2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid
What’s new
- Grand Touring plug-in hybrid model debuts
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first Corsair generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Affordable starting price
- Comfortable ride and quiet cabin
- Smooth power and respectable fuel economy from upgraded engine
- Healthy list of standard safety features
- Hard plastics on some interior panels
- Rear headroom compromised by sloping roofline
- 2.0-liter engine feels a little unrefined
- Option packages quickly rack up cost
What is it?
Lincoln continues to round out its SUV offerings by adding a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the newly introduced Corsair. The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with two electric motors to create an estimated total system output of 266 horsepower. With one motor dedicated to driving the rear wheels, the Corsair Grand Touring will have on-demand electric all-wheel drive, a first for Lincoln.
Lincoln managed to sling the 14.4-kWh battery pack under the Corsair so that it doesn't intrude on passenger or cargo space. Lincoln also estimates that the battery will allow for approximately 25 miles of all-electric range, slightly above average for a plug-in hybrid compact luxury SUV. Charging the battery from zero should take between three to four hours with a Level 2 charger.
Of course, the Corsair Grand Touring will offer all the features and luxuries found on the Corsair, from a phone as a key to a full suite of driver aids, highly adjustable front seats and good passenger room.
Why does it matter?
Electrification is slowly but surely becoming a bigger part of the luxury landscape, and Lincoln doesn't want to be left behind. The Corsair is aimed squarely at introducing younger buyers interested in alternative power to the brand. A strong PHEV offering from Lincoln would both help capture those buyers and ease their transition to any future all-electric Lincoln products.
What does it compete with?
The small luxury plug-in SUV market is surprisingly robust these days. At this year's LA Auto Show, PHEV versions of both the Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X3 were on display. Both are more powerful than the Corsair Grand Touring, but Lincoln's range estimates are slightly longer.
Volvo has been making major forays into electrification, and the XC60 T8 is a strong option. It's also a bit down on range compared to the Lincoln but it's massively more powerful. There's even the 415-hp Polestar Engineered trim if you're looking for a sporty PHEV.
Lincoln's focus is more on luxury than performance, though, with the brand targeting a "gliding" experience over the road and a quiet, isolated cabin. That already gives the Corsair a different identity from its competitors, and — while we have to wait for final numbers to be released — it looks like it will offer a bit more efficiency in the class as well.
Edmunds says
The 2021 Lincoln Corsair adds the Grand Touring trim, a plug-in hybrid designed more around efficiency and luxury than added performance.
Sponsored cars related to the Corsair
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$50,230
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lincoln Corsair a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Lincoln Corsair?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair:
- Grand Touring plug-in hybrid model debuts
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first Corsair generation introduced for 2020
Is the Lincoln Corsair reliable?
Is the 2021 Lincoln Corsair a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lincoln Corsair?
The least-expensive 2021 Lincoln Corsair is the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,230.
Other versions include:
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $50,230
What are the different models of Lincoln Corsair?
More about the 2021 Lincoln Corsair
2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid Overview
The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Corsair Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Corsair Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Grand Touring, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrids are available in my area?
2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Corsair Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid Corsair Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln Corsair for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,961.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,726.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid and all available trim types: Grand Touring. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
Related 2021 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- Subaru BRZ 2020