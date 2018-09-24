2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV
Which CX-9 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Premium interior, especially the top-level Signature trim
- Sporty handling
- Comfortable and quiet on the highway
- Cargo capacity isn't as generous as in competitors
- Third-row seats aren't especially accommodating
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are newly available
- Retuned suspension for a smoother ride
- New surround-view parking camera system
- Part of the second CX-9 generation introduced for 2016
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The 2019 Mazda CX-9 is one of the highest-rated vehicles on Edmunds. On a rather superficial level, we like it for its styling that makes rival midsize SUVs seem generic by comparison. The same holds true for the interior of the top Signature trim, which rivals the cabins of some luxury-branded vehicles for materials quality.
It's not all about looks for the CX-9 either. It drives exceptionally well compared to rivals, with confident and almost sporty handling. Thankfully, this cornering prowess doesn't come at the expense of comfort, as the CX-9 smooths over the rough stuff with ease. We also commend it for its quiet cabin at highway speeds.
The CX-9 does have a few weaknesses, though. If you need a three-row family hauler with exceptional cargo space, this isn't the vehicle for you. The same goes for the amount of room for third-row passengers. Still, it's fair to say that the CX-9 is still big enough to meet the needs of the typical crossover SUV shopper.
In the end, the 2019 Mazda CX-9's positive attributes far outweigh its space issues. It's definitely worth considering against any other midsize three-row SUV such as the Honda Pilot, Subaru Ascent and Volkswagen Atlas.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mazda CX-9 as one of Edmunds' Best Family SUVs, Best Midsize SUVs, and Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Mazda CX-9 of this generation, read about our editors' experiences from a full year and 20,000 miles of driving a 2016 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We found the CX-9 to be one of the most fun and best-looking SUVs around, but its cargo space might not be enough for some shoppers. Note that the 2019 Mazda CX-9 differs from our long-term 2016 CX-9 in that it offers more standard features and a retuned suspension. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
Mazda CX-9 models
The 2019 Mazda CX-9 is a three-row crossover SUV that seats seven passengers. It's available in Sport, Touring, Grand Touring and Signature trim levels. All CX-9s are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 227 horsepower (or 250 hp with premium fuel) and 310 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
Standard features on the Sport include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 60/40-split folding second-row seats, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, Bluetooth, Mazda's Connect infotainment system with a 7-inch display, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system. Also included is blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a low-speed automatic emergency braking system useful in urban and congested traffic.
The Touring trim adds to the Sport's features with automatic headlights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal garage door opener, heated front seats, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, an 8-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and two USB ports in the second-row center armrest.
The Touring also adds more safety features, including automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and enhanced automatic emergency braking.
The Grand Touring trim further dresses things up with 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, LED foglights, roof rails, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, a head-up display with traffic sign recognition, a digital gauge cluster, driver-seat memory functions, ventilated front seats, retractable sunshades for the middle-row seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, aluminum interior trim, additional interior lighting, a navigation system, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system and satellite radio.
At the top of the range is the Signature trim, which adds all-wheel drive, exterior LED accent lighting, and premium leather upholstery and interior trim.
Some of the features on higher trims are available on supporting models as options.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a Mazda CX-9 Signature (turbo 2.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the CX-9 has received some minor revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mazda CX-9.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love my new 2019 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring trim SUV. The interior is on par with luxury brand SUVs. I looked at the Acura RDX and MDX and couldn’t justify paying the extra money for a vehicle with comparable equipment for 10K more. The ride is very quiet with very little if any road noise. My 2016 RDX had much more road noise. The handling is impressive but the ride is a little stiffer than my Acura. I think that is due to the fact Mazda concentrates on handling first then comfort. The ride is still very comfortable and bumps are absorbed nicely. The heads up display is my favorite feature. You literally never have to take your eyes off the road with all the information displayed on the heads up display. The sign recognition is awesome. The overall styling (which is very subjective) is very classy and compares to more expensive SUV with fit and finish. Power is adequate but nothing to brag about. If speed is important than there are probably better choices. I personally like the overall balance between the ride, handling, quiet Interior, power, and styling (inside and out). The Mazda CX-9 is a great SUV with plenty of room for most and all the bells and whistles most luxury SUVs in higher trim level posses. If you want to spend the money for a luxury brand name go for it. If you want the most value for your money and still get all the bells and whistles, then you can’t beat the CX-9.
