Used 2003 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews
axle issues on 2003 models
I own multiple cars, 98 town car, s500 98, mercury GM 98 and this one 2003 town car. Better ride than anything else, not as soft as 98 town car though, they changed the front suspension and the ride became firmer. All model year 2003 town cars (made in the year 2002) have issues with the rear axle, I had to replace mine after 18,000 miles on it, and I don't drive much at all so it was at my expense, there was a recall on all of these cars but a free repair was only for vehicles sold to fleets rather than individuals, If you hear a whining sound from the rear, or any sort of "road noise" that means the rear axle is bad. They did resolve the problem on all of 2004+ town cars.
Comfortable Land Yacht
I have owned 4 town cars and one navigator. The town cars have all improved in quality, and this car is no exception. Very smooth, quiet, and the ultimate road car. I love the steering wheel controls for the stereo, ac, and Cruise. The car now has 122,000 miles on it. Repairs have included a new rear axle (bearings went out), 2 sets of brakes (rotors tend to warp), and 4 (!) new drivers side power window switches! The cd changer isn't working properly. Other than that, just regular maintenance. It has been quite reliable and gets reasonable gas mileage for such a large car. On state highways going 65, I get 27 mpg. On i90 going 80 mpg, I get 22-23 mpg. Very comfortable car!
A Great Deal!
I bought my 2003 Executive used with 68,000 miles on it. It is pearl white with tan leather interior. I had trouble with water leaking in through air intake under passenger wiper. I repaired with automotive adhesive glue and sealed the joint with undercoating spray. That fixed it. I also had trouble with hesitation. I took it to the local Lincoln dealership and for just under $500, a tune-up and transmission fluid made it drive like a new car. I am at 143,000 miles and plan to keep it at least 90,000 more miles (new Michelins). I added in-dash navigation, satellite radio, and bluetooth. This is my fifth Lincoln and fourth Town Car. I will have another, no doubt.
Better than ever
The '03 town car is better than ever, new front and rear suspension, 17" wheel, a stiffer frame lets this huge sedan feel quite nimble, excellent cornering..better power and noting like it in terms of comfort and interior space. A true American Luxury car, nice torquey v8, 26-27 mpg on the highway, very quiet just a pleasure to drive.
2003 Towncar-Signature
I purchased my TC in early 2007 with only 29000 and have had nothing but good service from it. Yes, it's old American styling and ride but I love the car anyway. Gets 20mph city and 25-26 highway if you don't abuse it. Whisper quiet ride. Huge trunk. Minimal problems after 66000 miles. Getting 200,000 miles shouldn't be problem but I may find a nice low mileage 07 to 09 at some point in time. My only complaint---lousy in the snow and ice.
