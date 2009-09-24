Used 2003 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me
- 71,682 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,493$850 Below Market
- 160,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900$454 Below Market
- 138,048 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
- 133,976 miles
$3,599
- 164,772 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,868
- 79,174 miles
$10,127
- 215,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
- 146,902 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,154
- 75,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,171
- 112,262 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,990$1,759 Below Market
- 178,433 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$1,348 Below Market
- 77,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,712$1,260 Below Market
- 111,502 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 102,030 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,996$662 Below Market
- 116,407 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 21,546 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,910
- 143,292 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
- 144,429 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,273
eugeneinchicago,09/24/2009
I own multiple cars, 98 town car, s500 98, mercury GM 98 and this one 2003 town car. Better ride than anything else, not as soft as 98 town car though, they changed the front suspension and the ride became firmer. All model year 2003 town cars (made in the year 2002) have issues with the rear axle, I had to replace mine after 18,000 miles on it, and I don't drive much at all so it was at my expense, there was a recall on all of these cars but a free repair was only for vehicles sold to fleets rather than individuals, If you hear a whining sound from the rear, or any sort of "road noise" that means the rear axle is bad. They did resolve the problem on all of 2004+ town cars.
