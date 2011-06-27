Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Consumer Reviews

John , 12/07/2017 300SE 4dr Sedan

18 of 18 people found this review helpful

To start with an absolutely vital piece of information is (300) means its the inline 6, (S)=S-class (E)=Fuel injected. Being the M104 engine in the early 90's Merc thought it was a great idea to be "environmentally friendly" So some cars from 91-93 had bio-degradable engine wiring, and 94 and on had these harnesses... They were easily damaged by heat, meaning they usually fail around the intake manifold and other parts with extreme heat, causing mis-information to be sent to the computer making the engine search for idle, rev up and down, sometimes stall, and sometimes bog on hills as if it was towing a large trailer. The easiest way to tell is the wires around the intake and fuel injectors, wires should be soft and flexible with bright solid coatings.. if the wires are crumbling or missing coatings or appear to have (dry rot) don't buy the car unless you have deep pockets for a whole new harness. ONCE you understand this issue, you can understand that these are amazingly durable dependable cars, almost indestructible and smooth as glass. They glide down the road like a yacht on smooth waters, then take a corner flat as a pancake.. its un-explainable, NO other vehicle in existence gives this ride quality from a mechanical suspension! That being said, you could of had AIR RIDE in these cars, Do not buy one with it.. Make sure it has regular coil springs and gas shocks, the air models are far more expensive to maintain and will fail you almost as consistently as you need fuel.. Wich is the other issue, they get amazing fuel mileage if your on flat or mild hills, but as soon as you need to go up a hill or are in stop/go traffic expect to burn half a tank within a couple hours of driving.. and its a 26 Gallon fuel tank that requires 93 octane MINIMUM (10.5:1 compression engine) So the moral of the story? These cars are incredibly easy to work on yourself (surprisingly) and have a huge following with plenty of tech support and guys willing to walk you through maintenance procedures (to avoid visiting benz service aka, empty your pockets and remortgage the house) so, work on it yourself or be wealthy... there is no in-between. The good though? the car really doesn't need anything special, they take regular oil (NOT SYNTHETIC) synthetic oil makes them leak, they also take regular transmission fluid... again nothing special for the 91-93 cars. They take regular sized tires... nothing expensive. And its an S-Class, you have the peak of quality in engineering.. the most expensive car EVER made.. over 1 Billion dollars to get that steering wheel in your hands, and you feel it compared to even a brand new Benz, its just not.. the best.. so, you know what that means! The W140 is the King of the S-Class at the price of a Toyota Camry, and the difference? you can drive a W140 through the side of a bunker and out the other and keep going.. where you hit a bird with a Toyota and you'll probably die. That's about it! Oh don't crash it though, they don't make em like this any more.. and never will again (;