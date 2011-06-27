2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible
MSRP range: $73,250 - $84,350
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class video
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Top Rated Luxury Sedan | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but since the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class takes the title as Top Rated Luxury Sedan in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. Dethroning last year's winner, the smaller A-Class sedan, the E-Class is exactly the type of luxury car we have come to expect from Mercedes. A refreshed exterior, restyled cabin and improved technology features elevate the 2021 Mercedes E-Class to the best luxury sedan for 2021.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 E-Class both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the E-Class has 9.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Learn more
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 E-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,250.
Other versions include:
- E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $73,250
- E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $75,750
- AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $84,350
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the next question is, which E-Class model is right for you? E-Class variants include E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of E-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Bronco 1995
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2003
- Used Land Rover Discovery Sport 2015
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used Ford Explorer 1996
- Used Pontiac Firebird 1996
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 1994
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 1995 For Sale
- Used Nissan Maxima 2005
- Used BMW M5 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- Audi RS 3
- 2022 Audi RS 3 News
- Bentley Mulsanne
- Mini Convertible
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Toyota Tundra
- Mercedes Benz Metris
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Crossovers
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Dodge Durango
- Dodge Challenger 2022
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- Dodge Challenger
- 2022 Dodge Challenger
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2022 Dodge Charger
- Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Journey
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Bentley Mulsanne
- Honda Accord
- Honda Civic
- Toyota Camry
- Tesla Model 3
- Audi S4
- Toyota Corolla
- Chrysler 300
- Kia Forte
- Honda Civic 2022
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Used Dodge Caravan Livonia Mi
- Used Honda Pilot 2018
- Used Convertible For Sale near Grand Rapids, MI
- Kia Cadenza 2020 Pictures Interior
- Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Anaheim Ca
Other models
- Used Saturn Ion in Hemet, CA
- Used Cadillac CT4 in Encinitas, CA
- Used Subaru Sti-S209 in Salinas, CA
- Used Ford Shelby-Gt350 in Jacksonville, NC
- Used Honda Cr-V-Hybrid in Virginia Beach, VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class in Deltona, FL
- Used Toyota Avalon-Hybrid in Bridgeport, CT
- Used GMC Savana-Cargo in Lynn, MA
- Used Infiniti G37 in Provo, UT
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in Bayonne, NJ
- Used Infiniti QX70 in Muncie, IN
- Used Audi RS-5 in Mission Viejo, CA
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in New Braunfels, TX
- Used Mini Cooper in Pflugerville, TX
- Used Jaguar XJ in East Orange, NJ
- Used Saturn Vue in San Leandro, CA
- Used Lexus RX-450HL in Reading, PA
- Used Buick Encore-Gx in Fayetteville, AR
- Used Lexus NX-300H in Allentown, PA