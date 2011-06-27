Used 2003 Lincoln Aviator Consumer Reviews
Bought this car new LOVE IT
I've owned this car for 11 years new and it still looks beautiful inside and out. No problems what so ever and I only change the oil when it says to. It drives wonderful and is very safe (airbags even in back). I would buy this car all over again but they quit making them during our economic slump :( You will not go wrong with this year model 2003
Only drive while under warranty
Its a pretty good bet that the transmission will need some work. At about 35k miles, mine needed to be overhauled while on a road trip out of state. Ignition coils were recalled and I would recommend just getting all 8 original coils replaced, BEFORE they go out, which eventually they will. Overall, I've enjoyed owning this Aviator but now that it's well past the Lincoln warranty and extended warranty expiration, it's time to let this Aviator get some rest before it puts me in the poorhouse.
little problems
I bought my aviator used it had 22,000 miles. I love it. No big problems. Replaced a coil after 106,000 miles. The dash board lights some times go on & off, but easy to deal with.
2003 Lincoln Aviator premium Edition
This vehicle rocks. purchased new I now have over 130,000 miles and still going strong. The ride and comfort is still exceptional. While this model does not have stability control or the roll over features it is a great vehicle. The car can be at a comfortable 70-75 miles per hour, and then go into passing mode quickly with no lag and hit over 90 with ease, and yeah I have done that both new and with current total miles. The engine is strong and sure. I am now having an issue with the differential and am looking for another Aviator to purchase. I have towed a 21 ft boat, two jet skies, with this car,(no, not all at once) and it still tracks smoothly with no sway. Would buy this again.
Extremely Poor Reliability
Enjoy the vehicle, plenty of power, comfort and overall utility. However, with only 75,000 miles, the following maintenance issues have developed. On three wheels the bearing failed,$1,600, the number eight cylinder is bad, requiring over $4,000 in repairs, transmission failed, over $3,000 repair, driver side window motor failed, $350 in repair, back window hatch cracked, and now the shift lever is bad. The dealer did not treat me as a valued customer, but tried to gouge me and stated that I should get rid of the vehicle. This is by far the most unreliable vehicle that I have ever owned. Wil never purchase another Lincoln or so called American car.
