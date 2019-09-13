Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Coupe for Sale Near Me

McLaren Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California

McLaren Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 McLaren 675LT as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Volcano Yellow exterior paint and Carbon Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Pack - Carbon Fiber Front Bumper End Plate - Carbon Fiber Lower Side Intake - Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Center - Electric & Heated Memory Seats - Vehicle Lifter - Soft Close Latches Recent Arrival! Certified. Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with Warranty McLaren Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. McLaren Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. McLaren Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (McLaren CPO) / Used McLarens. These include the current model range of 600LT Coupe and Spider, 570S Coupe and Spider, 570GT Coupe, 720S Coupe and Spider, 570S GT4 Race Car. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Coupe with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SBM11RAA9GW675082

Stock: 6853UC

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020