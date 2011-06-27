Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Consumer Reviews
The Baby Benz
What a pleasure to drive. Easy to maintain. Affordable on a small budget. So comfortable, so peppy, good gas mileage, light yet solid door construction, supreme steering, turning and acceleration. Removable flooring for easy cleaning, ultra soft plush leather seats, first aid kit in rear window of every model car, affordable tires and so much more. Good single person or family car as long as kids are younger. Not much leg room in back. I'm 6'3" tall and I swear I'm serious when I say I can stretch my left leg out completely as the driver. Owned Cadillac and Lincoln my entire life and will only buy Mercedes from here out. Their design, craftsmanship and quality are simply amazingly smart!
One of the last real Mercedes
As Mercedes began to replace models through the '90's, cost-constraints turned the replacement models into mere mortal cars (or sub-mortal, judging the severely tarnished reputation for quality in recent years). The W201s (190 series) are among the last true Mercedes -- built to a money-is-no object standard. The car is constructed with a tremendous and obvious overcapacity; it performs flawlessly and, after more than a dozen years, is hardly distinguishable from new. Don't kid yourself that this quality means a 190 is a cheap ride. They're relatively inexpensive to buy, but the maintenance and occasional repairs are very costly. Don't think about skimping on maintenance either.
W201
Good car overall but very BAD performance in slippery condidtions
One That I Can Count On
I love this car. Quality Mercedes model year starts from the 80's into this early 90's model. Solid ride and beautiful handling like mentioned in many other owners. The other dissatisfied owners must remind themselves whether they just got a lack-of-maintenance one. How can you find something you hate about this car? It's worth every dollar I pay for to maintain properly. A properly taken care of car can go a long way (e.g. 200+ K to 300+K miles on this car is easily found). That's how one can count on.
The "Baby Benz" (190E)
I bought my 190E just recently, and with 185,000 km. on it, the car still drives almost like new... The 190 is 1 of the last of the true Benz's built in Germany, and it is quite a dependable little car... If you're looking for a 190E, then the 2.6 would be your best bet...
