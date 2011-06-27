2019 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

Amazing Value and Style! Mike , 05/07/2019 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 57 of 61 people found this review helpful I am throughly impressed with the 2019 Mazda 3 Premium Hatchback. It comes fully loaded with so many safety and tech features, and on top of that, it is extremely luxurious inside. This Mazda is much more luxurious than Mazda vehicles of previous generations. I have owned a BMW, Land Rover, Volvo, Lexus, and a Mercedes, and this vehicle is just as luxurious on the inside as any of those vehicles. It also drives both sporty and comfortably at the same time! This is hands down the best hatchback you can buy on the market right now. Update 7 months later: This car still performs great and remains an amazing value! It’s handling is very similar to that of a BMW. The red interior is eye-catching. There have been some open recalls, but Mazda has been good about repairing the issues. Overall, this is an amazing car with a beautiful interior and exterior. It’s worth taking a look at! Update after one year and 21k miles: Everything I stated previously remains true, except a few additional comments. There have been a few recalls, and there was a minor problem with one of the speakers, but the dealerships have been more than accommodating with fixing the issues. I would recommend waiting a model year or two to get this vehicle if you are worried about these recalls; they are simply the result of a new production model. The hatchback drives amazingly well still. I often forget that it’s a Mazda, because it’s so luxurious inside. I stand by my precious review that this vehicle has amazing value and style! There have been no engine, transmission, or powertrain issues (which are the types of problems I’m used to seeing even early on with luxury European counterparts). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The premium package offers a very involving option Garth Libre , 11/06/2019 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I simply must have a manual transmission in a sporty package, but I wasn't expecting such a perfectly balanced offering at this relatively reasonable price. The electric steering is reassuring and not vague. The power band seems to be everywhere from 1,500 rpm up to rev limit. The low profile tires are mated to a firm suspension that never beats you up but always seem sure footed. The interior is luxurious, the seats spectacular and the Bose stereo is awe inspiring. Sure the rear seat doesn't offer quite the same comfort, but if styling is important the hatchback is a real attention grabber. The gas mileage for us is 34.7 mpg for mixed driving and many hwy/local combined trips end up over 41 (up to 42) mpg when driven conservatively. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

European character with Japanese flare Jay H , 07/04/2019 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 46 of 51 people found this review helpful I purchased this car for a few reason, it's gorgeous inside and out and it offers AWD. I've always wanted an AWD sedan for the way they handle and for the added traction and stability they offer in the rain, snow or what have you. I did my due diligence and read many reviews as well as watched video reviews on this car so I thought I was well prepared and knew what I was getting. A good number of the reviews are done by journalists in markets other than the USA so they mention features that are not on my car. I was excited about this car because I wanted Traffic Sign Recognition, 360 degree camera, Traffic Jam Assist and Lane Centering. All are features that are only offered in markets other than the USA and all are described in the owners manual of the car. Needless to say I purchased the car and didn't even realize that these features were not on it. I assumed that the Premium model that I purchased would be fully loaded. Also, the Traffic Sign Recognition only works if you pay an additional $400 for the digital maps needed to activate the GPS system. I found the maps on eBay and bought it for $150, a huge savings. I got lucky and it works just fine. It did add Speed Limit notifications next to my Speedometer but not true Traffic Sign Recognition. The speed limits that it displays are stored as part of the GPS maps, not read by the camera system to be displayed on the fly. I also feel that the GPS maps should be included as standard. This car has been recalled a few times already, one for loose lug nuts and the most recent for the Cylinder Deactivation System which could malfunction and seize the engine. It's a software fix so I'm not overly concerned. Also, I get a warning that the Auto Headlights are malfunctioning if the car sits all day in the hot sun. When I get into the hot car and start it I get the warning message. Mazda is aware of this too but so far no recall to fix the issue. The engine is very smooth and revs willingly. The transmission is probably the fastest shifting automatic that I've ever encountered. It's shifts are silky smooth, precise and always in the right gear. So far fuel economy is nothing special. The trip computer says that I get between 19-22 City and 26 Highway. I'll give it a while longer to see if it improves as the car breaks in. The interior is a bit small but that's fine with me, I'm only 5'8" and I like everything to be within reach. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Brand new, so jury is still out on some ratings Jan Klincewicz , 04/15/2019 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2014 4 door i Grand Touring. It was incredibly reliable but horrible in snow. I have not had a chance to really test the AWD as it is now spring. The interior is MUCH upgraded, and the infotainment system and safety features rock. Very 21st century. Beautiful materials / craftsmanship on interior. Much quieter ride than previous versions. Not an ASS-kicking engine, but fin to drive on winding roads. Still has the "Zoom-Zoom" especially in Sports mode. Performance Comfort Report Abuse