mazda CX5 because it's actually tied for first place in our rankings. It's not as usable as the CRV in terms of interior space. But it's a bit nicer to drive and it feels far more premium inside. So if you don't need the space and don't mind paying a touch more for a bit more luxury, the CX5 is definitely worth considering. Now let's talk about three-row SUV cars in this size category. They may seem like a good idea at first. But we have to warn you that the existence of a third row in a compact SUV can make for a really cramped experience. It takes up cargo volume itself, that third row. And the seat is usually pretty small. If it's all you can afford, well, here's what you should consider. We like the Kia Sorento because it straddles the exterior size and price between compact and midsize SUV. And it finds a sweet spot in the process. Our evaluators gave the Sorento high marks for ride quality, interior comfort, and an intuitive, though far from fancy, entertainment system. You also get decent storage, a third row row, obviously, and a lengthy warranty. It all makes a great pick for a three-row compact SUV. Here's where luxury SUVs come into their stride. There are a lot of options here with wide ranges and capability. Most anything you find here will have a comfortable ride, nice interior materials, and good performance too. Our favorite is the Mercedes Benz GLC, which delivers a luxury experience you'd expect regardless of the style you choose it in and what styles there are. There are four cylinder and hybrid versions if you care about fuel economy. And there are 500 horsepower turbo V8s if you simply want to go fast. And there's a bunch of stuff in between too. The available MBUX entertainment system is, again, among our team's favorites for its capability voice recognition and phone integration. And the right is comfortable and the interior is, of course, luxurious. Now, cargo capacity isn't as strong as some others so if you need more space, you can look elsewhere. But as for everything else, it's hard to beat what the GLC delivers. Now, you can make an argument that the Tesla Model Y falls into this category. We're making broad recommendations here, so for the Tesla, I'll say this. If your local infrastructure supports your charging needs and you are interested in EVs, the Model Y is worth strong consideration. For more info, read our ownership report on the one we bought to see if it's right for you. As SUVs get larger, you get more interior m more capability, more m and also more options, we decided to split midsize SUVs into two categories, one for SUVs that have a third row standard and the other for SUVs that don't, or SUVs that have an optional third row. We do this because there are shoppers out there who don't want a third row even though they want an SUV of around this size. Now, for three-row SUVs, the gold standard of this group is the KIA Telluride. It really is the stand out. I mean, no buts about it. It has all the features space and capability but it also has a design and approach to materials that make it seem like a luxury vehicle. There are also some really thoughtful touches inside like the location of the USB ports on the seat-back sides for the rear passengers to access. And there are some really helpful technology items in there, too, like an extensive exterior camera system. As for the downsides, well, it can't tow as much as others like the Ford Explorer, for example. And as in the time of this recording, they're actually really hard to find on dealer lots. But on balance and for the money, there are few more appealing ways to move seven or eight people than the Kia Telluride. Now, if you only want two rows in your midsize SUV consider the Honda Passport. Our testing team found it to be highly versatile and with some athleticism, too, from its V6, but also a comfortable driving SUV with tons of passenger and cargo space, not to mention a welcome assortment of standard features too. We also ran one in our long term fleet for a year so check the links below to see more about what it was like to actually own one of these vehicles. If you want something more specialized like for towing or off-road, there are better options, of course. But the Passport is a solid all-a-rounder that like the smaller Honda CRV, makes for an easy recommendation to most shoppers. Midsize luxury SUVs generally take the qualities of a standard midsize SUV like towing space and room for cargo and passengers, but add to it the latest in technology, power, and, of course, high-end premium furnishings inside and out. You'll also see some of these SUVs available as coupes. Now, these generally are the same as the standard versions or the non-coupe versions. But they have more stylized roof lines that sacrifice some practicality for style. Of the two row SUVs, well, are you tired of Mercedes dominating the recommendations? Too bad. Our top pick in this category is the Mercedes GLE which was redesigned for 2020. Like this smaller GLC, the GLE comes in a wide variety of styles, and trim levels, and engines, frankly, too many to list here. But our highlights across all the versions are an extremely powerful entertainment system and an interior that's comfortable, spacious, functional, and quiet. Now, the GLS price can jump considerably when you start playing around the options. But, hey, these are luxury SUVs. And in the case of the Benz, our team truly believes that you get what you pay for. Now, if you want the standard, third-row, no options required, check out the Audi Q7. Obviously, it's going to come up a little bit short in terms of cargo space because of the existence of that third row. But the overall package is strong. Our team said the Audi's mix of performance, comfort, and technology, and value is hard to beat. And we also gave it high marks to the interior and the way the Q7 drives. Here we get the classic utility vehicle, the family trucksters, the Canyonero. These rigs have super-size capability and space. They can haul a big family, that family stuff, you know, the family's boat or the horse too. I don't know. If you need maximum versatility, this is what these big rigs deliver. Our current top pick is the Ford Expedition, which marries excellent design with a capable truck-based platform. It can seat up to eight and tow more than 9,000 pounds depending on the configuration, and inside, the Expedition can be outfitted with all the features and toys you'd expect from a luxury vehicle. If you need more space, the Expedition Max takes the standard expeditions strengths and adds to it nine inches of length. If you absolutely need the most space possible, here's your answer. Before finishing this recommendation, though, I have to point out that Chevy's just put out a new Suburban and Tahoe. We haven't performed a full evaluation on those vehicles yet. But keep up to date with our recommendations at Edmunds.com to see if the results here change. Now here's where things start to get a little silly when it comes to opulence. These SUVs have tremendous road presence due to a combination of size, design, and power. These behemoths are as functional as they are impressive. Not many vehicles out there offer quilted leather upholstery and massaging seats along with 7,000 pound tow ratings, and upwards of 600 horsepower, and seating for seven. But the Mercedes Benz GLS does. What can we say? This is a fancy people and gear hauler that takes all the luxury elements our team likes from Mercedes and adds to them a cushy ride, and remarkable performance, and a cavernous interior. It looks great too. You're paying a lot for this kind of SUV so your expectations should be mighty high. A good thing, our team says the GLS might just be one of the most well-rounded vehicles on sale today. That wraps up our SUV recommendations for 2020 and 2021. Be sure to click on the links below for more information and be sure to like, comment, and subscribe, and, of course, thank you for watching. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The Best SUVs for 2020 & 2021 — The Top-Rated Small, Midsize, Large, Luxury SUVs and Crossovers
