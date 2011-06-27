It's probably for the best. Space travel looks so uncomfortable, what with the rough launches and the cramped cryogenic pods. Much better to settle into a pair of leather buckets mounted deep in a carbon-fiber shell and backed not by rockets, but by a 710-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Convertibles are a bad idea in space anyway, but a great idea in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona. We drop the top before leaving the parking lot and head out to see if anything about a supercar can be normal.

Old Tech Meets New

"Take it where you'd normally go in your own car." That's the driving instruction, and who are we to argue? First, a twist along a lake road that introduces us to the 720's lightning-fast shifts and eyelash-curling acceleration.

Step on the gas. There's no off-the-line burnout like in a high-horsepower muscle car. It's more of a momentary vacuum, as if you can feel all the air in front of the car being sucked through the hollow doors into the waiting radiators concealed in the Spider's broad haunches or directed along the quarter-panel buttresses and active rear wing. Then, hold on. The 720S pulls away and keeps pulling.

McLaren says top speed is a retina-flattening 212 mph. You'll understand if we don't test that on the public road. We can say that the car goes 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds, which is faster than you can say "zero to 60." The twin-turbo engine doesn't roar so much as whoosh, and while it may not be a Grammy-winning soundtrack, you'll barely hear it over your own delighted giggling.

When it's time to come back to Earth, hit the brakes hard. You might catch a glimpse in the rear view of the active rear spoiler flipping forward like a crossing guard's stop sign to assist in bringing the beast to a halt. Not that the brakes need any help — the giant carbon-ceramic rotors (15.4-inch front and 15.0-inch rear) get the job done. But the wing looks spectacular in action. Speeding up, slowing down or turning, the car moves so fluidly you are reminded once again of sci-fi tech.

There's a temptation to check that it's actually stuck to the ground and not simply hovering above it. It is though. Nineteen-inch aluminum wheels in the front and 20-inch wheels in the back are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires and remain firmly planted.

Breathless from the sheer insanity of it all, we turn toward Phoenix to test the real-world usability. Sure, the 720S is a dream on a smooth mountain jaunt, but how will it handle clogged freeways, rutted industrial roads, and a busy parking lot outside the local taco joint?

As it turns out, the 720S Spider is still dreamy. On the freeway, passing power isn't a problem — obviously — but visibility isn't an issue either because you can see through the tinted-glass rear roof pillars.

Rough roads don't upset the Spider. In Comfort mode it floats right over them, and steep driveways are conquered by a driver-controlled front-axle lift system. A combo of sensors and a 360-degree camera make parking stress-free. The doors open almost straight up, meaning that we could comfortably exit the car when parked next to another vehicle, or, as it turns out, between a 70-year-old lathe and a pile of scrap metal.