2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45
MSRP range: $55,350
•(2)
|MSRP
|$56,400
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$52,136
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Review
- Generous list of standard features
- Luxury badging without the premium price
- Available high-horsepower AMG CLA 45 trim
- Less rear headroom than the related A-Class sedan
- A blind-spot monitor and interior ambient lighting are now standard on all models
- MBUX Interior Assistant is offered as a standalone option
- Part of the second CLA generation introduced for 2020
At a Glance:
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 CLA-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CLA-Class gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CLA-Class has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class:
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CLA-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CLA-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 CLA-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,350.
Other versions include:
- AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $55,350
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, the next question is, which CLA-Class model is right for you? CLA-Class variants include AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). For a full list of CLA-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
