Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2018 Mazda CX-5 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Mazda CX-5: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Ronald Montoya, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our time with the 2018 Mazda CX-5 is coming to an end. March was its last full month with us, and we drove it about 815 miles. We nearly doubled last month's miles. But barring any last-minute cross-country trips, it doesn't look like we'll get to the 20,000-mile goal we set for our long-term vehicles.

This month, we logged observations on the CX-5's head-up display, weak USB port and how it is still one of the more comfortable vehicles in our fleet.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The CX-5's lifetime fuel economy stayed put at 23.1 mpg in March. As we mentioned last month, it's safe to conclude that if you're driving in a congested urban environment like Los Angeles, you are going to average about 2 mpg less than the EPA's combined estimate.



Average lifetime mpg: 23.1

EPA mpg rating: 26 combined (24 city/30 highway)

Best fill mpg: 33

Best range: 347.2 miles

Current odometer: 17,295 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"It's apparent Mazda hasn't done anything to improve the charging capabilities of the two USB ports. On a 30-mile local trip using Waze, an iPhone 8 ended the trip with less charge than it began with." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

"The head-up display is pretty nifty. An especially nice touch is its link to the navigation unit. The HUD shows a prominent bright-red stop sign when you're approaching an intersection. This tech is especially valuable around curves and on streets where the view may be obstructed by vehicles or greenery." — Kathleen Clonts

Comfort

"When I get a chance to sign out the CX-5, it's at the top of my list so my wife can spend time in it. She finds it comfortable and surprisingly upscale, and she loves the exterior styling. Even though it has less cargo room than the Forester we own, it's WAAAAAAAAY more engaging, and I don't curse the transmission at every light." — John Adolph, supervising producer