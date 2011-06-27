Used 2003 Lincoln Aviator Consumer Reviews

Bought this car new LOVE IT v_sanders1 , 05/16/2013 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for 11 years new and it still looks beautiful inside and out. No problems what so ever and I only change the oil when it says to. It drives wonderful and is very safe (airbags even in back). I would buy this car all over again but they quit making them during our economic slump :( You will not go wrong with this year model 2003 Report Abuse

Only drive while under warranty Al , 03/24/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Its a pretty good bet that the transmission will need some work. At about 35k miles, mine needed to be overhauled while on a road trip out of state. Ignition coils were recalled and I would recommend just getting all 8 original coils replaced, BEFORE they go out, which eventually they will. Overall, I've enjoyed owning this Aviator but now that it's well past the Lincoln warranty and extended warranty expiration, it's time to let this Aviator get some rest before it puts me in the poorhouse.

little problems pam , 02/20/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my aviator used it had 22,000 miles. I love it. No big problems. Replaced a coil after 106,000 miles. The dash board lights some times go on & off, but easy to deal with.

2003 Lincoln Aviator premium Edition Rancher , 03/12/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This vehicle rocks. purchased new I now have over 130,000 miles and still going strong. The ride and comfort is still exceptional. While this model does not have stability control or the roll over features it is a great vehicle. The car can be at a comfortable 70-75 miles per hour, and then go into passing mode quickly with no lag and hit over 90 with ease, and yeah I have done that both new and with current total miles. The engine is strong and sure. I am now having an issue with the differential and am looking for another Aviator to purchase. I have towed a 21 ft boat, two jet skies, with this car,(no, not all at once) and it still tracks smoothly with no sway. Would buy this again.