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, but since the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
SUVs are the most popular vehicles on the road today, and they come in all shapes and sizes. In this video, Carlos Lago breaks down the best SUVs for 2020 and 2021.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 Features & Specs
- Total MSRP
- $136,450
- MPG & Fuel
- 14 City / 18 Hwy / 15 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 23.8 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 7 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 9-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 603 hp @ 5750 rpm
- Torque: 627 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 206.4 in. / Height: 70.2 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.9 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 79.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 5798 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.4 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLS-Class safety features:
- Emergency Call Service
- Standard and complimentary for as long as you own the GLS, this is an automatic collision notification system with an SOS emergency call button.
- Pre-Safe Sound
- When a collision is about to happen, Pre-Safe Sound emits a special tone through the stereo speakers to protect your hearing during the impact.
- Active Emergency Stop Assist
- When using adaptive cruise control and active lane keeping assist, this feature can recognize an unresponsive driver and bring the GLS to safe stop.
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class vs. the competition
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
2022 Audi Q7
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class vs. Audi Q7
Compare Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class & Audi Q7 features
The Audi Q7 is less expensive than the Mercedes GLS, but it is also smaller and comes with a far less powerful standard engine. The third-row seat in the Audi is best used for children, or forgotten about altogether, while the GLS can seat adults in the rearmost row. The Mercedes also offers more cargo space with both rear rows folded flat.
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class vs. BMW X7
Compare Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class & BMW X7 features
If the Mercedes GLS has an archenemy, it is the BMW X7. Arguably crafted using the same recipe as the GLS, the three-row X7 is also arguably more appealing thanks to its chiseled good looks and commanding road presence. Choosing between the two comes down to personal preferences regarding design, colors, materials, driving dynamics and other factors.
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Compare Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class & Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class features
The Mercedes GLE and GLS are related. They roll down the same Alabama assembly line on a common platform and share two engines, design elements, interior components and technology. The primary difference is that the GLE is smaller and less expensive and comes with standard five-passenger seating. Furthermore, the bigger GLS is available with more standard and optional power and exclusive upgrades that Mercedes does not offer for the GLE.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GLS-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.6 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLS-Class has 17.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class:
- GLS 450 models add more standard equipment
- After a delay, the GLS 580 and AMG GLS 63 return midyear
- Part of the third GLS generation introduced for 2020
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLS-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLS-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 GLS-Class and gave it a 8.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GLS-Class is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $135,400.
Other versions include:
- AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9A) which starts at $135,400
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, the next question is, which GLS-Class model is right for you? GLS-Class variants include AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9A). For a full list of GLS-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 Overview
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 is offered in the following styles: AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9A). The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2022 GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 GLS-Class AMG GLS 63.
Pros
- Easily seats adults in all three rows
- Plenty of helpful technology and safety features
- Responsive engines and stable handling give the feel of driving a smaller SUV
- Flexible cargo capacity
Cons
- Some interior controls and buttons are too small or hard to find
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG GLS 63, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63?
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9A)
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $136,450. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9A) is trending $491 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $491 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $135,959.
The average savings for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63S are available in my area?
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 and all available trim types: AMG GLS 63. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
What is the MPG of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63?
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
15 MPG compined MPG,
14 city MPG/18 highway MPG
|EPA Est. MPG
|15
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Train
|all wheel drive
|Displacement
|4.0 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|123.4 in.
|Length
|206.4 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|70.2 in.
|Curb Weight
|5798 lbs.
Should I lease or buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 info
