Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)
2019 Lexus UX 200 SUV

What’s new

  • The 2019 Lexus UX 200 is an all-new model

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • Lots of standard and optional safety tech
  • Maneuverable around town thanks to small dimensions
  • Infotainment interface can be difficult to use
  • Small rear cargo space with high liftover height
  • Less powerful than some competitors
  • All-wheel drive isn't available
Build & price

Which UX 200 does Edmunds recommend?

Picking a UX 200 largely comes down to which features you want. We'd go with base UX 200. Look to get the Premium package as it offers some appealing creature comforts and tasteful interior materials, such as the Japanese fabric-paper panel motifs. Also consider getting the related UX 250h hybrid as it has a little more power, better fuel economy and all-wheel drive.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

Survey the automotive landscape and you'll see several examples of just how big luxury SUVs can get. Whether it's a Cadillac Escalade or a Lincoln Navigator, there's no shortage of behemoth people-movers on the road. But several automakers are also moving in the other direction, and the latest extra-small arrival is the 2019 Lexus UX 200.

Just how small can an SUV get while still providing the plush appointments that buyers expect of luxury brands? Pretty small, as it turns out. BMW and Mercedes have found success by shrinking their larger family-size SUVs into what are essentially tall hatchbacks. With the UX, Lexus takes a similar approach, distilling some of the blissful comforts of its RX and NX models into a classy subcompact crossover. It also happens to be the most affordable way to get into the Lexus brand.

Because of its modest 169-horsepower engine, the UX falls short of most of its competitors in terms of acceleration. But the upside is better fuel economy. Where rival mini-SUVs from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Infiniti achieve roughly 26-27 mpg combined, the Lexus returns 33 mpg combined, according to EPA estimates. There's also a hybrid model, the UX 250h, that achieves 39 mpg combined.

Inside, the UX impresses with a classic Lexus formula of understated style and lots of standard features. But this is also where you'll find most of the UX's drawbacks. The infotainment system isn't particularly easy to use, and the cargo area is small. There's also evidence of cost-cutting, with some of the interior surfaces and materials feeling more Toyota Corolla than Lexus SUV. Overall, however, we think the new Lexus UX 200 is worth a look for anyone seeking a sharp-looking ride in a pint-size package.

2019 Lexus UX 200 models

The 2019 Lexus UX is a five-passenger SUV that comes in base, Luxury and F Sport trim levels. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (169 hp, 151 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels only through a continuously variable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on the UX 250h hybrid (reviewed separately) only.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated side mirrors, proximity entry and push-button start, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.

Technology highlights include a rearview camera, Bluetooth, an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen display, smartphone app-based navigation, onboard Wi-Fi, four USB ports, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, six-speaker audio system and satellite radio.

In addition to standard safety features, the UX 200 also includes the Lexus Safety System 2.0, which encompasses driver assistance features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, road sign recognition, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect emergency services.

Optional for the base UX is the Premium package. It adds heated and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, automatic wipers and washi interior trim, inspired by Japanese fabric paper.

Opt for the Luxury trim and you get all of the Premium package's features along with sound-damping front side windows, auto-dimming side mirrors, a hands-free liftgate, driver-seat memory functions, blind-spot monitoring, a navigation system, a 10.3-inch central display, and an eight-speaker sound system.

The F Sport trim is more of a performance package than trim level (although Lexus classifies it as the latter) and includes unique 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, LED foglights, an augmented engine sound generator, steering wheel paddle shifters, sport front seats, and an upgraded digital gauge cluster.

Several stand-alone options allow you to season the UX further to taste. They include upgraded triple-beam LED headlights, a sunroof, a windshield wiper de-icer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a heated steering wheel. Tech upgrades include parking sensors with low-speed auto braking, a head-up display and a wireless phone charger.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus UX 200 Luxury (2.0L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior6.8
Utility6.5
Technology7.0

Driving

7.0
The UX 200 is relatively zippy and playful and is ideally suited as a city runabout. But compared to most rivals in the class, the overall experience is less dynamic. In particular, its measured acceleration and braking performance are well behind competitors.

