Monthly Update for January 2019 - 2018 Mazda CX-5 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Mazda CX-5: Monthly Update for December 2018

by Ronald Montoya, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

After a slow December, our 2018 Mazda CX-5 was back on track in January, with a solid 1,125 miles added to the odometer. We're about a month away from the end of our tenure with the CX-5, which means that many of us are starting to run out of things to say about this solid crossover.

But what our logbook comments lack in quantity, they make up for in quality. We found out how the CX-5's transmission acts on hills and what it's like to park on a short driveway. And we also have a few early impressions on the 2019 CX-5's new turbo engine.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The CX-5's lifetime fuel economy decreased a couple of ticks from 23.4 to 23.2 mpg in January. Carlos recorded the second-lowest fill ever, at 17.9 mpg, which brought down the average. It was either him using manual mode in the hills of Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood or an eager right foot.

Average lifetime mpg: 23.2

EPA mpg rating: 26 combined (24 city/30 highway)

Best fill mpg: 33

Best range: 347.2 miles

Current odometer: 15,723 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to drive the 2019 Mazda CX-5 in the Great White North. Most of the CX-5's core lineup stays the same, but two new trims sit atop the previous top-level Grand Touring. Both models — dubbed the Grand Touring Reserve and the Signature — feature the turbocharged 2.5-liter engine from the CX-9.

"The icy roads in Whistler [British Columbia] prevented me from really laying into the throttle, but my brief spurts of acceleration revealed the turbo-four's ample low-end torque. One of our only real complaints about our long-term, non-turbocharged CX-5 is the lack of thrust when you put the hammer down. The new engine is much better and well worth the cost if you were already planning on going for the Grand Touring anyway. The Reserve isn't too much more." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor

"Our CX-5 seems a little too hesitant to downshift. It's most apparent on slow, hilly roads, like the Silver Lake neighborhood I drove through this weekend. When climbing a steep hill and slowing, the CX-5 waits a little too long for comfort to downshift. You keep feeding in the gas pedal and ... nothing. There was one point when I thought it might stall — never mind the impossibility of that happening. At least there's an easy fix: moving the shifter to manual and doing the work yourself." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content