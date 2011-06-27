2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
What’s new
- Minor changes and updates to standard and optional equipment
- Part of the second Lincoln MKZ generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Comes well-equipped with many standard features
- Hybrid model available at no extra charge
- Impressively quick acceleration with turbocharged V6 engine option
- Underwhelming interior quality
- Short on interior space given its exterior size
- Slower-than-average acceleration with the base engine
2020 Lincoln MKZ Review
Lincoln is slowly redesigning its lineup of cars and SUVs and giving them new names. The 2020 MKZ Hybrid, however, is not one of them. Its pros and cons are familiar since this car has been around in its current iteration since 2013.
We do like that the MKZ has a long list of standard features and, importantly for this category, comes with a lower starting price than many of its competitors. The MKZ Hybrid offers respectable fuel economy of about 41 mpg in combined city/highway driving, according to the EPA. Another bonus is that Lincoln doesn't charge extra for the Hybrid compared to the regular MKZ.
There are some issues to keep in mind. The MKZ doesn't have the most interior room in its class, and some of the interior materials are lackluster in quality. Also, the Hybrid's four-cylinder engine is a little underwhelming in terms of acceleration. Another luxury hybrid model that may warrant a look is the Lexus ES 300h. You can also get higher fuel economy from the Honda Accord Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid. But overall the MKZ is pretty likable if you're after an upscale sedan that sips gas.
Which MKZ does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Lincoln MKZ models
The 2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is a four-door sedan that can seat five and is available in three trims. The base MKZ Hybrid comes well-equipped, but go with Reserve I to get additional interior and technology options. Reserve II adds even more luxury amenities and technology.
Whichever trim you choose, it'll be powered by the same combination of a four-cylinder engine and electric motor to send up to 188 horsepower to the front wheels. It doesn't seem like a lot, but the immediate torque from the electric motor gives the MKZ Hybrid an edge over the base engine found on the standard MKZ.
The base MKZ Hybrid comes well-equipped with features not found on competitors' base models, such as adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, power-adjustable front seats with heating and memory, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through.
Standard technology features include Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports. You also get a windshield wiper de-icer and automatic wipers, as well as Lincoln's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assist functions that include front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.
Stepping up to the Reserve I model gets you leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, enhanced interior ambient lighting, a navigation system, ambient interior lighting, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, and two rear-seat USB charging ports.
The Reserve II trim adds larger 19-inch wheels, ventilated and massaging front seats, an active park assist system, a power sunroof and a power rear window sunshade, and a 14-speaker Revel audio system with HD radio capability.
Features & Specs
|Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$42,500
|MPG
|42 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Hybrid Fleet 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,750
|MPG
|42 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MKZ safety features:
- Blind-Spot and Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns drivers of objects within the vehicle's blind spot and of cars approaching from behind.
- Driver Alert System
- Alerts the driver to the possibility that he or she may be too tired to continue based on driving behavior.
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Helps drivers into and out of parking positions by taking over the steering.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln MKZ vs. the competition
Lincoln MKZ vs. Buick LaCrosse
Like the MKZ, the LaCrosse offers different engine and powertrain combinations. Its highway ride is more comfortable, though it can't match the MKZ's handling capability. In general, both of these luxury sedans give you a lot of features for your money.
Lincoln MKZ vs. Lincoln Corsair
These two Lincoln Motor Company vehicles aren't of the same form factor, but they do share similar pricing and equipment. Their powertrains and infotainment systems are identical, for example. So if you like the Lincoln look and feel but want a crossover to sit higher and maybe go off-road, the Corsair makes a lot of sense.
Lincoln MKZ vs. Ford Fusion
The Fusion and MKZ are corporate cousins and share many attributes such as powertrain, infotainment systems and size. But there are some differences: The Fusion has a less luxurious interior and a sportier ride, while the MKZ uses higher-end materials and features a more comfortable suspension setup.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln MKZ a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lincoln MKZ?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lincoln MKZ:
- Minor changes and updates to standard and optional equipment
- Part of the second Lincoln MKZ generation introduced for 2013
Is the Lincoln MKZ reliable?
Is the 2020 Lincoln MKZ a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lincoln MKZ?
The least-expensive 2020 Lincoln MKZ is the 2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,750.
Other versions include:
- Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $42,500
- Hybrid Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,750
What are the different models of Lincoln MKZ?
