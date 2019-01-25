  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan

Editors' choice 2019

What's new

  • The A-Class is an all-new model
  • Part of the first A-Class generation (for the U.S.) introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent blend of comfort and performance
  • Classy interior design and high-quality cabin
  • MBUX infotainment system works great
  • Noticeable amount of wind noise
  • Some advanced safety features are oversensitive
Select your model:
Which A-Class does Edmunds recommend?

The A 220 is the only trim level offered, but there are a few options worth considering. The Multimedia and Driver Assistance packages add a lot of tech features that set the A-Class apart from rivals. The Premium package isn't as critical, but it does add some niceties and is the only way to get the larger instrument and touchscreen displays.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

In golfing terms, you could say the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a mulligan. Mercedes' previous entry-level sedan, the CLA, was a hook into the rough because of its middling driving experience, mediocre comfort and uninspiring build quality. But we're pleased to report that Mercedes has made an equivalent of a hole-in-one as the new A-Class handily claims the top spot among entry-level luxury sedans.

Given the car's starting price in the low $30,000s, it would be tempting to assume that Mercedes once again cut corners. In reality, the A-Class is worthy of its badge, and you can indeed think of it as a downsized Benz. The A 220, which is the first trim level to come out, exceeds expectations in almost every meaningful metric.

It performs well enough to please driving enthusiasts while also providing a comfortable ride with an impeccably designed interior. And it's packed with the latest tech, including the new feature-rich MBUX infotainment system that can be controlled by voice or via steering wheel pads, a touchscreen or a trace pad. On top of all of this, the cabin is surprisingly spacious for all passengers.

The CLA is still around, as are the Audi A3 and the BMW 2 Series. But the A-Class takes the top spot on the leaderboard, and we think it's a great pick for an affordable luxury sedan.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars and Best AWD Sedans for this year.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is offered in one trim: the A 220 sedan with seating for five passengers. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (188 horsepower, 221 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive is available as an option.

Standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), power-adjustable front seats with memory functions, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

On the tech front, you get a 7-inch digital instrument panel, a 7-inch central touchscreen, the MBUX infotainment system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote control and monitoring via a smartphone app, five USB-C ports, and HD radio. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, emergency communications, and a drowsy driver warning system.

Mercedes offers a few option packages for the A 220. The Premium package gets you auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a hands-free trunklid, keyless entry, a blind-spot monitor, and 10.3-inch instrument and touchscreen displays. You can also get the Multimedia package, which has navigation, augmented reality driving directions (displays street names and directions on a front-facing camera video feed) and a traffic sign reader.

Additional safety comes from the Driver Assistance package. It bundles adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, evasive steering assist, cross-traffic collision mitigation, emergency-stop assist, active speed limit assist, route-based speed adaptation, and Mercedes' Pre-Safe Plus and Pre-Safe Sound systems. There's also the Parking Assistance package that adds a surround-view camera system and an automated parking system.

An AMG Line package contains 18-inch wheels, a lowered suspension, sportier body styling, chrome grille treatments, drilled brake rotors and painted calipers, variable ratio steering, shift paddles, aluminum pedals and a sport steering wheel.

Notable stand-alone options for the A-Class include an adaptive suspension, adaptive headlights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, massaging multicontour front seats, a heated steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, satellite radio, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, and a 12-speaker Burmester surround-sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz A 220 4Matic (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.4 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Driving

8.5
Although Mercedes will likely offer an AMG variant of the A-Class in the future, this A 220 still acquits itself very well. The optional summer tires sharpen up the driving experience, and the capable chassis is more than up to the task. Only the occasional stumble from the transmission is a demerit.

Acceleration

8.5
This turbocharged 2.0-liter engine won't blow you away with big power specs, but it's responsive and it gets the A-Class up to speed smoothly and silently. In Edmunds testing, the A 220 4Matic covered 0-60 mph in a respectably quick 6.4 seconds. Only at higher speeds, such as when trying to make a pass on the highway, does the engine feel a bit taxed.

Braking

8.5
The pedal is nicely balanced with just enough travel to not be jumpy and enough pressure to be reassuring. Immediately intuitive, it's easy to stop smoothly and with confidence from any speed. In our braking test, the A 220 stopped from 60 mph in 113 feet, which is very good for the class. But note that our test car had optional summer performance tires. Braking distances will be longer with the regular all-season rubber.

Steering

8.0
Multiple drive modes give different levels of steering assist. The Comfort mode seems to strike the best balance. Sport makes the steering overly heavy with no benefit to feel. The optional steering assist function is a bit overactive and can spoil a good drive with its constant and firm intervention. Thankfully, you can switch it off.

Handling

8.5
There's more than enough grip thanks to the optional summer tires, and the A 220 is well-tuned to handle it. The all-wheel-drive system can also help get the power down quickly when exiting a turn. There's a bit more body roll than expected, but composure is excellent.

Drivability

7.5
The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic shifts smoothly and quickly. Light accelerator inputs, like you might use in heavy traffic, produce occasional chugging or a clunk from the transmission. But overall this is still one of the better examples on the market.

Comfort

8.5
Mercedes is out to prove that compact luxury cars can be just as luxurious as their bigger and more expensive siblings. The A 220 confirms that with excellent ride quality, a quiet interior and comfortable front seats. Only the recessed and somehow still glare-producing climate controls are an obvious misstep.

Seat comfort

8.0
Taller drivers might want a bit more upper-back support, but otherwise the front seats are impressively comfortable. There's excellent adjustability, especially with the extendable bottom seat cushion. The rear seats are nicely contoured and well-padded.

Ride comfort

9.0
There's much more suspension travel than expected, but the dampers always manage to keep things under control. The A 220 is capable of absorbing most bumps at high or low speeds with ease. You'll notice surface changes, but nothing really upsets the suspension. Mercedes did a nice job here.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Wind noise from the door pillars is noticeable, but that's likely due to the seating position. The rest of the cabin is very quiet. There's good isolation from both road noise and ambient noise from other vehicles. Engine sounds are also nicely muted, even at full throttle.

Climate control

8.0
The system provides plenty of airflow from the fancy-looking turbine-style air vents. Unfortunately, the climate control display bar is a recessed thin strip of high-gloss black plastic, which reflects sunlight and can easily be unreadable.

Interior

8.5
Mercedes includes a bunch of luxury and technology features in the A 220. Thankfully, they are pretty easy to access and figure out. Those coming from a larger Mercedes will instantly feel at home. The A 220 is also comfortable for a wide variety of people.

Ease of use

8.0
Due to the sheer amount of information and features available, the new MBUX infotainment system can take a bit of getting used. Mercedes provides excellent redundancy in the controls, so most drivers should find a suitable way to operate it. Familiarity with previous Mercedes systems will expedite the learning process.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The A 220 has standard-size front door openings. One needs to make just a mild drop to get into the seats. The back of the car has much narrower door openings. Rear passengers may need to mind their knees with regards to the front seats.

Driving position

9.0
The seat and the steering wheel are highly adjustable, and that makes the A 220 suitable for a wide variety of drivers. The quick-acting power-adjustable seats make it a snap to find a good position, and three memory settings help you keep it.

Roominess

8.0
The driver and the front passenger enjoy ample headroom, shoulder and elbow room, which is a pleasant surprise in such a small car. While rear passengers have decent headroom, legroom is a bit tight. Thankfully, the backs of the front seats are sculpted to provide some additional kneeroom.

Visibility

7.5
The view straight ahead is unobstructed, and it's easy to judge the distances to the nose and front corners. When looking over your shoulder, the thick roof pillars can obscure vision. We'd prefer bigger side mirrors, too. The backup camera's display is very sharp.

Quality

9.0
It's not an exaggeration to say that the A-Class' build quality is impeccable and on par with cars costing twice as much. Only a few interior surfaces feel anything other than upscale. We didn't notice any squeaks or rattles on our test car either.

Utility

8.0
The A 220 can perform most duties you'd ask of a compact sedan. Though the trunk might be a bit on the narrow side, the split-folding rear seats keep things practical and plentiful interior storage helps minimize the clutter.

Small-item storage

8.5
There's ample space to stow drinks, a phone or other smaller everyday items. The center console bin is deep. Rear passengers get decent storage in the doors and enough room to rest items on the middle seat if it's not in use.

Cargo space

7.5
There's decent trunk space for a compact sedan. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seats help accommodate longer objects, too. That said, the space is still small. Listed capacity is just 8.6 cubic feet.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The LATCH anchors are clearly marked and covered by plastic lids that don't affect seat comfort. Installing a large rear-facing child safety seat and having enough room left over for adults to be comfortable up front will be tricky, but that's typical for this class of car.

Technology

8.0
Mercedes managed to pack the A 220 with loads of customizable tech, lighting displays and an impressive audio system while keeping the entire setup both tasteful and easy to use. Only some hyperactive electronic driver aids spoil the technological tour de force.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Phones can be connected via Bluetooth and through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Something worth noting is the two USB-C ports for front passengers — that could necessitate a new cable purchase if all of your phone cords are the older style. Connections are fast and reliable.

Driver aids

6.0
Most of the desired driver assistance features are a part of the optional Driver Assistance package. Although sophisticated, they can be overactive at times and return a few false alarms. Some of our drivers just turned them off, which unfortunately defeats the purpose of having them in the first place.

Voice control

8.0
Part of Mercedes' new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) is a natural language voice recognition system. It controls everything from changing the radio stations to opening the sunroof. The system can be inadvertently activated, but it generally works well otherwise.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • safety
  • lights
  • comfort
  • technology
  • interior
  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • road noise
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I love my A220 4WD
Lynne ,
A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I can’t say enough wonderful things about my new A220 4WD It is everything my last car, the CLA wasn’t. The drive, the look, the smart technology, visibility ...everything I can find no negatives And, while many of the reviews find a negative because the car isn’t a hatch back, it does have fold down seats so that isn’t really a negative It is my favorite car every That’s saying alot because I’m 67 years old so have owned allot of cars... many Mercedes, BMWs, Audi’s, as well as mustangs etc. The mistake reviewers are making is saying this is an entry level car for millennials and advertisers are pitching it that way It’s an incredible car for every group.

5 out of 5 stars, Well worth the wait!
RossA,
A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

We were looking to replace a 228i and these were just announced in early 2019. Although it had been years since we had owned a Mercedes-Benz, the brand has really been on a roll. From a safety standpoint, they are head and shoulders beyond the “other” German brands. I won’t go into detail here, but if safety is a consideration for you, research this brand. We ended up ordering a very loaded up A220 4matic, and it is really a nice driving car. Because it was an early order, and we added every option, it took 5 months to get it, and now that it is here we have no second thoughts about that wait! Forget any idea that this is a low end, entry level car just to get into the brand. We cross shopped it with a C sedan, and this A was preferable. It isn’t super fast, but there is plenty of punch for most driving situations. The car is quiet, the seats are very comfortable, and the noise level is sooo low. I actually had it out on the turnpike today and even at super legal speeds there is very little(!) wind noise. The car is sure footed as it gets. This is a lot of car for the price.

5 out of 5 stars, Baby Benz!
Renee Betancourt,
A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I leased a 2019 Mercedes Benz A Class in May 2019. Driving around town is enjoyable and, yes, even relaxing! Comfortable, soothing, luxurious and enough space inside so that no one feels cramped. Highway driving is a breeze. This little car wants to fly! Finally is has fantastic and fun features like ambient lighting and Hey Mercedes! I love it.

