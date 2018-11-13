More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA proves that even Mercedes isn't immune to temptation. With the market for compact crossover SUVs exploding, and the thirst for prestige brands growing as well, Mercedes needed an entry in the compact crossover niche, so the GLA was born. The "A" in GLA indicates that this is a member of Mercedes' smallest-size class. And it hints, accurately, that much of the GLA's engineering is shared with the smallest four-door the company sells in the United States, the CLA sedan. Budget-friendliness may be an odd concept for American Mercedes buyers, but the company has contended in many smaller vehicle classes in Europe and elsewhere for decades. The GLA still carries hints of Mercedes overengineering even if it doesn't show up on the bottom line of the window sticker. Well, at least before options are added. Shaped something like a well-worn Converse Chuck Taylor, the GLA possesses familiar Mercedes styling cues, including a giant three-pointed star in the middle of its grille. Unfortunately, those floppy-shoe stylings cover a relatively tiny passenger compartment. Headroom, legroom and shoulder room are all tightly limited. And cargo room sits between not-very-much and negligible. The GLA comes in two distinct models. The one that's advertised with a low, Honda-like starting price is the GLA 250, powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at a modest 208 horsepower that drives the front wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. A version of Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is also available. Well above the GLA 250 is the AMG GLA 45 that comes from Mercedes' in-house tuning shop. Using the same basic engine but with the turbo wick turned to "insane," the 2.0-liter four slams out an astonishing 355 hp. It's enough, Mercedes says, to rocket the all-wheel-drive AMG GLA 45 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. It's louder and ruder than the GLA 250, and the suspension can be punishingly stiff. But if having the quickest small crossover matters to you, here it is. Both GLAs handle well and ride firm. The expected Mercedes refinement simply isn't there, but fuel economy is about average. The basic GLA 250 is EPA-rated at 29 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway). The AMG GLA 45 knocks out 26 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway). Making sense of the subcompact crossover market is tough, but you can count on Edmunds to clear things up for you and get you a great deal.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG® GLA 45 Overview

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG® GLA 45 is offered in the following styles: AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 ?

Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

2019 [object Object] GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space).

