2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 63
What’s new
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first GLC generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Elegant and premium interior design
- Excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride
- Abundant driver safety aids work great
- Four- and six-cylinder engines are fuel-efficient for the class
- Less useful cargo area than in regular GLC
- Infotainment controls aren't always easy to use
- Rear headroom isn't great, especially in the middle
Which GLC-Class Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
The "coupe" distinction was once reserved for cars with two doors. But more recently automakers have been applying the name to describe any vehicle with a tapered roofline. Mercedes-Benz is one of the main contributors of this trend, having launched its fastback-style four-door CLS more than a decade ago.
Since then, Mercedes has added a coupe label to several models, including SUVs such as the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. Despite its name, the GLC Coupe is a bona fide four-door SUV but with a sleeker and less boxy look than most SUVs. And whatever you might think of the misuse of the nomenclature, the coupe is nearly as easy to live with as its standard GLC counterpart.
Like the standard GLC, the GLC Coupe features a top-notch cabin fitted with soft leather, decorative wood and metal accents, and some of today's most advanced entertainment technology. Tech innovation continues with automated driving features (Mercedes does these better than almost anybody), which are available even on the base trim.
The GLC Coupe also offers a trio of engine choices: a punchy turbo four-cylinder, a heavier-duty V6, and a borderline reckless V8 with more than 500 horsepower. The latter comes with the GLC 63 S, putting it into a league of its own. Few other small SUVs come with such a blistering engine.
The GLC Coupe's downsides mirror those of most four-door sedans and SUVs that pose as coupes. There's less maximum cargo space (49.4 cubic feet in the coupe, 56.5 cubic feet in the standard GLC) and less rear headroom. You also need to consider the coupe's not-insignificant price premium over the regular GLC.
But if you don't mind the compromise in utility and prefer the coupe's sleek looks, the extra cost for the GLC Coupe's comfort, luxury and performance will be worth it.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is a compact luxury SUV offered in four trim levels: GLC 300, AMG GLC 43, AMG GLC 63 and AMG GLC 63 S.
The base GLC 300 starts with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque), nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension damping, a power liftgate, a sunroof, LED headlights and keyless ignition.
Inside is a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, heated front seats, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, simulated-leather upholstery, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, a 7-inch central display screen, Mbrace Connect (includes smartphone app integration), and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio and two USB ports. An optional Premium package adds blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and satellite radio.
The AMG GLC 43 boosts the performance factor with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned air suspension, and upgraded brakes. Interior and convenience upgrades include the GLC 300's Premium package, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.
The AMG GLC 63 blends versatility and high performance with a turbocharged V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft), a sport-tuned transmission and all-wheel-drive system. While the GLC 63 is mostly a performance upgrade from the GLC 43, a notable interior upgrade is the premium 14-speaker Burmester surround-sound system.
The AMG GLC 63 S pushes performance to the limit with a higher-output V8 (503 hp and 516 lb-ft) and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.
Many option packages are available for all trim levels. Safety-minded buyers might consider the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. The Parking Assistance package includes a top-down parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a hands-free liftgate.
For the techies out there, a Multimedia package is offered with a navigation system, touchpad controller and an 8.4-inch central display screen. There's also an option that bundles Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but note that it's incompatible with the Multimedia and Driver Assistance packages.
A few of the features in the above packages can be ordered as stand-alone options. There are a number of separate items that buyers might want to add. Styling upgrades include 21-inch wheels and AMG Night and Optics packages. Luxury enhancements are also available, such as a cabin fragrance and air purification system, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, sport front seats, heated rear seats, rear climate control, rear side-window shades, various trim accents, and multiple premium leather upholsteries.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe (turbo 3.0L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current GLC Coupe has received some revisions, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our findings remain applicable to this year's GLC Coupe, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking7.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control9.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility6.5
Quality9.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids9.5
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$74,100
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|469 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLC-Class Coupe safety features:
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns you when you're drifting over the lane lines on the highway and can help steer you back into your lane.
- Parktronic with Active Parking Assist
- Guides the GLC Coupe into a parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
- Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent; can apply the brakes automatically to lessen the impact. Can also identify pedestrians.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe vs. Porsche Macan
What the Macan lacks in "coupe" style design, it makes up for with its own unique flair. The Macan's roofline slightly tapers toward the rear — nothing as dramatic as the Mercedes but enough for its own sleek, handsome and decidedly un-boxy look. Where the GLC deftly blends comfort and performance, the Macan leans toward sporty and engaged handling. You'll feel more of the road in the Macan but nothing objectionable. Both models line up well on paper, so choosing one really comes down to comfort priorities and brand preference.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe vs. BMW X4
While the GLC Coupe offers an impressive blend of power and performance, the X4 leans more toward athleticism, with sharp and impressive handling. It, too, offers powerful performance from turbocharged four- or six-cylinder engines, but it adds an element of engagement. It isn't just a practical SUV, but it's one you'll also want to drive quickly on a curved road, alone. Although the X4 shares most of the same downsides as the GLC — tight rear headroom, reduced cargo capacity and pricey options — it may be the right pick for drivers who like more spirited motoring.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLass Coupe vs. Jaguar F-Pace
The F-Pace offers its own take on incomparable Jaguar style, this time in an SUV configuration. But panache alone isn't quite enough to elevate it to a serious rival to the Benz. The interior materials are disappointing, the infotainment needlessly fussy, and the cabin noisy at highway speeds. But the F-Pace does offer impressive quickness and beats out most of its rivals on cargo space. It even offers a diesel engine option if long-range fuel economy is a priority. It also costs less than the GLC.
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe:
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first GLC generation introduced for 2017
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,100.
Other versions include:
- AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $74,100
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