Just picked it up after owning a cx5 for a year. Where I felt the cx5 lacked, the cx9 picks up the slack in refinement and luxury. It is truly a joy to drive. Styling inside and out is well thought out and outside of the same old same old in mid sized suv’s. The addition of the ventilated front seats is what I was waiting for. Apple car play is another plus. This car is a head turner. My only wish is that the driver seat had a couple inches more in width for us big fellas!
The CX-9 is smaller than most vehicles in this segment but since I’m the only occupant 98% of the time it meets my needs. It’s arguably the best looking in terms of design and has the most luxurious interior of any other crossover in its class avoiding the excess of cheap plastic so common in other rides. The leather is superb, there’s real aluminum trim on the doors and dash, the knobs for the infotainment system are beautifully machined aluminum that you’d expect to see in German import costing thousands more. I was reluctant to move from a V6 to a turbo 4 cylinder but Mazda’s tuned this engine to perform and you’ll never notice the difference thanks to bountiful torque. You’d hope for better mileage but my experience in mixed driving so far is about 22-25 mpg. The chassis and suspension deliver exceptional handling and a quiet ride overall. Most autos today in the upper level trim include a suite of safety features which depending on the maker can be intrusive but not the Mazda. Lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise, reactive braking, blind spot monitoring, etc. are engaging and actually help you drive more safely rather than annoy you. The controversial engine start/stop alleged fuel saving feature is NOT found on the CX-9. The head’s up display is outstanding providing speed, speed limit info, safety suite feedback, and turn-by-turn directions from the nav system (unless you’re using Android Auto or Apple Car play for navigation). A 12 speaker Bose stereo is better than any factory system I’ve experienced in years. It’s not all perfect; the front cockpit is a little snug (more like a sports car than a SUV/mini-van), the front seats could have more adjustment and longer cushions for better thigh support (not a problem for me but taller drivers might notice), third row seating is a penalty box for other than small children (I just folded them down and expanded my cargo capacity), and interior cabin storage is very meager. The HVAC seems a little slow to heat/cool the interior but acceptable (the ventilated cooled seats do work very well), and the infotainment/nav is kind of clunky to use, looks dated in appearance (your opinion will depend on what your last car was), and is quite slow to boot up. I’ve never had a 360 degree camera so the Mazda’s is a useful novelty but as others have noted the resolution is poor which is surprising given how far miniature camera tech has advanced the past few years. The piano black trim around the shifter and door window switches is so fragile it will scratch just looking at it. Finally, if you’re into physical media the CX-9 does not offer a CD player available. Overall after a month of ownership I am enjoying my new Mazda and recommend it to those who need a crossover/SUV with more room than the 2-row models, but will rarely if ever need to put passengers in the very back. I researched mid-sized 3-row crossovers for over a year before making this purchase and highly recommend anyone shopping for any new vehicle spend a lot of time studying owner’s forums to get the straight scoop on potential problem areas. The Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring (FWD) beat out the Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum and Honda Pilot Touring in my evaluation. One Year Update: I've owned my CX-9 GT for just over a year now and it's been a trouble free pleasure to own. I've had no difficulties with this SUV and have a little over than 7K miles on it. Rides and handles great and the performance from the 4 cylinder turbo engine is brisk. My only annoyance is the sluggish boot up of the infotainment system; occasionally it won't load all of the Sirius/XM stations. Mileage on mostly rural backroads and highways is 22-24 MPG.
I have had my CX-9 for two months after having a Lexus RX350 for three years. The CX-9 is much more fun to drive, has more technology for the money and is much easier to park. This car responds very well and hits the corners like a much smaller car. My only complaint is that the seat is not as comfortable as I had hoped. It has a dip in the seat, as if designed to cup your rear and is narrow and short by comparison to the RX350. The RX350 seats are really comfortable and roomy. This car has a moonroof, premium package with Bose Speakers and has lane assist, and blind spot warning, and a navigation system ( with a 93 pg manual). To get that in a Lexus RX350 I would have had to pay much much more than I paid for the CX-9. It is built just as beautifully. I highly recommend it.
Features & Specs
|Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$42,640
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$37,130
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$35,330
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Grand Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$40,840
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CX-9 safety features:
- Smart City Brake Support
- Automatically applies emergency braking if a low-speed collision seems imminent.
- Smart Brake Support
- Automatically applies emergency braking if a collision seems imminent. Similar to Smart City Brake Support but activates at higher speeds.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Helps prevent unintentional drifting from the lane (due to driver inattention, etc.) by automatically steering car back to center of lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mazda CX-9 vs. the competition
Mazda CX-9 vs. Honda Pilot
The Mazda is a standout among SUVs in this class for its evocative styling and more athletic handling capabilities. The Honda Pilot, on the other hand, is far more conventional in its execution. It's a more practical choice for families thanks to its versatile interior, spacious seating and clever storage solutions. Picking one largely comes down to what qualities you want most out of your three-row SUV.
Mazda CX-9 vs. Subaru Ascent
The Subaru Ascent is the latest entrant in this SUV class. Compared to the CX-9, it's more family-friendly because of its roomier second- and third-row seats and extra amount of cargo space. The Ascent isn't as fun to drive as the Mazda, but it is very competent. Likewise, the Subaru's interior is quite refined for the class. It's almost as nice as the CX-9's.
Mazda CX-9 vs. Toyota Highlander
The Toyota Highlander benefits from a larger interior compared to the Mazda CX-9, yet it doesn't drive like a big SUV. As a result, the Highlander manages to find that optimal balance of the two. Furthermore, we give it high marks for its long list of safety features and powerful V6 engine. We deduct points, however, for the weak base engine and lack of Apple CarPlay, which was just added to the CX-9 this year.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda CX-9:
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are newly available
- Retuned suspension for a smoother ride
- New surround-view parking camera system
- Part of the second CX-9 generation introduced for 2016
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda CX-9?
The least-expensive 2019 Mazda CX-9 is the 2019 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,280.
Other versions include:
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $42,640
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,130
- Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,330
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $40,840
- Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $45,365
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,280
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $34,080
More about the 2019 Mazda CX-9
The 2019 Mazda CX-9 is more than just a pretty face. Along with its attractive style comes plenty of utility and a quick and sporty driving character that enhances the typical three-row family shuttle.
The 2019 CX-9 is offered in Sport, Touring, Grand Touring and Signature trim levels. The Sport covers the basics and then some, starting with the same robust turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission found on all CX-9 models, plus a 7-inch infotainment display screen, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
An optional Sport package adds a power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats and heated door mirrors. The Sport is a fine deal if you just want big family transportation with minimal frills.
It's a big price jump to the Touring model, but you do get more features for the money, including leather upholstery, a power liftgate, an 8-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and several additional driver safety features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
There's another healthy price jump to the Grand Touring model, which adds adaptive ("bending") headlights, a sunroof, roof rails, upgraded interior trim, ventilated front seats, a surround-view camera system and premium audio. But if you want to go all-in on the luxury touches, the Signature is the only choice. It's the priciest of the bunch and rivals some European models for overall look and feel thanks to its premium leather, rosewood interior trim, LED accent lighting inside and out, and standard all-wheel drive.
Compared to other three-row SUVs, the 2019 Mazda CX-9 sits in the middle to upper middle area of the price range, but it gives you a lot of bang for your buck and its impressive fit-and-finish approaches the level of more expensive SUVs. When you're ready to take a closer look, let Edmunds help guide you to your perfect choice.
2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV Overview
The 2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV is offered in the following styles: Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CX-9 SUV 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CX-9 SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CX-9 SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Grand Touring, Touring, Signature, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV and all available trim types: Grand Touring, Touring, Sport, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mazda CX-9 SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
