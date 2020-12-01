Skip to main content
2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid

2021 Lincoln Corsair video

[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is based on the new Ford Escape, but the days of just swapping the badges out and going for cocktails are long gone, and the Corsair is a proper Lincoln. Lincoln swears that the Corsair is named after the Latin word for, "course" and not the notorious pirates and privateers, but they can't dictate my head canon. So before we take a look at Lincoln's all new Pirate SUV, make sure to subscribe here for more videos and check out edmunds.com for all your car research and shopping needs. There's not a lot of escape left in the Corsair. You can see the doors get this deep contouring designed to evoke a more organic feel. Upfront, the Corsair inherits Lincoln's trademark grille, and around back there's the tailgate spanning tail lights. Overall, it looks a lot better and a lot more upscale than the new Escape. Two engine options will be available at launch behind that big grille, and a plug-in hybrid electric power train will be joining them at a later date. The Corsair's base engine will be a 2-liter turbo charged four cylinder, putting out 250 horsepower and 275 pound feet of torque. That's the same as the top tier engine option in the Ford Escape. The Corsair will also let you opt for a 2.3-liter turbo charged four cylinder that puts out 280 horsepower and 310 pound feet of torque. The base engine will come standard with front-wheel drive with all-wheel drive as an option, and the 2.3 liter will only be available with all-wheel drive. Both put their power down through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Before we hop inside the Corsair, there's one more feature to introduce. Lincoln will now let you set your phone up as a key that will not only let you lock and unlock the doors, but start and stop the engine, roll down the windows, things like that. It will also remember your preferences, so when you hop in the car it'll be setup just the way you want, regardless of who was driving at last. Lincoln has really stepped up their interior game, recently. As you can see here, with this long flowing dash, the floating control console, and these crisp screens. Interior touch points have also been treated with premium feeling materials. Although, you don't have to go too far to find hard plastics. The 8-inch touchscreen come standard and it's running Ford's sync 3 system, but it's been re-skinned by Lincoln to look a little different. This car is also equipped with a 12-inch digital display for the gauge cluster and a big color heads up display that Lincoln says you'll be able to see even if you're wearing polarized sunglasses. The upgraded seats in the Corsair are 24-way perfect position seats. Now in other Lincolns you can get the 30-way seats. I've always found those a little overcomplicated. I actually think these are more comfortable. There are a few more unique features I wanted to point out. The prompts for the steering wheel controls change as you select different menus, so it makes it easier to understand what you need to do. The push to talk button has also been moved up here onto the steering wheel, where your thumb would normally fall if you're driving at 10 and 2. The backseat has a lot of Ford Escape in it, but that's not a bad thing, as you know if you watched Dan Edmund's first look at the Escape. The seat can slide forwards and backwards about six inches, depending on whether you want more cargo room or more leg room. Which means, the Corsair gets up to 38.6 inches of rear seat leg room. There's a lot of space back there. I also appreciate that the seat will stop in between its extremes. You don't have to either have all or nothing. There is a full suite of active safety features that come standard, and active driver aids will be an optional add on. Things like active park assist, that doesn't even require you to touch the accelerator or brake. All of those are accessed via hard buttons here on the dash, which makes it easy to find all the settings and reduces some of the clutter in the cabin. The Corsair is looking very promising. But the one big question mark is the price. We've seen that other Lincolns can get kind of costly as you start adding on features and options, so we'll have to wait and see how the course there lines up against its competitors. To make sure you get all the latest news about the Corsair and other vehicles, subscribe right here.

2020 Lincoln Corsair First Look | New York Auto Show

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, but since the 2021 Lincoln Corsair is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Lincoln Corsair a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Corsair both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corsair has 27.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln Corsair. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Lincoln Corsair?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair:

  • Grand Touring plug-in hybrid model debuts (late availability)
  • New Monochromatic appearance package
  • Minor revisions to features and package content
  • Part of the first Corsair generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Lincoln Corsair reliable?

To determine whether the Lincoln Corsair is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corsair. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corsair's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Lincoln Corsair a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lincoln Corsair is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Corsair and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Corsair is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Lincoln Corsair?

The least-expensive 2021 Lincoln Corsair is the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,390.

Other versions include:

  • Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) which starts at $50,390
Learn more

What are the different models of Lincoln Corsair?

If you're interested in the Lincoln Corsair, the next question is, which Corsair model is right for you? Corsair variants include Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT). For a full list of Corsair models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Lincoln Corsair

2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT). The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: electrically variable-speed automatic. The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a unlimited yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Corsair Plug-in Hybrid 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Corsair Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Affordable starting price
  • Comfortable ride and quiet cabin
  • Smooth power and respectable fuel economy from upgraded engine
  • Healthy list of standard safety features

Cons

  • Hard plastics on some interior panels
  • Rear headroom compromised by sloping roofline
  • Standard 2.0-liter engine feels a little unrefined
  • Option packages quickly increase cost

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Corsair Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Grand Touring, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT)

The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,485. The average price paid for a new 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is trending $1,637 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,637 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,848.

The average savings for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is 3.2% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Lincoln Corsair Corsair Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lincoln for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: Grand Touring. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
33 mpg compined MPG,
34 city MPG/32 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG33
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.5 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase106.7 in.
Length180.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height64.1 in.
Curb WeightN/A

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lincoln Corsair?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials

