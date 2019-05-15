2019 Mazda 6 Sedan
What’s new
- The six-speed manual transmission is no longer available
- Sport trim gets Mazda's i-Activsense safety suite as standard equipment
- G-Vectoring Control Plus is now standard
- Part of the third Mazda 6 generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Suave interior and exterior design
- Comfortable and supportive front seats
- Entertaining handling
- Not as comfortable as other sedans in ride quality
Which 6 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
We have to give Mazda some credit for steadily refining its sporty 6 sedan into more of a well-rounded competitor. Last year's round of improvements, along with some much needed turbocharged horsepower, helped catapult the Mazda 6 into the top tier of Edmunds rankings for midsize sedans.
It's with some sorrow that the six-speed manual transmission is no longer available for 2019. But when Mazda taketh away, Mazda also giveth. The i-Activsense safety suite of driver aids is now standard equipment across all trims, as is G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus), a system designed to enhance the handling of the 6. Mazda has also fitted bigger front brakes for cars equipped with the optional turbocharged engine.
Mazda's continued insistence on making athletic handling a hallmark of its 6 sedan is admirable, but it does come at a slight cost: Most rival sedans provide a more relaxed and comfortable ride. Also, Mazda doesn't offer a hybrid version of the 6, so you'll need to look elsewhere if you want maximum fuel economy. But overall we think the 2019 Mazda 6 offers an enviable balance of style, performance and refinement.
2019 Mazda 6 models
The 2019 Mazda 6 is a midsize sedan that's available in five trim levels. The base Sport is fairly bare in terms of features, but it comes in at a reasonable price. The Touring and the Grand Touring have the features most shoppers would want, and the latter includes a more powerful engine. For a more premium experience, consider the Grand Touring Reserve or the Signature. Both come with more attractive exterior trimmings, higher-quality materials and even more features.
The entry-level Sport starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (187 horsepower, 186 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, push-button start, 60/40-split folding rear seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen (also operated by a rotary knob controller), Bluetooth, one USB port and a six-speaker sound system.
Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera, rear cross-traffic alert, and Mazda's i-Activsense set of features that bundles forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. Mazda's G-Vectoring Control Plus is now standard this year as well.
It's worthwhile to step up to the Touring trim, which adds features throughout the vehicle. Here you get gray-painted 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, proximity keyless entry, automatic wipers, automatic high beams, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Rear passengers get additional vents in the center console and a center armrest with two USB charging ports.
The Grand Touring starts where the Touring leaves off, but it adds the desirable turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (250 hp, or 227 hp on non-premium fuel, and 310 lb-ft of torque) and the six-speed automatic with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The infotainment system gets more power, too, with the addition of an 11-speaker stereo and satellite radio. There are also auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors as well as heated side mirrors.
You can tell the Grand Touring Reserve apart by its upgraded LED lighting, silver-painted 19-inch wheels and rear spoiler. Comfort improvements for the driver include a heated steering wheel, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver-seat memory functions. There's leather seating for everyone else, along with ventilation for the front row and heating for the rear. Above the gauge cluster sits a transparent panel that works like a head-up display, showing information such as traffic signs and your current speed.
Aside from the addition of a gunmetal front grille, the fully loaded Signature trim level primarily improves the look and feel of the interior. You'll find higher-quality materials such as microfiber suede, wood, bright silver finishes on various controls, and upgraded leather, along with the addition of LED interior lighting and a frameless rearview mirror. Other feature additions consist of a digital gauge cluster, a surround-view camera system with front and rear parking sensors, and a navigation system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.0
Steering8.0
Handling10.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality9.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Sponsored cars related to the 6
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mazda 6.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- value
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- road noise
- handling & steering
- appearance
- comfort
- sound system
- technology
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- lights
- cup holders
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- doors
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I looked at many of the competitors and almost forgot about Mazda. After almost buying the Hyundai Sonata, I noticed the Mazda dealer across the street and decided to hold off until I looked at what they offered. The Mazda 6 was hands-down the most bang for the buck. The styling caught my attention immediately. It has a sports sedan look with the curvy front fenders and oval grille. The interior was way better than the Hyundai and even nicer than the Honda Accord. Then I drove it... I was impressed with how incredibly quiet it is on the road. No wind noise and other than the smooth rumble of the motor, you don't hear anything at all. Then I noticed the price... I chose the Touring model. Upgrading to the Signature wasn't worth it to me since I didn't care about navigation (the Touring has Apple CarPlay so nav wasn't needed.) My only requirements were leather and sunroof and any color but grey (ever car on the road nowadays is grey!) The blue with the tan leather interior is awesome. If I took all the badging off, people would swear it was a BMW or a Mercedes. My only complaints are minor. I wish the center arm rest was moved forward a little bit because my arm ends up resting on the cupholder section instead of the padded console. I also wish the USB connector for the Apple CarPlay was in the front of the console rather than the rear. That's it, those are my only complaints. The rest of the car is 100% perfect. Worth every penny I paid.
