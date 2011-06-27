2020 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranLusso
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Part of the sixth Quattroporte generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Engaging handling for a large sedan
- Ferrari-derived engines with an exotic exhaust note
- Uniquely Italian style in a class dominated by German automakers
- Lacks the polish and advanced technology of German rivals
- Firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels
- Dealer network may be limited depending on the region
2020 Maserati Quattroporte Review
Sporty large luxury sedans have been around for decades, but recently automakers have been introducing even sleeker models. You could likely credit Maserati as one of the pioneers when it reintroduced the Quattroporte (Italian for "four-door") in 2003. Now there are several alternatives to choose from, each with its own personalities and advantages.
The 2020 Maserati Quattroporte sets itself apart from its German rivals with a distinctly Italian flair. This is due in no small part to its engines, which come from sister company Ferrari. Add to that the striking Maserati trident logo in the grille and some flourishes inside, and the Quattroporte manages to feel special. At least on appearances.
On closer inspection, this latest Maserati can't compete with the sturdy construction and impeccable materials quality of its German counterparts. It's also not quite as well rounded as some rivals, suffering from a stiff ride quality and a dated design that lacks a lot of the coolest new luxury sedan technology features.
The Maserati Quattroporte has its subjective merits in its Italian roots, but the other European luxury sedans have it objectively beat when it comes to performance, comfort, quality and features.
Which Quattroporte does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Maserati Quattroporte models
The 2020 Maserati Quattroporte is a five-passenger premium luxury sedan that is offered in three main trim levels: S, GranLusso and GranSport. Within these trims, clients can add the Q4 all-wheel-drive system. GranLusso and GranSport trims can also be upgraded to the V8-powered GTS specification.
The standard powertrain has a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 (424 horsepower, 428 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. GTS models get a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 (523 hp, 524 lb-ft). Q4 all-wheel drive is not available with this engine.
Standard features highlights for the S trim include adaptive LED headlights, soft-close doors, adaptive suspension dampers, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, and a collection of advanced driver safety aids.
The GranLusso is more luxurious and adds features such as upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and power-adjustable pedals. Opting for the S GranSport brings sporty exterior and interior styling treatments and sport seats. Q4 and GTS variants have heated rear seats.
Many features are available as options on supporting trims. Other add-ons include various interior and exterior trim elements, 21-inch wheels, four-zone climate control, and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.
|GTS GranLusso 4dr Sedan
3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$140,500
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 6500 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Quattroporte safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when you begin to drift out of your lane or when the change signal is on and another vehicle is in your blind spot.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Makes freeway driving easier by maintaining a set speed and adjusting based on a set distance from vehicles ahead.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps avoid a front collision by warning you of stopped or slowing vehicles ahead and will even apply the brakes in emergency situations.
Maserati Quattroporte vs. the competition
Maserati Quattroporte vs. Porsche Panamera
In the rather limited class of sporty yet luxurious sedans, the Porsche Panamera is easily one of the best choices. Within the Panamera family, there's an available wagon body style and engines that produce up to 677 horsepower. In general, the Porsche holds a significant performance and fuel efficiency advantage.
Maserati Quattroporte vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
The AMG GT coupe is one of the finest sport coupes on the market. The sedan version takes that formula and adds rear seats. It delivers thrilling acceleration in an elegantly simple presentation while providing a smooth and comfortable ride. It's a wonderfully potent alternative to the established luxury sedans. It's also better built than the Maserati and has more up-to-date tech features.
Maserati Quattroporte vs. BMW Alpina B7
If you know the Alpina name, you might think that this alternative to the Quattroporte is out of place, but you'd be wrong. The BMW Alpina B7 is priced within a few hundred dollars of the Maserati and outclasses it with its more powerful turbocharged V8. Interior refinement and materials quality are even better in the Maserati than the standard BMW 7 Series, with no appreciable drawbacks.
2020 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranLusso Overview
The 2020 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranLusso is offered in the following styles: GTS GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