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing car
Chen,
A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

This car is suitable for a women daily use. Beautiful, safe, and technological.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class videos

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: The Best Luxury Sedan | Edmunds Editors' Choice

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: The Best Luxury Sedan | Edmunds Editors' Choice

[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Luxury sedans are an indulgence that should offer something beyond the mainstream. Our Edmunds editor's choice luxury sedan for 2019 combined style, quality, and the latest technology at a surprisingly accessible price. It's the Mercedes A-Class. CARLOS LAGO: Entry level luxury cars are a challenge. You, of course, want an affordable price, but also the features you'd expect from an upmarket brand. It's a tricky balancing act. But one the Mercedes Benz A-Class nails with aplomb. MARK TAKAHASHI: Even though it's the entry level model, the A-Class's all Mercedes on the inside-- the design, materials quality, features. Rival cars costing twice as much. There's also more room in the back than you'd expect. The MBUX system debuted with the A-Class. You can control it with these steering wheel pads, touch screen, trace pad as well as voice. It raised the bar across the industry for infotainment systems. JONATHAN ELFALAN: The A-Class also delivers an excellent balance in driving dynamics. It's nimble and responsive. Yet, it rides surprisingly well, too. All this in a package that starts at $32,500. The A-Class is easily one of the best cars we drove last year. It doesn't just meet expectations of an entry level luxury vehicle. It exceeds them. It's best in class by a good margin. SPEAKER: Head to Edmunds.com for a full review of the Mercedes A-Class and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class won Best Luxury Sedan for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards for its deft balance of luxury appointments and pricing. The A-Class is easily one of the best cars we drove last year. It doesn't just meet expectations of an entry-level luxury vehicle, it exceeds them. It's best in class -- and by a good margin.

Features & Specs

A 220 4dr Sedan features & specs
A 220 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$32,500
MPG 24 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower188 hp @ 5800 rpm
A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$34,500
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower188 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite A-Class safety features:

Active Brake Assist
Emits an alert if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
Blind Spot Assist
Signals the driver if a vehicle is in a blind spot as well as when a car or bicyclist is approaching from behind when parked.
Active Steering Assist
Uses cameras and other sensors to help the driver keep the vehicle centered in its lane while cruising, even in gentle curves.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. Audi A3

Both of these vehicles represent excellent choices, but the Mercedes simply does everything a little better. That applies to the blend of comfort and performance as well as interior quality. The A-Class increases its lead with more rear passenger space and the new MBUX infotainment system that is one of the best in the industry.

Compare Mercedes-Benz A-Class & Audi A3 features

Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. BMW 2 Series

BMW's 3 Series is quite a bit more expensive than the A-Class, and it puts the smaller 2 Series coupe in the position as the closest competitor. Not surprisingly, the 2 Series lacks the convenience of four doors, and its rear-seat space isn't as big. The BMW gains an advantage for driving dynamics and performance — it's much more of a driver's car.

Compare Mercedes-Benz A-Class & BMW 2 Series features

Mercedes-Benz A-Class vs. Volvo S60

Volvo's renaissance has done wonders for the S60. Feature for feature, it's competitive with the A-Class, and the Volvo is bigger. Both have very different interiors: The S60 embodies minimal Scandinavian design, and the Benz goes with more classic luxury. Volvo has a storied history tied to safety, but you won't be lacking anything with the A-Class either.

Compare Mercedes-Benz A-Class & Volvo S60 features

Related A-Class Articles

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class First Drive

Affordable Brilliance

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorSeptember 24th, 2018

In 2014, Mercedes-Benz introduced the CLA, an entry-level luxury sedan with a starting price around $30,000. We purchased a CLA250 for our long-term fleet. And over the course of a year, we concluded it was a disappointment that perhaps didn't deserve the Mercedes badge.

Fast-forward five years and the German carmaker is back at it with the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class. We were a bit apprehensive leading up to driving one. Leaving our past CLA experiences behind, we set out to answer two questions: Is the A-Class better than the CLA? And is this affordable Benz deserving of its badge?

What Does $33,495 Get You?

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A 220 starts at $33,495 including destination, while the 4Matic (all-wheel-drive) version checks in at $35,495. So for about the price of a high-end Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, you get a decent number of features and a Mercedes badge on the nose. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that drives the front wheels.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, two 7-inch displays (one for the instrument panel and one for the infotainment), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, eight-way power front seats, and forward collision warning with automatic braking.

As you might expect from a luxury brand, there are numerous option packages, ranging from larger displays and navigation to multiple exterior cameras, adaptive cruise control and even automated parking. Check too many boxes, like our fully loaded A 220 4Matic test car, and it's easy to imagine the A-Class cresting $50,000.

Is It Better Than the CLA?

The answer is a resounding yes. Compared to our CLA250 long-termer, the A 220 offers a significantly smoother ride even with the lower and stiffer optional AMG suspension. The smoothness also extends to the transmission, which doesn't suffer from the CLA's awkward lurches.

From a standstill, the A-Class accelerates with a brief hesitation, like when you engage the clutch with a manual transmission. After that, speeds increase rapidly enough that you don't feel the need to floor it to match highway traffic. It has more power than the typical driver wants and just enough for those who enjoy going fast. Selecting Sport mode sharpens throttle response and adds fake but pleasant baritone engine sounds.

On a curvy road, our A 220 4Matic exceeds expectations, encouraging lively cornering with very well-managed body roll and precise steering responses. The AMG package's summer performance tires exhibit an abundance of grip, and the easy-to-modulate and moderately firm brake pedal furthers driver confidence.

Even more impressive, the ride quality doesn't suffer because of the firm suspension. Unlike the early CLA models, this A-Class eagerly soaks up imperfect road surfaces and isn't fazed by bumps in a curve. Skipping the optional suspension would likely give the A 220 an even more comfortable ride.

One annoyance is the rather prominent road noise on the highway. It's intrusive on coarse surfaces, and there's a slight whistling of wind noise coming from the mirrors. This could be a minor complaint depending on how loud you crank up the stereo.

A-Plus for the Interior

The seats are well-shaped and have enough adjustments for small and tall occupants alike. After many hours on the road, fatigue doesn't become an issue. The rear seats are far less accommodating but acceptable for the class. The lack of headroom is an issue for taller-than-average passengers, but legroom is ample.

The seat cushion is notably low and short, providing little support for thighs. However, these limitations should be just fine for smaller occupants on longer journeys and acceptable for adults on short trips. There are no such limitations with regard to cargo space. We don't have exact capacity figures, but we're sure two large suitcases will fit with room to spare.

While our heavily optioned test vehicle benefits from racy black and red leather upholstery and wood trim, the attractive cabin design is consistent throughout the A-Class lineup. The most striking feature is the wide pane of glass that houses the digital instrument cluster and central infotainment display. It accentuates the dash, and the lack of physical controls gives the cockpit a modern and minimalistic appearance. The materials quality is excellent throughout, with the exception of the dimpled and perforated surface adorning the middle of the dash. That texture seems out of place until you notice that it's repeated on the steering wheel rim.

You have a narrow row of switches below the center turbine-like round air vents and a few buttons on the center console for drive modes and infotainment shortcuts. The amount of switchgear hits an elusive sweet spot, making the operation of the numerous systems quick and simple. With as many features as you have at your disposal, control over them is far easier than you'd think.

The MBUX Starts Here

The 2019 A-Class debuts Mercedes-Benz's latest infotainment system, MBUX (the UX is for "user experience"). The system has four control options, which should satisfy any user's preference. There are touch-sensitive pads on the steering wheel where your thumbs rest, a touchscreen center display, a robust voice control system, and a pad behind the cupholders on the center console.

The center pad may be the most familiar interface for its placement and operation. Unlike similar setups, this one is actually easy to use. Instead of clumsily moving the cursor to a virtual button, you swipe in the direction of the button you want, just as you'd turn a dial to the next detent. Once on the intended spot, you tap the pad like you would on a laptop. Accompanying the on-screen motions are audible clicks and haptic feedback to your fingertips. Finding your way through the many menus is easy thanks to its similarities to tablets and smartphones.

The voice control offers a wealth of helpful features similar to the functions on Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. The system is supposed to be activated by saying "Hey, Mercedes," but it often responds to just "Mercedes." This can be problematic if you're talking about the car or if you have a friend named Mercedes. While you can't change the activation phrase, you can disable it and tap the voice button on the steering wheel instead.

Past the usual navigation commands, you can ask, "Where is the closest Starbucks?" and the system responds with on-screen options. Or tell it, "I'm a little cold," and the climate control increases the temperature by a few degrees. Like Siri or Google Assistant, you can even ask it to tell you a joke.

