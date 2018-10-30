More about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF takes Mazda's incredibly entertaining and engaging convertible and adds a metal hardtop with a folding roof panel. The result? Some of the same open-air fun, plus added security and isolation. The Miata was fully redesigned in 2016, and it's lighter and quicker than the old generation. Mazda's real trick, though, was making the car lighter while adding more technology, comfort and convenience. The RF's power roof is the logical extension of that effort. It does add some weight, but it doesn't detract from the Miata's legendary fun. The MX-5 RF comes in just two trim levels, and both use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that drives the rear wheels through a standard six-speed manual or an optional automatic transmission. Choosing the right Miata RF for you requires deciding what convertible experience you want. The RF skips the Miata's entry-level Sport trim and instead starts with the properly sport-oriented Club trim. This version comes with more creature comforts than you might expect, and if you opt for the slick manual shifter, you'll also get plenty of mechanical upgrades. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club gets sport-tuned Bilstein shocks, a limited-slip differential and a new shock tower brace. BBS wheels and Brembo brakes, which come in a package with heated Recaro seats, are available as an optional extra for the Club. The Grand Touring trim is meant for more comfortable cruising. It loses the Club's mechanical upgrades in favor of a more comfortable ride and enhances both interior comfort and technology. This top-of-the-line Miata gets leather upholstery and a handful of other interior trim upgrades, plus automatic adaptive headlights, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, automatic climate control and navigation. Of course, you can add the Club's mechanical upgrades thanks to the GT-S package. The Mazda MX-5 Miata has always been a tremendous value in terms of fun per dollar, and the 2019 RF model just proves the rule. Even better, thanks to its lightweight and efficient engine, it offers very good fuel economy for a sports car. You may already know which Miata is right for you, but be sure to check out our full review for more information. Edmunds also offers shopping tools to help you get the best deal on a tremendously fun 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Overview

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible is offered in the following styles: Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MX-5 Miata RF Convertible 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MX-5 Miata RF Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MX-5 Miata RF Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Grand Touring, Club, 30th Anniversary, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertibles are available in my area?

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] MX-5 Miata RF Convertible for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible MX-5 Miata RF Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,996 .

Find a new Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,923 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible and all available trim types : Club, Club, Grand Touring, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials

