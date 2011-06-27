  1. Home
2019 McLaren 720S Spider Convertible

What’s new

  • The McLaren 720S Spider is an all-new convertible version of the 720S coupe
  • Part of the first McLaren 720S Spider generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent power delivery and rocket-like acceleration
  • Good visibility, ergonomics and adjustable suspension make it easy to live with
  • Available electrochromatic top lets in light even with the top up
  • Almost the same price as two Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolets
  • Short on interior storage space
Which 720S Spider does Edmunds recommend?

The McLaren 720S comes in three trim levels: base, Luxury and Performance. All three feature the screaming twin-turbo V8, and all three of them are available with virtually endless customization and options. Our recommendation? Configure exactly what you want and have McLaren build it for you just the way you want it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Ever wanted a supercar that could exceed 200 mph? Ever wanted that same supercar to be a comfortable convertible? Well, you're in luck because the 2019 McLaren 720S Spider is just that — a performance marvel that pushes out 710 horsepower through a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. And it comes with a folding roof, too!

Part of McLaren's Super Series, the 720S sits smack-dab in the middle of McLaren's lineup. That means the 720S Spider takes its place between less expensive models such as the 570S and track-dedicated (and much more expensive) machines such as the McLaren Senna. For some, it's the perfect fit. The 720S is unrelentingly fast, reaching 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, but it's also easy to live with, soaking up most road imperfections. It also boasts clear outward visibility, an adjustable suspension for added comfort, and even an available 360-degree parking camera. Yep, you can sell yourself on this one because it's fun and practical.

As with all cars, the 720S does have some imperfections. To start off, the price is more than most houses. In some cases, it's double the price of some vehicles we'd reasonably consider rivals. Plus, it's missing the most modern high-tech features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. Thankfully, though, it's very unlikely that those minor drawbacks will wipe the smile off your face while you're behind the wheel. The 2019 McLaren 720S is a stunning package for any perspective supercar buyer.

2019 McLaren 720S Spider models

The 2019 McLaren 720S Spider is available in three trim levels: base, Luxury and Performance. All three are powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. It sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. From there, as you'd probably expect with an automaker such as McLaren, the standard equipment is impressive and the list of available options is lengthy.

Standard equipment on the base 720S Spider includes a folding hardtop, a carbon-fiber tub, 20-inch rear wheels and 19s on the front, Pirelli high-performance tires, carbon-ceramic brakes (six-piston calipers in the front, four-pistons in the rear), LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, and cruise control.

On the inside, you get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports, a folding driver display, three selectable driving modes (Comfort, Sport and Track), dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a four-speaker audio system. The Luxury trim adds creature comforts such as power-adjustable heated seats, interior and engine-bay ambient lighting, upgraded leather upholstery, and hood air intakes.

The base and Luxury trim levels of the 720S are available with three optional carbon-fiber packages that add carbon-fiber touches on both the interior and exterior, including door inserts, splitters and diffusers, spoilers, and exterior mirror casings.

The Performance trim level gets some of the previously mentioned carbon-fiber trim (mirror casings, bumper, diffuser) as well as some faux-suede and leather interior touches.

Additional options include lightweight wheels, high-performance track-spec tires, a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo, carbon-fiber racing seats, titanium wheel bolts, unique exterior logos, McLaren's track-telemetry system, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, and a vehicle-lift system for getting over speed bumps and tall driveways.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the McLaren 720S Spider (twin-turbo 4.0L V8 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

With an estimated top speed of more than 200 mph and 0-60 mph acceleration that breaks the 3-second barrier, the 720S Spider is one of the fastest convertibles on the planet. Even more impressively, it isn't abrasive or brutal when delivering its speed.

Comfort

Despite its incredible capabilities, the McLaren 720S is a relatively comfortable vehicle. It absorbs most small road imperfections and cruises along the highway well. This supercar could absolutely double as a daily driver.

Interior

With bespoke McLaren touches all around the interior, there's never a lack of high-end materials to see and feel. The available glass roof pillars aid with outward visibility, and no matter your color-palette preferences, McLaren probably has a custom interior setup that will match your aesthetic.

Utility

If you're concerned about bringing your Big Gulp or a movie-theater-size popcorn tub on your morning commute, the McLaren probably isn't for you. But then again, no supercar really is. There is limited small-item storage in the cabin, but the front trunk is just 5.2 cubic feet of cargo space, so you'll want to leave your big suitcase at home.

Technology

McLaren's attractive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers some decent features such as Bluetooth connectivity and voice controls, but this is no high-tech marvel. A 360-degree parking camera and front and rear parking sensors are available as options, both of which we recommend.

