2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan
What’s new
- The A-Class is an all-new model
- Part of the first A-Class generation (for the U.S.) introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Excellent blend of comfort and performance
- Classy interior design and high-quality cabin
- MBUX infotainment system works great
- Noticeable amount of wind noise
- Some advanced safety features are oversensitive
Which A-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
In golfing terms, you could say the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a mulligan. Mercedes' previous entry-level sedan, the CLA, was a hook into the rough because of its middling driving experience, mediocre comfort and uninspiring build quality. But we're pleased to report that Mercedes has made an equivalent of a hole-in-one as the new A-Class handily claims the top spot among entry-level luxury sedans.
Given the car's starting price in the low $30,000s, it would be tempting to assume that Mercedes once again cut corners. In reality, the A-Class is worthy of its badge, and you can indeed think of it as a downsized Benz. The A 220, which is the first trim level to come out, exceeds expectations in almost every meaningful metric.
It performs well enough to please driving enthusiasts while also providing a comfortable ride with an impeccably designed interior. And it's packed with the latest tech, including the new feature-rich MBUX infotainment system that can be controlled by voice or via steering wheel pads, a touchscreen or a trace pad. On top of all of this, the cabin is surprisingly spacious for all passengers.
The CLA is still around, as are the Audi A3 and the BMW 2 Series. But the A-Class takes the top spot on the leaderboard, and we think it's a great pick for an affordable luxury sedan.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars and Best AWD Sedans for this year.
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is offered in one trim: the A 220 sedan with seating for five passengers. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (188 horsepower, 221 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive is available as an option.
Standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), power-adjustable front seats with memory functions, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
On the tech front, you get a 7-inch digital instrument panel, a 7-inch central touchscreen, the MBUX infotainment system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote control and monitoring via a smartphone app, five USB-C ports, and HD radio. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, emergency communications, and a drowsy driver warning system.
Mercedes offers a few option packages for the A 220. The Premium package gets you auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a hands-free trunklid, keyless entry, a blind-spot monitor, and 10.3-inch instrument and touchscreen displays. You can also get the Multimedia package, which has navigation, augmented reality driving directions (displays street names and directions on a front-facing camera video feed) and a traffic sign reader.
Additional safety comes from the Driver Assistance package. It bundles adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, evasive steering assist, cross-traffic collision mitigation, emergency-stop assist, active speed limit assist, route-based speed adaptation, and Mercedes' Pre-Safe Plus and Pre-Safe Sound systems. There's also the Parking Assistance package that adds a surround-view camera system and an automated parking system.
An AMG Line package contains 18-inch wheels, a lowered suspension, sportier body styling, chrome grille treatments, drilled brake rotors and painted calipers, variable ratio steering, shift paddles, aluminum pedals and a sport steering wheel.
Notable stand-alone options for the A-Class include an adaptive suspension, adaptive headlights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, massaging multicontour front seats, a heated steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, satellite radio, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, and a 12-speaker Burmester surround-sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.5
Quality9.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.5
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids6.0
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I can’t say enough wonderful things about my new A220 4WD It is everything my last car, the CLA wasn’t. The drive, the look, the smart technology, visibility ...everything I can find no negatives And, while many of the reviews find a negative because the car isn’t a hatch back, it does have fold down seats so that isn’t really a negative It is my favorite car every That’s saying alot because I’m 67 years old so have owned allot of cars... many Mercedes, BMWs, Audi’s, as well as mustangs etc. The mistake reviewers are making is saying this is an entry level car for millennials and advertisers are pitching it that way It’s an incredible car for every group.
We were looking to replace a 228i and these were just announced in early 2019. Although it had been years since we had owned a Mercedes-Benz, the brand has really been on a roll. From a safety standpoint, they are head and shoulders beyond the “other” German brands. I won’t go into detail here, but if safety is a consideration for you, research this brand. We ended up ordering a very loaded up A220 4matic, and it is really a nice driving car. Because it was an early order, and we added every option, it took 5 months to get it, and now that it is here we have no second thoughts about that wait! Forget any idea that this is a low end, entry level car just to get into the brand. We cross shopped it with a C sedan, and this A was preferable. It isn’t super fast, but there is plenty of punch for most driving situations. The car is quiet, the seats are very comfortable, and the noise level is sooo low. I actually had it out on the turnpike today and even at super legal speeds there is very little(!) wind noise. The car is sure footed as it gets. This is a lot of car for the price.
I leased a 2019 Mercedes Benz A Class in May 2019. Driving around town is enjoyable and, yes, even relaxing! Comfortable, soothing, luxurious and enough space inside so that no one feels cramped. Highway driving is a breeze. This little car wants to fly! Finally is has fantastic and fun features like ambient lighting and Hey Mercedes! I love it.
This car is suitable for a women daily use. Beautiful, safe, and technological.
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: The Best Luxury Sedan | Edmunds Editors' Choice
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Luxury sedans are an indulgence that should offer something beyond the mainstream. Our Edmunds editor's choice luxury sedan for 2019 combined style, quality, and the latest technology at a surprisingly accessible price. It's the Mercedes A-Class. CARLOS LAGO: Entry level luxury cars are a challenge. You, of course, want an affordable price, but also the features you'd expect from an upmarket brand. It's a tricky balancing act. But one the Mercedes Benz A-Class nails with aplomb. MARK TAKAHASHI: Even though it's the entry level model, the A-Class's all Mercedes on the inside-- the design, materials quality, features. Rival cars costing twice as much. There's also more room in the back than you'd expect. The MBUX system debuted with the A-Class. You can control it with these steering wheel pads, touch screen, trace pad as well as voice. It raised the bar across the industry for infotainment systems. JONATHAN ELFALAN: The A-Class also delivers an excellent balance in driving dynamics. It's nimble and responsive. Yet, it rides surprisingly well, too. All this in a package that starts at $32,500. The A-Class is easily one of the best cars we drove last year. It doesn't just meet expectations of an entry level luxury vehicle. It exceeds them. It's best in class by a good margin. SPEAKER: Head to Edmunds.com for a full review of the Mercedes A-Class and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class won Best Luxury Sedan for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards for its deft balance of luxury appointments and pricing. The A-Class is easily one of the best cars we drove last year. It doesn't just meet expectations of an entry-level luxury vehicle, it exceeds them. It's best in class -- and by a good margin.
Features & Specs
|A 220 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$32,500
|MPG
|24 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5800 rpm
|A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$34,500
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Emits an alert if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Blind Spot Assist
- Signals the driver if a vehicle is in a blind spot as well as when a car or bicyclist is approaching from behind when parked.
- Active Steering Assist
- Uses cameras and other sensors to help the driver keep the vehicle centered in its lane while cruising, even in gentle curves.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. Audi A3
Both of these vehicles represent excellent choices, but the Mercedes simply does everything a little better. That applies to the blend of comfort and performance as well as interior quality. The A-Class increases its lead with more rear passenger space and the new MBUX infotainment system that is one of the best in the industry.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. BMW 2 Series
BMW's 3 Series is quite a bit more expensive than the A-Class, and it puts the smaller 2 Series coupe in the position as the closest competitor. Not surprisingly, the 2 Series lacks the convenience of four doors, and its rear-seat space isn't as big. The BMW gains an advantage for driving dynamics and performance — it's much more of a driver's car.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. Volvo S60
Volvo's renaissance has done wonders for the S60. Feature for feature, it's competitive with the A-Class, and the Volvo is bigger. Both have very different interiors: The S60 embodies minimal Scandinavian design, and the Benz goes with more classic luxury. Volvo has a storied history tied to safety, but you won't be lacking anything with the A-Class either.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class:
- The A-Class is an all-new model
- Part of the first A-Class generation (for the U.S.) introduced for 2019
Is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,500.
Other versions include:
- A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $32,500
- A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $34,500
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
