The 2016 McLaren 675LT is an exclusive track-focused version of the 650S. As such, the 675LT places itself in McLaren's lineup just above the 650S and just below the hypercar known as the P1. McLaren has said that only 500 units of the 675LT will ever be made and that they're all already sold, further adding to the car's exclusivity. This is one of the most limited-edition cars it has ever made, with all sorts of touches to help it stand out in a crowd of other McLarens, should you ever come across such a chic parking lot. For power, the 675LT uses a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 that produces 666 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That V8 is paired to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. McLaren estimates that the V8-RWD combo is good for a zero-to-60 time of just 2.9 seconds, and we're inclined to believe it since other McLarens we've tested were at least that fast. Equipment for the 675LT is a bit sparse considering its price tag hovers just below half-a-million dollars. Features such as tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel are standard, but if you want power adjustability, that's optional. Also, the McLaren's center touchscreen is a bit behind the times, without tech goodies such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Then there's the four-speaker stereo that comes standard with the 675LT, which just seems out of place. If you go with any of the multiple German competitors, you're likely to find a more tech-friendly interior. If you're considering the price of a 675LT relative to its competition that probably means it's too expensive for you in the first place. Rivals from Porsche and Audi can undercut the 675LT by nearly 50 percent while keeping pace with it in terms of performance and providing more comfort, but that's missing the point. The 2016 McLaren 675LT is unique, even among McLarens and owning something of this caliber is more about status than savings. It's worth noting, too, that the 675LT has a wide range of customization options from upholstery to paint color, all of which essentially can be tailored to each individual owner. And if you're looking to put together the perfect version of the McLaren 675LT that you see in your dreams (even if you can't buy one), make sure to build it here on Edmunds.

The Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Coupe is offered in the following submodels: 675LT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

