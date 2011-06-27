2021 Maserati Ghibli Deals, Incentives & Rebates
GranLussoGranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(1 available)Show details
- $2,000 Conquest for Retail - Expires 05/03/2021
Conquest for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Current eligible Non-Maserati lessees or owners who lease or purchase a new Maserati vehicle during the program period will be eligible on select Maserati models.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 05/03/2021
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 05/03/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Maserati Capital USA.
1.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.42 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.3 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 72 months at $14.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.49% 72 04/01/2021 05/03/2021 1.49% 60 04/01/2021 05/03/2021 1.49% 36 04/01/2021 05/03/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2021 Maserati Ghibli Deals
