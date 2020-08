Close

Before Mercedes bought AMG in 1999, they needed the best of the best to partner with and build the 500E sedan, which was then done in collaboration with Porsche. A very *well taken care of example*, ours shows *less then 74,000 miles* on the clock! Stock and *very healthy* for its year. Finished in Black, riding on *AMG Monoblock* wheels, the 500E resembles the beloved boxy body style of many 80-90's cars. The interior is equipped with* black leather upholstery/wood accents*, a *cassette player*, *heated and powered bucket seats, Sunroof, and a sun blinds*. Under the hood of the 500E, is a *naturally aspirated V.8* producing over 300hp & 354 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels, via a 4 speed automatic transmission. The 500E is praised for being bulletproof, ahead of its time, and carrying on one of the best era's of German engineering, many special qualities follow all in this gorgeous example of a classic Mercedes.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500E .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBEA36EXNB727308

Stock: C727308

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-13-2019