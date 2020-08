Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Coupe for Sale Near Me

Maserati Of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California

Maserati of Newport Beach is excited to offer you this 2016 McLaren 675LT Coupe in Onyx Black w/Carbon Black and Orange! $388,110 original MSRP with options of: Racing Seats - Touring, Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade pack incl. CF Front End Plates, CF Lower Side Intakes, CF Rear Bumper Center, CF Mirror Casings, CF Side Intakes, Super Leight-Wieght Forged Wheels in Gloss Back/Machined Finish, Vehicle Lift, Parking Camera, McLaren Track Temeetry Camera, Orange Seatbelts, McLaren Orange Contrast Stitching, Alcantara and Embossed Leather Interior, Lithium Ion Battery Charger, Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/McLaren Orange Calipers, McLaren Stealth Badge, Branded Floor Mat Set, Air Conditioning, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, & Soft Close Latches. This McLaren is AWESOME and PRISTINE throughout! Please contact Christian Beyer at (949) 734-7342 Mon thru Sat 9am to 6pm PST or email me at christian.beyer@fmsocal.com with any questions you may have. We look forward to working with you on your exotic car dreams!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Coupe with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SBM11RAA2GW675294

Stock: 675294

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020