2021 Lincoln Nautilus Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(5 available)Show details
- $1,500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 03/31/2021
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $750 Student/College Grad for Retail - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Student/College Grad for Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
RCL Customer Cash (#50235). Not all buyers will qualify for Lincoln AFS Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Lincoln AFS. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 03/3121. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Student/College Grad for Retail
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 First Responder Bonus Cash Direct Offer EXCLUSIVELY for First Responders serving communities with the following jobs. ELIGIBLE CUSTOMERS - 911 Dispatcher POLICE - - Police Officer - Sheriff/Sheriffx2019s Deputy - Correctional Officer - State Trooper - Federal Law Enforcement Officer (i.e. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration, etc.) FIRE DEPARTMENT - - Firefighter (Career) - Firefighter (Volunteer) EMT - - EMT - Paramedic - 911 Dispatcher
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Student/College Grad for Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 03/31/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
APR Financing (#20615). Not all buyers will qualify for Lincoln AFS limited-term financing. Must Finance through Lincoln AFS. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 03/31/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details
1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.37 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 36 01/05/2021 03/31/2021 2.9% 48 01/05/2021 03/31/2021 5.9% 72 01/05/2021 03/31/2021 3.9% 60 01/05/2021 03/31/2021
