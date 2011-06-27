2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe
Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Interior is impeccably crafted
- Many available cutting-edge features
- Exterior styling turns heads everywhere
- Multiple high-horsepower powertrains available
- Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
- Stiff standard suspension
- More power for C 300 and C 43 trims
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- The C 350e hybrid is no longer available
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating
Truth: Coupes look better than sedans. The sportiness of a car's profile increases tenfold when its body lines are interrupted by only one door panel. Want to project luxury? Add four doors. Want to project vigor and driving excitement? Stick to two doors, stretch them, then pull the rear roofline down to the trunk. There's a reason why automakers now exploit the coupe shape even for their four-door cars and SUVs.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe lets you have it both ways. Its sleek coupe profile looks the sporting business outside, while the interior is replete with luxury appointments and modern tech.
For 2019, the C-Class coupe gets a variety of updates, including restyled headlights and taillights, increased engine power, updated technology including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-inch infotainment display on all models.
As with any coupe, there are sacrifices, namely in reduced rear headroom and often less usable trunk space compared to a sedan counterpart. (The C-Class coupe is shorter and smaller on both counts, respectively, than the C-Class sedan.)
We also take issue with the C-Class' ride quality, which simply isn't as smooth and compliant as a luxury touring car should be. Those who like driving cars quickly through corners and turns will be accustomed to the stiff ride that accompanies a tightly controlled car. But the C-Class has traditionally leaned toward a softer, luxury quality, and the standard suspension here feels a bit unrefined compared to the rest of the car's qualities.
It's a complaint, but not one we'd consider a deal-breaker. It's worth investigating some of the other options in the segment, such as the Audi A5, the BMW 4 Series or the Lexus RC. But few bring together style, elegance and technology quite like the C-Class.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe comes in five trim levels: C 300, C 300 4Matic (all-wheel-drive), AMG C 43, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S.
The C 300 and the C 300 4Matic come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a panoramic sunroof, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers and push-button ignition.
Standard interior features include dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex) and power-adjustable front seats with memory settings. Cabin technology centers around a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a console-mounted dial controller. You also get Bluetooth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual USB ports, and an audio system with HD radio.
Enhanced safety features include blind-spot monitoring, frontal collision warning and automatic emergency braking, and a drowsy driver warning system.
Options abound for the C-Class coupe, both in packaged bundles and as stand-alone items. The Premium package adds an electronic trunk closer, keyless entry, power-folding mirrors, a premium Burmester sound system with satellite radio, and blind-spot monitoring.
The Multimedia package includes a navigation system and enhanced voice controls, and the Parking Assistance package brings a surround-view parking camera and a self-parking system. But it's the Driver Assistance package that collects Mercedes' latest safety aids in one group. These include adaptive cruise control, a self-steering system, lane keeping assist, navigation-based speed limit assist, and a host of other systems to help prevent collisions.
Stand-alone options include various 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, leather upholstery, a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel and a digital gauge cluster.
For the most part, AMG C 43 models come standard with the Premium package features, along with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), all-wheel drive, a nine-speed automatic transmission, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers, and 18-inch wheels. Blind-spot monitoring and unique interior trim are also included.
The AMG C 63 and C 63 S are widely similar with the exception of the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft with the C 63; 503 hp, 516 lb-ft with the C 63 S), a high-performance nine-speed automatic transmission, and an electronic limited-slip rear differential. The C 63 models are rear-wheel-drive only.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|C 300 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$43,800
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
|C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$45,800
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
|AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$57,450
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG C 63 2dr Coupe
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$68,750
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|469 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite C-Class safety features:
- Collision Prevention Assist
- Warns the driver audibly and will apply the brakes if it senses a forward collision.
- Surround-View System
- Gives a 360-degree view of the car to navigate tight parking spaces and to avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
- Active Blind-Spot Assist
- Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class back.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series
This C-Class generation is right in the middle of its life cycle, but the 3 Series has just undergone a full redesign. As a result, the new BMW benefits from all of the latest technological advances. The difference between the two is most evident in regard to infotainment since the C-Class lacks Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX system. In terms of driving, the BMW has a bias toward performance while the Mercedes represents more classic luxury.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Audi A4
Between the sporty BMW and the luxurious C-Class is the Audi A4 that splits the difference in many ways. The A4's understated styling and interior embody modern chic, and there's enough up-to-date tech to please early adopters. Performance is quite good, and stepping up to the S4 will have you competing with the AMG C 43.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 is the new kid in the class with enough performance to challenge any of its rivals and plenty of standard features, and it benefits from a very generous warranty. On the other hand, the back seats aren't as spacious as those in the competition and some interior elements are shared with parent company Hyundai. The Genesis G70 delivers a lot for the money, but there are still some parts that bring you back to reality.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:
- More power for C 300 and C 43 trims
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- The C 350e hybrid is no longer available
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,800.
Other versions include:
- C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,800
- C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $45,800
- AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $57,450
- AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $68,750
- AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $76,450
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