Trending topics in reviews

    SPEAKER: Picturesque Switzerland is home to lakes, mountains, and the world-famous Geneva Auto Show. We go backstage with McLaren for a 360-degree experience as they launch the 720S supercar. [WAVES SPLASHING] Welcome to McLaren's inner sanctum, hidden away from public view on the back of their Geneva Show Stand. This is where McLaren seduces its VIP guests. You can take a look at the new 720S. You can order a posh coffee or perhaps something stronger. You can take in the artwork or even specify your new car. Not sure about the purple wheel rims. It's all about giving you injection of [? Nate ?] McLaren, of making you feel part of an exclusive club. I don't think McLaren is the only player in this game-- Ferrari, Bentley, Lamborghini all offer something similar. They're all uptick. For more 360-degree experiences, subscribe to the Edmunds YouTube channel. [CHATTER]

    Edmunds’ Alistair Weaver goes behind the scenes in 360 degrees as McLaren launches the 720S at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show.

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible features & specs
    2dr Convertible
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$315,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower710 hp @ 7500 rpm
    Luxury 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Luxury 2dr Convertible
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$327,130
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower710 hp @ 7500 rpm
    Performance 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Performance 2dr Convertible
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$327,130
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower710 hp @ 7500 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 720S Spider safety features:

    Front and Rear Parking Sensors
    Warns you when you're approaching a nearby object or wall with either the front or rear bumper.
    Surround-View 360-Degree Camera
    Gives the driver a bird's-eye view of the vehicle for parking in tight spaces or getting around tight corners.
    Brake Pad Wear Sensors
    Alerts the driver of brake pad wear, which can be particularly useful for owners who put their McLarens out on the racetrack.

    McLaren 720S Spider vs. the competition

    McLaren 720S Spider vs. Lamborghini Huracan

    If you're looking for a screaming V10 soundtrack and a big spoiler on the back, look no further than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder. A drop-top like the 720S, the Lambo gives you access to all the high-performance noises you could ask for. Unfortunately, the Lamborghini isn't as practical or user-friendly as the McLaren. The 720S is a car you could truly drive on a daily basis, while the Huracan feels a bit more hardcore.

    Compare McLaren 720S Spider & Lamborghini Huracan features

    McLaren 720S Spider vs. Porsche 911

    If you're looking for a bargain relative to the 720S, it's hard to ignore the Porsche 911. Even in the topped-out Carrera 4 GTS trim, the Porsche is still around half the price of the McLaren. It's way down on power in comparison, but it has two additional seats, and you're much more likely to find one in stock at your local dealership.

    Compare McLaren 720S Spider & Porsche 911 features

    McLaren 720S Spider vs. Aston Martin DB11

    A nice middle ground between the 720S Spider and the Porsche 911, the Aston Martin DB11 offers exclusivity and bespoke interior details but with a much lower sticker price than the McLaren. But while the DB11 is fast, it's no competition for the likes of the 720S. The Aston Martin prioritizes comfort a bit more, providing a truly comfortable grand-touring experience.

    Compare McLaren 720S Spider & Aston Martin DB11 features

    2019 McLaren 720S Spider First Drive

    Topless Rocket Ship

    Elana Scherr by Elana Scherr , Special CorrespondentFebruary 26th, 2019

    "Just drive it like a normal car," says the McLaren rep, handing over the key and pointing at what looks like a spaceship parked in the hotel turnaround. The alien craft is the 2019 McLaren 720S Spider, a convertible version of McLaren's latest hyperfast supercar.

    It's probably for the best. Space travel looks so uncomfortable, what with the rough launches and the cramped cryogenic pods. Much better to settle into a pair of leather buckets mounted deep in a carbon-fiber shell and backed not by rockets, but by a 710-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Convertibles are a bad idea in space anyway, but a great idea in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona. We drop the top before leaving the parking lot and head out to see if anything about a supercar can be normal.

    Old Tech Meets New

    "Take it where you'd normally go in your own car." That's the driving instruction, and who are we to argue? First, a twist along a lake road that introduces us to the 720's lightning-fast shifts and eyelash-curling acceleration.

    Step on the gas. There's no off-the-line burnout like in a high-horsepower muscle car. It's more of a momentary vacuum, as if you can feel all the air in front of the car being sucked through the hollow doors into the waiting radiators concealed in the Spider's broad haunches or directed along the quarter-panel buttresses and active rear wing. Then, hold on. The 720S pulls away and keeps pulling.

    McLaren says top speed is a retina-flattening 212 mph. You'll understand if we don't test that on the public road. We can say that the car goes 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds, which is faster than you can say "zero to 60." The twin-turbo engine doesn't roar so much as whoosh, and while it may not be a Grammy-winning soundtrack, you'll barely hear it over your own delighted giggling.

    When it's time to come back to Earth, hit the brakes hard. You might catch a glimpse in the rear view of the active rear spoiler flipping forward like a crossing guard's stop sign to assist in bringing the beast to a halt. Not that the brakes need any help — the giant carbon-ceramic rotors (15.4-inch front and 15.0-inch rear) get the job done. But the wing looks spectacular in action. Speeding up, slowing down or turning, the car moves so fluidly you are reminded once again of sci-fi tech.

    There's a temptation to check that it's actually stuck to the ground and not simply hovering above it. It is though. Nineteen-inch aluminum wheels in the front and 20-inch wheels in the back are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires and remain firmly planted.

    Breathless from the sheer insanity of it all, we turn toward Phoenix to test the real-world usability. Sure, the 720S is a dream on a smooth mountain jaunt, but how will it handle clogged freeways, rutted industrial roads, and a busy parking lot outside the local taco joint?

    As it turns out, the 720S Spider is still dreamy. On the freeway, passing power isn't a problem — obviously — but visibility isn't an issue either because you can see through the tinted-glass rear roof pillars.

    Rough roads don't upset the Spider. In Comfort mode it floats right over them, and steep driveways are conquered by a driver-controlled front-axle lift system. A combo of sensors and a 360-degree camera make parking stress-free. The doors open almost straight up, meaning that we could comfortably exit the car when parked next to another vehicle, or, as it turns out, between a 70-year-old lathe and a pile of scrap metal.

    Weight a Second

    We ended up taking the McLaren by Blake Machine Co. — a machine shop that's been in business since the early 1960s and that specializes in vintage land speed and drag racing cars. Our host was delighted by the 720S, quizzing us about the adaptive suspension and comparing the various air inlets to those on a Buick salt-flat racing car inside the garage. He showed us some rare drag racing parts from the late '60s, and nodded approvingly when we told him the 720S runs a 10.4-second quarter-mile. We left Blake's with a hearty appreciation for the evolution of automotive technology.

    So much of the 720's abilities are made possible by its lightweight skeleton. "We're not in a horsepower race; we're in a weight race," says McLaren's CEO, Mike Flewitt. It isn't enough to make a fire-breathing powerplant if the vehicle it's in is heavy and unwieldy.

    The answer for McLaren is composite construction. McLaren has been using carbon fiber since the 1980s, and its current generation of supercars start with a carbon pod. Both the 720S coupe and the convertible are designed from the same starting point, and the strength of the pod is what allows for the delicate windshield pillars and transparent buttresses on the Spider, as well as its rocket-ship performance. When you ask 710 horses to move a little over 3,000 pounds, you better prepare to leave orbit. In the McLaren 720S Spider, you'll do it in comfort.

    Easy Like Sunday Morning

    It's not that you're going to forget you're in a $327,000 convertible that looks like it formed out of drops of molten metal solidified at speed — our test car in Supernova Silver looked particularly evil-Terminator — but all the little things that normally cause so much stress in a low-slung, low-seat sports car just aren't there.

    Entry into the car is easy, with a lower doorsill and a thinner, less intrusive windshield frame. Once inside, adjustable leather seats provide a surprising amount of padding. True seating adjustability is unusual in supercar-land, and this vertically challenged test driver really appreciates driving a 710-horsepower car and seeing over its dash at the same time. Normally the driving position is just sort of peering through the steering wheel like a fast-moving version of Tim Allen's neighbor on Home Improvement.

    But even if you were stuck with the interior view, it's not a bad one. Leather and carbon fiber chase each other around the cabin and across the steering wheel. A digital dash pod sits behind the flat-bottom wheel like a helpful robot companion waiting for instruction, and shift controls for the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission cascade down from a vertically mounted 8-inch touchscreen to end in a cupholder and console.

    The overall feel of the 720S interior is more like landscape than architecture. It's so full of little bridges and arches that it looks like a leather-wrapped Utah state park. Much like Utah, it's clean and sensible, with a minimum of fussy knobs and buttons. Paddle shifters and nose-lift lever are behind the steering wheel, and the Comfort, Sport and Track mode selector are to the right in the center stack. Those and the pedals are pretty much all the controls you need in a 720S, although if you did choose the 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system or want to use the navigation, those features are much improved over previous McLaren models, and they're found in the center touchscreen.

    Top Gun

    With the top up, the 720S Spider is light and airy thanks to an optional glass hardtop that replaces the standard carbon-fiber roof with an electrochromic-glazed panel. If it gets a bit too convection oven-y inside with the greenhouse option, just tap the button at the front of the window and watch the clear glass instantly darken to block out heat and UV rays. When the car is parked with the roof up, it automatically reverts to the darker setting to keep the cabin cool. But we're in a convertible. Let's put the top down. It takes just 11 seconds to tuck away, and it can be raised or lowered when the car is moving up to 31 mph.

    People don't usually shop for supercars as daily drivers, but the 720S Spider would be happy to take the job. Perhaps NASA should talk with the McLaren engineers to get some idea of how to make a faster-than-light trip more pleasant, because if they can make a spaceship as comfortable and easy to drive as the 720S, it will be no problem finding volunteers for the Mars mission.

