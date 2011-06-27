  1. Home
2021 Maserati Ghibli Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Maserati Ghibli

GranLusso

GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Conquest for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current eligible Non-Maserati lessees or owners who lease or purchase a new Maserati vehicle during the program period will be eligible on select Maserati models.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    04/01/2021
    End
    05/03/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Maserati Capital USA.

    1.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.42 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.3 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 72 months at $14.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.49%7204/01/202105/03/2021
    1.49%6004/01/202105/03/2021
    1.49%3604/01/202105/03/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2021 Maserati Ghibli Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

