2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43
What’s new
- C 350e hybrid expected to come out later in the model year
- A few previously optional features are now standard
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Interior is impeccably crafted
- Many available cutting-edge features
- A range of high-horsepower engines available
- Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
- C 300's optional sport suspension is rides too harshly
- Limited cargo room
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Acceleration feels strong. The C 300 has an Edmunds-tested 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds, though it trails both the Audi A4 (5.3 seconds) and the BMW 330i (5.6 seconds) a tad. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, but it can seem a little hesitant to downshift when you're driving in the default Comfort drive mode. You can liven it up with the Sport mode, but then the shifting can seem overcaffeinated.
How comfortable is it?7.0
But our test car had the optional AMG sport suspension coupled with 19-inch wheels. So equipped, the C 300 suffers from an overly firm ride quality. There's a constant level of jarring vibration that will make you question whether the car is, in fact, a Mercedes-Benz. The engine too comes across as unrefined, and it sounds buzzy when you lay into the gas pedal.
How’s the interior?8.0
Getting in and out is easy thanks to wide door openings and a tall enough ride height. It makes entry feel more like sliding in than dropping in. There's plenty of room up front, and the wide range of seating adjustments ensures drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable and commanding driving position. On the downside, it has less rear legroom and footroom than some rival luxury sedans.
How’s the tech?8.5
The optional Burmester sound system is excellent, and the optional digital gauge cluster is worth the expense. It puts the status and control of several functions (navigation, audio, phone) in your direct line of sight. Driver assist features work well and are well-calibrated, but they're a pricey option.
How’s the storage?7.0
Got kids? You won't have trouble finding the lower car-seat anchors and rear tether points. But because of the C-Class' limited rear legroom, installing a bulky rear-facing seat might be a tight squeeze depending on where you position the front seats.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
The A-Class is the new "entry-level" Benz, but C-Class has been the traditional point of entry. So for an entry-level luxury car, build quality is exceptional. There's an impressive attention to detail and fit and finish in this mass-produced luxe sedan. Panel fit, controls, trim and brightwork are all very solid.
Wildcard7.5
Absent the stiff suspension and ride, though, the C-Class remains a kind of old-school luxury experience, with the benefit of modern tech, design, connectivity and driver safety. The margins between its rivals are thin, but the Benz still exudes a bit more elegance and grace.
Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a compact luxury car sold in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles. Trims are available in increasing levels of performance — C 300, C 300 4Matic, AMG C 43, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S. The C 300, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S are rear-wheel-drive, while the C 300 4Matic and AMG C 43 are all-wheel-drive. All use a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The C 300 and C 300 4Matic come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque). You also get LED headlights, a sunroof, a power-closing trunklid, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex).
Standard tech includes the COMAND infotainment system with a 10.3-inch central display screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a five-speaker audio system. Safety systems include a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The AMG C 43 primarily adds a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension with selectable damper settings, an aerodynamic body kit, a sport exhaust, sport front seats, simulated-suede seat inserts, ambient lighting and a 13-speaker Burmester audio system.
The AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S offer similar equipment, with the notable difference of a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft with the C 63; 503 hp, 516 lb-ft with the C 63 S), a high-performance transmission and an electronic limited-slip rear differential. The AMG C 63 S also adds 19-inch wheels, configurable steering wheel controls and leather upholstery.
Some features on the high-performance models can be added to the lower trims as well. Several packages are optional across all trims. These include the Multimedia package (navigation and a touchpad controller), the Parking Assistance package (automated parking and a surround-view camera), and the Driving Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a lane-centering system).
Notable stand-alone options, depending on trim, include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, tri-zone climate control, a head-up display and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The AMG C 63 S is exclusively available with high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$55,950
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$58,500
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$64,750
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite C-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns the driver audibly and applies the brakes if it senses a front collision.
- Surround-View System
- Gives a 360-degree view of the car for tight parking lots and spaces so you can avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series
The BMW 3 Series is one of the most popular compact luxury sedans on the market, but we're not sure its latest redesign hits the mark. We like its overall performance, and the base four-cylinder engine is quick and responsive. We're less enthralled with the finicky infotainment system and harsh ride when you opt for the M Sport package.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Audi A4
Audi's bread-and-butter sedan is lightly refreshed for this year. The front end gets new styling cues that make it look a little more aggressive, it comes with a few more standard features, and the infotainment display is now a touchscreen. Otherwise, it's business as usual for Audi's excellent four-door.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes' last budget-friendly small sedan — the CLA-Class — was a pretty poor effort that was unworthy of the three-pointed badge. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is essentially its successor and very nearly rights all of the CLA's wrongs. The ride is more comfortable, the interior is positively upscale, and the transmission's kinks have been worked out. Unless you absolutely need the room afforded by the C-Class, go with the A-Class.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:
- C 350e hybrid expected to come out later in the model year
- A few previously optional features are now standard
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,950.
Other versions include:
- AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $55,950
- AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $58,500
- AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $64,750
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 is offered in the following styles: AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 C-Class AMG C 43 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 C-Class AMG C 43.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43?
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,905 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,905 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,590.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $7,987 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,987 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,958.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) is 14% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43s are available in my area?
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Listings and Inventory
There are currently 19 new 2020 [object Object] C-Class AMG C 43s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $62,685 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] C-Class AMG C 43 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 C-Class AMG C 43 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,733.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,904.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