I had leased a 2016 Mazda 6 Touring for the last 3 years and it's been a great car. I had lots of people comment on how nice it looked (Soul Red with Sand interior). As my lease was ending I started looking into a new car, which I wanted to purchase rather than lease. I looked at all the cars in the segment, the Accord, Camry, Sonata, Optima, Passat, Jetta, Altima, Malibu, all fine cars, but stepping into the Mazda 6 was just so much nicer. I purchased a Snowflake White with a Sand interior. I was really impressed with how much Mazda has improved the car in the last 3 years. The 2019 Touring model (the same one I had leased in 2016) is quite different and all of it good. First of all, it is noticeably more quiet, the ride is more composed and the engine feels like it has more power and a smoother delivery. The engine in the 2019 is the same size (2.5 Lt) as my 2016 and they still use a 6 speed automatic, so I don't know why it should feel so different. The 2019 has a Moonroof and a whole host great of safety features that were not on the 2016 model. And the interior of the new car is REALLY nice. What a flat out beautiful, tasteful design, it is very classy. So many cars are kind of a mess when it comes to design elements, the Mazda (really the whole line) looks like it costs MUCH more than it does. It has a style that flows, both inside and out. So many cars are stylistically challenged, for example I don't like the front of the Accord, it looks awkward and the interior is cluttered. The Camry is kind of ugly, they have bits of plastic stuck on the outside (especially in the back) that look ridiculous, why did they have hang that stuff on the car? The Sonata is plain, it looks like nothing and I can't get past the grill of the Altima. The point is, the Mazda 6 from a design standpoint blows every other car in this range out of the water and it drives very nicely. I wish Mazda had offered a more vibrant Blue color, I might have been interested in that, but the White is fine. The Red is very sharp but I just had a Red car and wanted something else, plus I've never had a White car.
2 Miata, Mazda 3, now I just bought a Mazda 6. I really wanted a car that was QUIET, and I wanted a little more power (2.5L turbo). Interiour is much nicer than the Mazda 3, seats are heated and cooled, obviously trunk is much bigger, and it rides very smoothly. It's not sporty :( not really, but it's not a boat either. I really like the car overall - not sorry I bought it at all. The turbo engine is very (extremely) nice, torque to spare, very easy overtaking on the highway. Car is rated at 27mpg highway, but I can easily get 30mpg or so. My mixed fuel mileage (on high octane fuel) is 27mpg all day long.
After being in a Mazda 2 for 5 years, it was time to step up my game. Bought the "2" after getting divorced and still having two college age kids... past that part of my life now and ready to drive a real car not a go kart (I loved the Mazda 2 BTW). I also own a 2016 Mazda 3 (my name and in my daughters name-I consider it hers and its paid off) that's important because right now they have a deal of 500$ off for upgrade to the 6 and 750 loyalty and 2500 cash back. I got the Mazda 6 Sport for 19835 OUT THE DOOR. Repeat 19835... you aren't gonna find this quality for this price. *Also you can fit 3-4 bodies in the trunk no bending or chopping. So hopefully you all can score a deal like I did this past weekend.
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,400
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Grand Touring 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$29,500
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$32,000
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,800
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 6 safety features:
- Adaptive Front-Lighting System
- Turns the low beams in conjunction with your steering inputs to help you see through turns at night.
- Smart Brake Support
- Warns you if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes automatically to mitigate the effects of a collision.
- Traffic Sign Recognition System
- Reads and relays traffic sign information to the driver on a head-up display so you're always aware.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.3%
Mazda 6 vs. the competition
Mazda 6 vs. Honda Accord
The Accord is one of our top-ranked cars in the class as well as our Editors' Choice for best sedan. But with its recent refresh, the Mazda 6 easily holds its own. It also offers sportier ride and handling characteristics. It's hard to go wrong with either of these two.
Mazda 6 vs. Toyota Camry
It used to be a hard sell to get someone to look at the Mazda 6 instead of the Toyota Camry, but that's starting to swing the other way. The Camry is hampered by less-than-inspired driving dynamics and a widely disliked infotainment system.
Mazda 6 vs. Buick Regal Sportback
The idea of Buick offering a hatchback might seem a bit strange, but it's added practicality to a generally well-executed sedan. The Regal lacks some of the Mazda's sophistication and polish, but it offers a quieter ride as well as optional all-wheel drive. There's also a high-performance Regal GS for not too much more money.
FAQ
Is the Mazda 6 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mazda 6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda 6:
- The six-speed manual transmission is no longer available
- Sport trim gets Mazda's i-Activsense safety suite as standard equipment
- G-Vectoring Control Plus is now standard
- Part of the third Mazda 6 generation introduced in 2014
Is the Mazda 6 reliable?
Is the 2019 Mazda 6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda 6?
The least-expensive 2019 Mazda 6 is the 2019 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,800.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,400
- Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,500
- Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,000
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,800
- Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,100
What are the different models of Mazda 6?
More about the 2019 Mazda 6
2019 Mazda 6 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan is offered in the following styles: Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 6 Sedan 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 6 Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 6 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan?
2019 Mazda 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,195. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,823 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,823 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,372.
The average savings for the 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 11.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mazda 6 Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Mazda 6 Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] 6 Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,195 and mileage as low as 11 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,801 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] 6 Sedan available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 6 Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan 6 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda 6 for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,513.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,072.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan and all available trim types: Signature, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related 2019 Mazda 6 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 3
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2019 Mazda CX-5
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 2019 Mazda CX-3
- Mazda CX-9 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger