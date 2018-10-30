2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible
Which MX-5 Miata RF does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Sublime steering and handling
- RF doesn't sacrifice any of the soft top's fun-to-drive character
- Offers the security of a fixed-roof coupe
- The electrically folding roof does not reduce trunk space
- It's heavier than the soft-top Miata
- Still noisy at highway speeds
- The tiny trunk will hold only a few items
- Engine updated with more power and a higher redline
- Previously unavailable rearview camera is now standard
- New telescoping steering wheel and advanced safety features
- New GT-S and 30th Anniversary packages for Grand Touring models
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The 2019 Mazda Miata is a great choice for an affordable sports car. But what if you want something that's a little quieter on the highway and can provide better closed-roof security? Well, Mazda has something for you, too: the Miata RF.
The RF, or retractable fastback, gives the Miata better isolation from noise and temperature than the regular soft top. It also gives the car a sleeker look with the top up. Power the top down — unlike the traditional soft top, the RF's hardtop is power-operated — and a roll-bar-like structure and buttresses remain, giving the car the look of a targa. Impressively, the trunk's capacity is unchanged either way.
Mazda has also made some small improvements to the Miata this year. The updated engine now revs to 7,500 rpm and cranks out 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, which is 26 hp and 3 lb-ft more than last year. For safety, the Miata is now available with forward collision warning and low-speed automatic emergency braking. Less obvious, but just as welcome, is a telescoping function for the steering wheel, which should help drivers get a more comfortable driving position. You'll also find a pair of new packages to further enhance the MX-5's appeal. Owners who want it all will find solace in the GT-S package, which adds the Club trim's handling upgrades to the luxury-oriented Grand Touring model. Longtime Miata fans might also find the new 30th Anniversary package enticing. Every 30th Anniversary model features gunmetal gray wheels and exclusive Racing Orange paint. The theme continues inside, where orange accents complement the Recaro sport seats, which are upholstered in faux suede.
Of course, there are compromises with everything. With the hardtop RF, you'll miss out on the unfettered rear visibility provided by the soft top, as well as the weight savings. The RF adds about 100 pounds and more on the bottom line to purchase as well. Still, there's very little on the market that competes against the Miata, and even less that can match the RF's versatile and enjoyable nature.
What's it like to live with?
Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews for the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth reporting from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF models
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is available in two trim levels: Club and Grand Touring. We like the Club because of its available sport-oriented hardware, although buyers seeking more comfort and amenities will gravitate toward the Grand Touring's longer list of convenience features. Both trim levels are equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 151 pound-feet of torque) and are available with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the Club includes LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and push-button start, a 7-inch infotainment screen with a console-mounted rotary control knob, a nine-speaker Bose stereo with headrest speakers, and cloth upholstery.
Manual-equipped Club versions are the sportiest, gaining a retuned suspension, Bilstein dampers, a limited-slip differential and a shock tower brace. You can also get a manual Club with upgraded Brembo front brakes, BBS wheels and heated Recaro sport seats. An optional i-Activsense package for the Club adds lane departure warning, forward collision warning and low-speed automatic emergency braking.
The Grand Touring is equipped with adaptive headlights, heated leather seats, a navigation system, a cloth-lined top, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, and automatic wipers. These features are nice to have but strike us as contradictory to the Miata's elemental nature. Then again, a power-folding top isn't exactly simple either. You also get the safety features from the Club's optional i-Activsense package.
Normally, the Grand Touring lacks the performance features of the Club, but you can add them back with the optional GT-S package (front shock tower brace, limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers and a black-painted roof). If you want to spruce up the look of your RF, the new 30th Anniversary package adds special badging, Recaro sport seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and exclusive orange paint and interior accents.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|5.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving9.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility5.5
Technology8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.
Most helpful consumer reviews
My first car I've ever bought was a 2008 Mazda 3 sport, then I got a 2015 then a 2017 Mazda 3 GT. I love Mazda, clearly, but I've never been in love with a car before. I was a little stressed about the price point, being that it is costing me 10K+ with interest than the 3 has been costing me, but after driving my MX-5 RF GT for the last 5 days, I'm not looking back. Some things I did have to sacrifice that the 3 offered was my heated steering wheel, door panel storage space, large glove compartment, better accessible cup holders (the MX-5 has really annoying cup holders and locations), large trunk, power seats, dual control AC/Heat, radar cruise control, and front seat space. I'm not tremendously tall (5'4") but I feel like I'm coming out of a deep lunge when I get out of the car. Aside from losing my Mazda3 GT features (I was actually quite concerned about it), I've realized it's not that bad. To me, the sacrifices are worth it. The MX-5 is TINY. It fits in a lot of places. I like to back into my parking space at home and it's hard when the neighbors illegally park in the small lot, but now I can go in with one swift sharp turn, and back up as normal. It's a fast little car too. I probably shouldn't admit it, but weaving between lanes on the freeway is a breeze. I never cut anybody off rudely but I can get enough speed in a short amount of time to switch lanes with adequate space just because I got up to speed so quickly. It's a beautiful car and it also sounds amazing. It isn't obnoxiously loud, but it definitely makes a sound or two for others to take notice. The gas mileage is also pretty good. It's what I got on my Mazda 3 (if not slightly better), I mean, as good as it'll get in California traffic. I wasn't planning on keeping this car for very long (as my purchase history demonstrates, I like to switch it up often) but honestly...this one might be a keeper (or at least I'll just get a newer MX-5 instead).
This is a super fun Mazda to drive! I had a 2010 Corvette but this is much more fun to drive! I love the power targa top, much better than having a convertible if you are concerned with too much wind blowing your hair into a tangled mess. This is like a large sunroof. Just enough for me. This is my every daily driver although I don’t drive much. Worst part of the car is the Cup holders. Just remove them if you have a passenger, just in your way. Best part of the Miata RF , driving ! It’s a blast if you like that race car feeling without having to park it way out in fear of door dings. It’s small enough that you have plenty of room on each side of the car to park it anywhere. Luv it!
This is the most fun to drive car out there. I own a late model Corvette and have had many sports cars including Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Mustang, Cobra, etc. The overall driving experience of the new Mazda MX-5 RF GT-S is just total excitement and pleasure. It does everything right and keeps you grinning from ear to ear. You have to experience driving this car to understand how much fun it is. I researched and helped a friend buy this car. He was in the market for a new toy after owning a Honda S2000 and a Porsche Cayman. He can’t get over what a great sports car this is and the deal we made to buy it new, hundreds below dealer invoice. He planned on using it as a weekend fun machine but now finds himself using it more like a daily driver, getting his dose of driving pleasure.
Selection is limited, the dealers like to haggle. Interior storage space is even less than in earlier models, pack light! It is a 21st century car, lots of electronics, more radars than a WW2 night fighter. If you want an affordable modern sports car there is no equal!
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF videoHere's Why We Love Driving the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF | One-Lap Review
Here's Why We Love Driving the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF | One-Lap Review
[LIGHT ROCK MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: This is the 2019 Mazda Miata. And ahead of us is the Edmunds' test track. We're going to take a few laps and talk about why this is one of my favorite handling cars. Let's do it. [CAR ENGINE REVS] Bad launch. Doesn't matter. So if you're a Miata nerd, you already know this has more horsepower and torque than last year. You know it's a little bit firmer too. We're driving the retractable hard top version, which means it's a little bit heavier. But still the core attributes of this car remain. I should also note that this car has the [? Per ?] Club package with the BBS wheels, the Bilstein dampers, and the Brembo brakes. Beyond all that, though, what I really like about the Miata is this reminds me of what driving is supposed to be. You notice I'm not going a million miles an hour. I'm keeping it relatively tame. But what I have at my disposal are more inputs with regard to driving. I have a manual gearbox that feels really satisfying to use. I have some pitch, and dive, and body roll that isn't great when it comes to going fast, but it is informing me of what the car can get accomplished. It tells me the level of grip I have at each axle. It's an extra bit of communication. I have an engine that gets more exciting the more it revs. It feels like it hits a power peak at about 6,000 RPM. Or at least there's a distinct change in power delivery around that point. It sounds good, too. This is a really satisfying car to drive around. And I think what is so appealing about this-- it's definitely not the speed because we're not going terribly fast-- is the involvement with the driver operating a car. This is what driving should be. It's an experience that isn't about lap times but for the visceral thrill of operating a machine and making it go fast. And of course, the balance is exciting too. If I lift off mid-corner, I can make this car rotate. If I charge in too fast, it's going to understeer. If I apply too much gas on the exit, it's going to oversteer. It's going to do the things that rear-wheel drive sports cars should do. That's why this is so much fun. It's a communicative, lightweight, nimble, handling device that begs for your involvement with the experience. That's what Miata has always been. And I hope that's what it always will be. This 2019 version surely improves on those characteristics. And how can that be a bad thing? It's light. It's nimble. It's playful. Those are all the adjectives you'll hear all the time when talking about the Miata. And it just holds true. It's almost a stereotype to use it, but it's the truth. You can certainly go a lot faster for this money. But I don't know if you'd get the same involvement out of cars at this price point. That's been two laps at our handling track in the 2019 Mazda Miata. Thank you for watching. If you like what you see, be sure to subscribe. And for all your car shopping needs, be sure to visit Edmunds.com I'm going to keep going. That's good times.
Carlos Lago gets behind the wheel of the new 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club RF. Updates to this version of our favorite roadster include more power, a higher redline, and improvements to the suspension and the interior. The Club variant comes with firmer Bilstein shock absorbers, and RF speaks to the retractable folding hardtop. Why do we like this little car so much? Ride along at the Edmunds test track to find out.
Features & Specs
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,410
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$33,335
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$32,345
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,945
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MX-5 Miata RF safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver to the presence of vehicles in adjacent lanes and sounds a chime if a signaled lane change might result in a collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds an alert if perpendicular traffic approaches as you reverse from, say, a parking stall or a driveway.
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Swivels the headlights in the direction the steering wheel is turned to provide better illumination around turns and curves.
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF vs. the competition
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF vs. Toyota 86
Like the Miata, the 86 is a back-to-basics kind of car with sharp handling and an easy-to-drive demeanor. The 86 (and related Subaru BRZ) has more power and more utility thanks to its rear seats. It's not any quicker than the Miata, however, and we still give the nod to the Miata for having the purest and most refined driving experience. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota 86, formerly known as the Scion FR-S.
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF vs. Hyundai Veloster
The Veloster makes more power from a smaller engine and has more interior room. Thanks to the Hyundai's clever three-door hatchback arrangement and fold-down rear seats, you might find the Veloster downright practical. Still, the Miata's rear-wheel-drive platform and available limited-slip differential provide a purer driving experience. And of course, there's the ability to drive with the top down.
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF vs. Chevrolet Camaro
The Camaro is available with many different engines. Get it with the V8, and you've got a tire-roasting monster. The Camaro is the best-handling pony car out right now, too. However, it's still a bigger and heavier car than the Miata. Choosing between the two comes down to what kind of convertible you want.
FAQ
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF:
- Engine updated with more power and a higher redline
- Previously unavailable rearview camera is now standard
- New telescoping steering wheel and advanced safety features
- New GT-S and 30th Anniversary packages for Grand Touring models
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF reliable?
Is the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
The least-expensive 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,345.
Other versions include:
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $34,410
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $33,335
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $32,345
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,945
- 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $37,995
- 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $37,595
What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
More about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF takes Mazda's incredibly entertaining and engaging convertible and adds a metal hardtop with a folding roof panel. The result? Some of the same open-air fun, plus added security and isolation. The Miata was fully redesigned in 2016, and it's lighter and quicker than the old generation. Mazda's real trick, though, was making the car lighter while adding more technology, comfort and convenience. The RF's power roof is the logical extension of that effort. It does add some weight, but it doesn't detract from the Miata's legendary fun.
The MX-5 RF comes in just two trim levels, and both use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that drives the rear wheels through a standard six-speed manual or an optional automatic transmission. Choosing the right Miata RF for you requires deciding what convertible experience you want.
The RF skips the Miata's entry-level Sport trim and instead starts with the properly sport-oriented Club trim. This version comes with more creature comforts than you might expect, and if you opt for the slick manual shifter, you'll also get plenty of mechanical upgrades. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club gets sport-tuned Bilstein shocks, a limited-slip differential and a new shock tower brace. BBS wheels and Brembo brakes, which come in a package with heated Recaro seats, are available as an optional extra for the Club.
The Grand Touring trim is meant for more comfortable cruising. It loses the Club's mechanical upgrades in favor of a more comfortable ride and enhances both interior comfort and technology. This top-of-the-line Miata gets leather upholstery and a handful of other interior trim upgrades, plus automatic adaptive headlights, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, automatic climate control and navigation. Of course, you can add the Club's mechanical upgrades thanks to the GT-S package.
The Mazda MX-5 Miata has always been a tremendous value in terms of fun per dollar, and the 2019 RF model just proves the rule. Even better, thanks to its lightweight and efficient engine, it offers very good fuel economy for a sports car. You may already know which Miata is right for you, but be sure to check out our full review for more information. Edmunds also offers shopping tools to help you get the best deal on a tremendously fun 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Overview
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible is offered in the following styles: Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MX-5 Miata RF Convertible 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MX-5 Miata RF Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MX-5 Miata RF Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Grand Touring, Club, 30th Anniversary, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertibles are available in my area?
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] MX-5 Miata RF Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible MX-5 Miata RF Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,996.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,923.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible and all available trim types: Club, Club, Grand Touring, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