Along with the parlor tricks and control options, the very attractive system works as advertised and is quick to respond. It's one of those systems that keeps surprising you in pleasant ways. If you're using the navigation system on surface streets, there's an augmented reality feature that is actually helpful. As you approach a turn or your destination, the central screen switches to a forward camera view with an overlay of the appropriate direction. For a turn, you'll see a series of chevrons pointing to the intended path that appears as a virtual sign and changes perspective as you turn.

That $33,495 Question

Yes, this entry-level Mercedes deserves its badge. It's leaps and bounds better than the CLA, but not its replacement. The CLA is due for a redesign next year as a "four-door coupe" alternative. If the A-Class is any indication, it too will be worthy of the brand.

Not only does the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class definitively and positively answer the questions posed earlier, but it also rises to the top of entry-level luxury sedans. It unseats our previous favorite, the Audi A3, and handily defeats the BMW 2 Series. We're confident that there's not much room for any car in this segment to improve upon the A-Class. So if you're in the market, do not miss this new front-runner when it hits dealer showrooms in early 2019.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan First Look

Ready for a Little Luxury? Meet Mercedes-Benz's New Subcompact Sedan

Elana Scherr by Elana Scherr , Special CorrespondentJuly 25th, 2018

Mercedes is hoping to woo new customers with the arrival of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan in the U.S. The sleek little four-door is positioned as an entry-level car for Mercedes, but also as a showpiece for new entertainment and safety technology as well as aerodynamic design. We'll see the 2019 A 220 in dealers by late 2018. In the meantime, let's take a look at what we can expect from the A-Class.

Small and Slippery

While other brands are going big, Mercedes has been expanding its compact line in the U.S. That continues with the new A-Class subcompact sedan, which will slot just below the four-door CLA "coupe," itself an A-Class derivative. The A-Class sedan has bragging rights to the lowest coefficient of drag — 0.22 — of any production car, one-upping the CLA's 0.23 Cd.

The A 220 may be slicker than a bar of soap, but it doesn't look like one. The design is clean and tight, with a full greenhouse and tidy front and rear overhangs. The body lines are crisply defined and the headlights and taillights are shaped to emphasize the sporty hood and wide rear. Customization is possible with chrome or black accents.

Four Cylinders and Optional AWD

The A-Class sedan has a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque and backed by a 7G-DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission. It will be available with front-wheel drive or Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive, complemented by optional adaptive damping and up to 19-inch wheels. Notably, the A-Class rear suspension comes in either torsion-beam or upgraded multilink form, depending on equipment level. The front suspension is a MacPherson strut design.

What's New

Well, all of it! But in addition to the car itself, there's also the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) multimedia system. The A-Class is the first Mercedes-Benz model to showcase MBUX, which uses artificial intelligence to adapt to driver tendencies. Mercedes says it's more like talking to a friend in the car than inputting commands. Whether that's appealing to you or not probably depends on your friends.

Other significant A-Class features include a wide-angle digital display that serves as both the instrument cluster and the infotainment interface, a head-up display, and voice controls with natural speech recognition. The latter activates when you say, "Hey, Mercedes," which girls named Mercedes will find highly irritating but the rest of us should enjoy. MBUX also records vehicle sensor information and keeps track of where you park the A-Class. Now that's a good friend.

Stay Safe

The A-Class looks up to the S-Class for safety features, with front airbags, driver knee airbags, side curtain airbags, rear airbags, and active brake assist all standard. Automatic emergency braking and active lane-change assistance are optional as part of the Driver Assistance package.

The A-Class also uses GPS and navigation data to provide route-based information and adjust speed when approaching turns, intersections and other potentially hazardous situations. Even when static, the A-Class is safety-conscious, with a rear monitoring system that can recognize an upcoming rear-end collision and apply the brakes, keeping the car from rolling forward into traffic ahead.

Are We Excited?

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class looks like it will serve as an attractive introduction to the Mercedes brand. The interior is innovative and usable, and we're interested to see how the smart technology plays out in the real world. Stay tuned for pricing information, fuel economy estimates and more as we get closer to the A 220's official stateside debut.

