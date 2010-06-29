Monthly Update for February 2019 - 2018 Mazda CX-5 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Mazda CX-5: Monthly Update for February 2019

by Ronald Montoya, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Mazda CX-5 is in stoppage time now, to borrow an old soccer term. Its loan to us, which should have ended in February, has been extended by a couple of months. We were short on miles in February, adding a paltry 468, a record low, to the odometer. But we hope to make it closer to the 20,000-mile mark in the final stretch.

Our limited comments this month seem to go hand in hand with the miles driven. In this month's update, we discuss how the CX-5's engine noise affects its premium status and admire its looks, especially compared to the competition.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The CX-5's lifetime fuel economy decreased for a second month from 23.2 to 23.1 mpg in February. There were only two fill-ups that month and one was the second lowest fill ever, at 17.5 mpg. The other tank was an equally disappointing 20.4 mpg. After about a year's worth of fuel economy data, this 11.5 percent deviation from the EPA estimate is about what you can expect if you're driving in a congested urban environment like Los Angeles.

Average lifetime mpg: 23.1

EPA mpg rating: 26 combined (24 city/30 highway)

Best fill mpg: 33

Best range: 347.2 miles

Current odometer: 16,799 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Comfort

"It's been a while since I drove the CX-5, and in between, I drove quite a few premium SUVs. Remember, Mazda is staking part of its identity right now on offering more premium products. One of the most noticeable sensory differences between the CX-5 and a pricier luxury product has to be engine noise around town. I'm forever winding out the CX-5's 186-hp engine, so engine noise is a constant companion. I'll be interested to see how different things are in the turbocharged model we have coming in for testing soon." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor

Performance

"With the knowledge that the CX-5 is now available with a turbocharged engine, the non-turbo engine in our long-term CX-5 loses more luster. Our engine is not a bad one by any measure; rather the CX-5 as a package simply deserves more grunt. And the sound our CX-5 makes when you accelerate even moderately is too much of an uninspired thing. There, too, the new turbo engine may have an advantage (I'm speculating here) as a turbo acts as a muffling device. In short, get the turbo engine." — Jason Kavanagh, senior vehicle test engineer