Acceleration

6.5
In the Normal drive mode, the UX feels a bit lethargic when you press on the gas. But switch to Sport and it's much livelier. While outright acceleration is undeniably slow — in our testing, the UX 200 needed 8.9 seconds to get to 60 mph — the car feels responsive. Power builds through the rev range and doesn't plateau early.

Braking

6.0
Brake feel is reassuring and the response is linear, which helps make the UX easy to drive. Emergency braking performance is lacking, however. We measured a stopping distance of 129 feet from 60 mph, which is longer than average for this class of vehicle. There are some unsettling noises and shakes coming from the ABS under max braking effort, too.

Steering

8.0
There's good on-center feel, and steering resistance builds quickly, which makes the UX feel a bit more substantial. There's not much in terms of road feedback, but steering is precise and easy to judge.

Handling

7.5
If you don't take it too seriously, the UX 200 is surprisingly playful around town. You'll feel confident going around smooth and sweeping turns, such as freeway on-ramps. But drive more aggressively or hit a midcorner bump and the UX's body becomes unsettled. For its intended mission, the Lexus handles adequately.

Drivability

7.5
We appreciate that Lexus didn't add in simulated gear-shift changes (which add unnecessary choppiness to some CVT automatics) in auto mode. In certain circumstances, there's a small delay in power delivery during the handoff from the fixed-ratio first gear to the CVT automatic. But otherwise the transmission is agreeable.

Comfort

7.0
Sadly, the smallest Lexus crossover doesn't go big on the Lexus comfort we expect. The front seats aren't particularly luxurious, and somehow the ride feels more brittle than what you get from some small sedans. It's acceptable, but comfort levels that would have economy customers smiling are unlikely to put a grin on a luxury shopper's face.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats are a comfortable place to spend time thanks to pleasantly supportive cushions, but the seatback's distinct contour won't please every back. The headrests also lean forward a little aggressively. Shorter drivers will be able to raise them out of the way, but taller drivers may be bothered.

Ride comfort

7.0
The UX deserves a more refined ride quality. The suspension smooths out sharp edges, but it still transmits too much of the road surface into the cabin. At the same time, the suspension isn't firm enough to be intentionally sporty. It's a rather mediocre middle ground.

Noise & vibration

6.0
The UX doesn't do the best job of isolating you from traffic noise. And in our test UX 200, distinct wind noise came from around the doors. Depending on the road surface, there's also noticeable road and tire noise. Overall, it's below par for the class and cheapens the cabin experience.

Climate control

7.0
Heating and cooling are strong. The heated and ventilated seats aren't the most powerful, but they get the job done. We appreciate that all climate controls have physical buttons, but the toggle-switch design isn't the friendliest.

Interior

6.8
The interior is attractively designed, even if the controls are a bit confusing to use at times. There's also more interior space than you'd think, at least up front. Rear legroom, however, consistently aligns with the expectations of buying a little SUV — it's tight.

Ease of use

6.0
There are physical buttons for most controls, but the layout is a bit consternating. The handful of media buttons near the shifter is certainly easy to reach, but they take some getting used to. As in other Lexus models, operating the infotainment touchpad controller adds frustration to simple tasks.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The short doors open wide, providing suitable access. And the front seats are at an appropriate height, facilitating sliding in and out. But access isn't as smooth for rear passengers. The rear door opening into the footwell is rather narrow, so getting your feet in and out of the back requires some maneuvering. Taller passengers will have to duck in and out of the back seat.

Driving position

7.0
The high beltline makes you feel as if you're sitting quite low in the car, which is unbecoming in an SUV. You can raise the seat higher, but then you may find the gauge cluster and wheel to be awkwardly low. The steering column lacks sufficient range of motion to accommodate a variety of natural seating positions.

Roominess

6.5
This vehicle is small, even compared to other subcompact SUVs. Front accommodations are a bit narrow, and your knees may meet the dash if you have to move the seats forward to make room for rear passengers. Rear passengers get generous toe room, but legroom is lacking. The only significant positive is a good amount of headroom for front and rear passengers.

Visibility

6.5
Thick roof pillars all around create blind spots despite the helpful front pillar corner windows. The rear view is partially obstructed if the rear headrests are up. The backup camera is helpful, but the display is a bit small and not the greatest quality. Blind-spot monitoring unfortunately isn't standard equipment.

Quality

8.5
Quality is where the UX 200 excels. There are a lot of soft-touch materials, and (especially with the Luxury package) the upholstery is soft and pleasing. Every surface seems to have some sort of texturing, which adds depth and visual interest to the cabin. Even though there's a lot of plastic, texturing and coloring make the interior look distinctly upscale. The doors feel light when closing them, which evokes thoughts of an economy car.

Utility

6.5
The UX 200 offers a reasonable amount of storage space for an extra-small SUV, but it's a far cry from the current class leader, the BMW X1. The lack of small-item storage is particularly frustrating.

Small-item storage

7.0
The door pockets are quite small but can hold 12-ounce water bottles. You get anti-tip cupholders and a modestly sized console box under the armrest. A small shelf in front of the shifter provides just enough room for a phone. Overall, there's a lack of options to organize your small items.

Cargo space

6.5
Cargo space is acceptable at 21.7 cubic feet, but that's about it. The load floor isn't particularly wide, and the liftover point is a bit high. The rear seats fold down but not enough to create a completely flat load floor. Overall, the UX 200 isn't as practical as some other competitors.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH points are clearly marked and easy to access thanks to large plastic sleeves with doors that pop on and off. Bulky rear-facing car seats may have issues clearing the front seatbacks when being installed or removed. They'll also interfere with front seat travel.

Technology

7.0
Apple CarPlay has finally arrived, but otherwise the crisp-looking technology is somewhat cumbersome to interact with, and the profusion of buttons across various surfaces doesn't always help matters. If you want the latest and greatest tech in your pint-size luxury SUV, the UX isn't going to wow you. It does, however, have an excellent optional stereo.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Front passengers get two USB ports and an auxiliary jack, along with a standard 110-volt outlet, while rear passengers get two USB charging ports. Apple CarPlay and a wireless charging pad are both available. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant have some integrated features, and they let you replace some key fob functions with your smart device. Sadly, Android Auto isn't offered.

Driver aids

7.0
The driver aids are functional, but they aren't quite up to par with other Lexus offerings or the rest of the class. The UX has a small camera display and twitchy reactions from the adaptive cruise. Blind-spot monitoring should be standard, considering the car's price and visibility issues, but it is not.

Voice control

6.0
It can be hard to tell if the voice system is rigorously regimented or just prone to misunderstanding. The best results come from following the on-screen guide step by step, although that takes more time and is just as distracting as performing tasks by hand.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus UX 200.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 20%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 10%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • appearance
  • interior
  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • safety
  • maintenance & parts
  • road noise
  • infotainment system
  • handling & steering
  • steering wheel
  • lights

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A great value
JS,
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

We traded in a 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn for a 2019 Lexus UX 200 with Premium Package in Eminent White Pearl with Birch interior. At the time of this review, I have driven this car for 850 miles. The UX is the cheapest way to get into the Lexus brand via a new car. The window sticker for our car was $36,718 and it comes with plenty of features that make up for a great value: Moonroof, auto dimming inner rearview mirror with compass and homelink, rain sensing wipers, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, power rear hatch door with kick sensor, blind spot, full safety suite with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert with automatic braking, parking assist (sensors in the front and back of car), pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, and road sign assist (the car has a camera that will recognize speed limit, yield, do not enter, stop, and a few other signs and display them in the instrument cluster). I think the key is to keep this car under $40k and not get it fully loaded. We decided against the F Sport package as well as the upgraded 10 inch screen. If you’re considering this car, you’ve likely read and watched some video reviews already and you might be concerned about the power and if it’s adequate. I’m finding this car to be plenty powerful around town, and I’m coming from a VW GTI which is much quicker. While this car is slower, it does not feel as slow as some people are making it out to be. Put the car in Sport mode and you have plenty of power to accelerate around town and on the freeway. Our other vehicle is a 2018 Lexus RX450h F Sport. I’m surprised how many features this UX has that either carry over from the current gen RX or are even better. For example, the RX has a heated steering wheel but it’s only an on/off button, whereas the UX has an auto feature and two stages (high and low). You also have the new Lexus Concierge which turns both front seats and the steering wheel on “Auto” and all three will adjust to the climate control. Of course, you also get Apple CarPlay which the majority of the Lexus lineup still doesn’t have.  Another thing that I was surprised to learn was that the UX offers a black headliner with certain interior colors — even without having to opt for the F Sport package. This is something I always prefer to have in a car, and it’s nice to not need the F Sport package just to get it. Speaking of the interior, we had a tough time deciding between the black interior vs. birch interior. We ended up with birch which is a very, very light gray (almost looks white). Most people were advising against it in favor of maintenance, but we took the risk and are so happy with the decision (so far). The black is just too dark, especially on the doors where nothing seems to break up the design other than the door handle. With birch, you get a little more contrast. The seats are extremely comfortable and the car glides like butter. You don’t feel like you’re driving the “cheap” Lexus. It’s actually very smooth, quiet, refined, and more fun in Sport mode than I would have thought. The back seat is pretty small, but you can still fit adults back there as long as all passengers aren’t 6+ ft tall. Here are my gripes: (1) We’re not quite getting the 33 combined MPG. I’ll continue to monitor and update this review as time goes on though. (2) There’s a lack of storage throughout. No sunglass holder, side pockets in front doors are small and they don’t exist in the rear doors. But that’s about it so far. We love everything else.  Do yourself a favor and consider this vehicle! You get so much for your money, including Lexus reliability and an impressive warranty. **UPDATE March 2020 (1 yr later)** We're still loving our UX! It has been reliable the entire time. We now have 15k miles on the car and have only gone to the dealer for 5k, 10k, 15k services. At the 10k service we mentioned a slight rattle in the front passenger door when playing music. The dealer was able to fix it with some insulation of some sort. No other issues to date! We continue to enjoy the smooth ride. The birch interior has also held up really well. It doesn't show any dirt, which is surprising given it's near-white color!

5 out of 5 stars, So What’s Not to Like
Steven Moore,
F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I traded in a ‘16 RX350 for this ‘19 UX 200. Believe it or not this car is even more refined and immensely more satisfying. I could not believe how extremely quiet and isolated the smaller SUV has become. It absolutely turns on a dime. It is tremendously responsive in every detail from breaking to steering to every input you can conceive. The updated electronics are amazing. The screens are so much brighter than prior Lexus’s with pinpoint detail and super high resolution. The graphics are lightning quick and now up to date, even futuristic. The car has a low center of gravity and the F sport model gives a firm turn with a Lexus cush. I am 6’2” and headroom is not a question. My bright red F Sort model with roof rails was a mostly loaded model and stickered at $40,393 lacking the head up display and the memory seating as well as the triple beam headlights but included every other option. Fill-ups are $19 for the 12.4 gallon tank and the mileage is true at 32 city. I even get 42 highway when they publish the expected mpg at 39. I get a new car every 20 months or so and I have not loved a car this much in a long time...actually ever. My recent prior autos: 2016 LEXUS RX350 GREAT; 2015 BMW X3 DISLIKED; 2015 MERCEDES GLK HATED; 2015 HONDA CIVIC LOVED; 2014 ACURA TLX DISLIKED;

5 out of 5 stars, Great Lexus Value
David D.,
F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I just leased this car, and love the flexibility. Currently, I also drive the LC500, and needed a more flexible car, with additional space for extra passengers, and to do shopping for larger items. I have had 8 Lexus' since 2001. I love this car. The size is perfect, the look is sporty, interior is not as expensive as my other Lexus', but I really needed a daily driver, to go to work and leave it parked in the parking lot. I will drive my LC500 for the flash, power, performance, and attention.

5 out of 5 stars, Replaces Mazda CX5 with Lexus UX200 - Happy!
Bosh,
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I was looking for a Car from a Premium brand that I would use for regular commute mostly in the City of LA. For the price, fuel economy, reliability, resale and safety - Lexus UX200 was a GREAT buy for me. I looked at X1, Q3 and GLA, they all have certain things (like rear space for passengers in X1 and the cargo space etc.,) going better compared to Lexus whereas certain other things (fuel economy, base price, reliability etc.,) not so great. I got the base version with some extras like Sunroof, Power rear door, Rear view mirror with compass and Homelink etc., Overall, for what I was looking for as a new entrant into the Luxury car segment, driving the car in Los Angeles for commute, this worked out so well for me. I kept my Mazda CX-5 for 6 years before selling it now. I hope I keep this Lexus UX200 longer with almost no expenses for any big maintenance.

Write a review

See all 10 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV features & specs
4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$32,150
MPG 29 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower169 hp @ 6600 rpm
F SPORT 4dr SUV features & specs
F SPORT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$34,150
MPG 29 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower169 hp @ 6600 rpm
Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$37,350
MPG 29 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower169 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all 2019 Lexus UX 200 SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite UX 200 safety features:

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting, and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
Intelligent High Beam
Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lexus UX 200 vs. the competition

Lexus UX 200 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The GLA was among the first subcompact luxury SUVs to debut. Some people derided it and questioned Mercedes' willingness to dilute its brand image with a small SUV. But credit Mercedes for seeing it through since the GLA is one of its most popular models today. Handling is excellent, the standard engine is powerful and punchy, and it offers all-wheel drive — all marks the UX 200 doesn't quite hit.

Compare Lexus UX 200 & Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class features

Lexus UX 200 vs. BMW X1

A strong and responsive turbo engine and quick, unflappable handling make the X1 the most agile and athletic of today's small luxury SUVs. It also has one of the roomiest cabins for this group and a high degree of fit and finish. But we've found the X1's ride is a little too stiff, particularly when the road gets rough. In contrast, the UX rides smoothly. Also, in somewhat uncharacteristic BMW fashion, the X1 allows in quite a bit of road and wind noise.

Compare Lexus UX 200 & BMW X1 features

Lexus UX 200 vs. Buick Encore

The Buick is more affordable and doesn't give up a great deal to the UX's offerings. Like the UX 200, the Encore comes with an impressive list of standard features and is maneuverable around town. Buick's tradition of providing a quiet interior is on full display in the Encore as well. That said, the Encore's engine doesn't have much power — it's even less than the UX's underpowered-for-the-class four-cylinder.

Compare Lexus UX 200 & Buick Encore features

2019 Lexus UX First Drive

Style and Luxury in a Bite-Size City Package

Dan Frio by Dan Frio , Reviews EditorSeptember 12th, 2018

Automakers have shown us how large SUVs can grow, with nearly every mainstream manufacturer offering a version of the behemoth three-row genus. Now we're seeing just how small they can go while still providing the plush appointments that buyers expect of luxury brands. Audi, BMW, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz have had the run of this new subsegment for a while, but now Lexus makes a late entry with the new 2019 Lexus UX.

Is the new bite-size luxe SUV from Japan worth the wait?

What Is It?

The UX is a small SUV available as both a hybrid called the UX 250h and a non-hybrid, the UX 200. An F Sport performance package is optional for both, and it includes unique wheels, interior and exterior cosmetic accents, and a sport-oriented suspension, but no actual power upgrades. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available on the hybrid.

A 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine provides 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, sent through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with a twist. To help make its CVT automatic feel more like a regular automatic, Lexus equipped its new transmission with a mechanical first gear. The idea is to generate quicker and more natural-feeling acceleration from a stop using a traditional gearset. Once the vehicle's speed increases, the transmission switches to the variable gearing of its belt-and-pulley system.

It works well enough in practice. Flooring the gas pedal from a standstill produces the familiar lock-up and catapult of a standard geared transmission, without the noise, whine and elastic-like delay characteristic of most CVTs. The transition from first gear to the variable gearing happens seamlessly enough that we couldn't detect it. Only when we pushed on the gas pedal harder at higher speeds did we notice those less appealing aspects of CVT operation.

The UX's 168 hp falls short of most competitors that make 200 hp or more, however. Lexus officials downplay the UX's power deficit, insisting that their market research shows potential owners are more interested in fuel economy and technology features than horsepower. With fuel economy estimated at 33 mpg combined for the UX 200 and 38 mpg combined for the hybrid, it's a plausible argument since these figures would make the UX a fuel economy leader among similar luxury SUVs.

The hybrid, with its 175 hp generated by the same four-cylinder engine paired with electric motors, looks a little better. But in a luxury class where perception rules, the UX doesn't help its case by starting so far back on the power index.

It's What's on the Inside That Counts, Right?

Officially, the UX seats five passengers, but it's best to keep it to four if you value your friends. Most subcompacts suffer from tight rear seats, and the UX is even a bit cozier than its rivals. But what the UX lacks in general elbow room, it makes up for with average legroom and decent headroom, enough that it should fend off complaints from 6-foot-tall riders.

Rather than dazzle with performance numbers, the UX attempts to impress with a classic Lexus formula of style, taste and understatement, at least in the cabin. Whether the UX's exterior qualifies as understated, the design inside the cabin follows more conservative lines. The expansive dash panel houses a digital gauge cluster and a choice of a 7-inch or a 10.3-inch infotainment display (the latter comes with the optional navigation system). The padded dashtop panel can even be ordered in different textures, including one that looks and feels like a fibrous paper called "washi" in Japanese.

Elsewhere, large vents use a single knob for airflow direction and intensity. The knobs can also be backlit with LEDs, which contribute to the ambient cabin lighting. Gimmick? Cool detail? Either way, we liked it.

Look a bit closer, however, and you'll find evidence of cost savings. Some materials feel cheap, hollow or unfinished, particularly on the door panels. Handles look like brushed metal but feel like plastic. And the bottom insert on the door panels in our test car had a rough surface that reminded us of spun fiberglass. Even the upholstery lacks a certain sheen and pliability that we've come to expect from a car bearing a Lexus badge. While we can reconcile some of these design and materials choices to simple economics, savvier shoppers might be less impressed, especially after sitting in a BMW or a Mercedes.

What Else Does It Come With?

If the UX target buyer is, as Lexus states, more concerned with fuel economy and technology, then the SUV hits its mark. Case in point is tech that discerning digital listeners have long desired: the standard six-speaker audio system or optional eight-speaker system, which can play back not only standard .wav and MP3 audio files but also high-resolution FLAC and ALAC lossless files.

Other connected features include Apple CarPlay (but no Android Auto), onboard Wi-Fi, the Lexus Enform suite of smartphone-linked apps, and Amazon Alexa functionality (the ability to start the engine or set the climate control from a home voice assistant, for example). A feature unique to the hybrid is its ability to learn driving habits, predict braking patterns and, using the navigation system and real-time traffic data, optimize hybrid battery charging. It's heady stuff that raises some privacy concerns, but fortunately the system can be switched off.

The UX also looks to protect its occupants with a package of safety features, including pedestrian collision detection, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, lane departure alert and lane tracing alert. This last feature uses a camera to help keep the UX centered in its lane by making minor steering corrections.

The Remote Touch Interface (RTI) has evolved from a much-loathed mouse-and-joystick controller to a simple trackpad with a slightly matte texture, located next to the gear selector. It's an easy reach for an arm resting on the padded center armrest, and the system's responses to touch inputs are quick, without being overly sensitive to shaky finger tracings caused by the car's movements or vibrations.

This writer still prefers a dial controller setup such as the ones by Audi or BMW since it isn't susceptible to wayward finger gestures. But some drivers will gravitate to the trackpad, which closely mimics laptop and smartphone interfaces. Coupled with thumbwheel-like auxiliary audio controls beneath the palm rest, the RTI is clever and effective without cloning its rivals. You'll want to spend some time with it when considering a UX. It's a feature that can be a deal-breaker.

Should I Get the Hybrid?

We only had one shot at some reasonably winding roads, and it was in the UX 250h hybrid. We drove both base and F Sport versions of the UX 200 on short city loops through Stockholm, Sweden. While these loops didn't reveal much dynamic information, they were enough to tell us a few things.

First, the UX is more agile than its larger RX and NX counterparts. This goes beyond the UX's obvious differences in size, weight and footprint. Where the RX and NX prioritize comfort over handling, the UX responds with more attention and precision to the driver's actions from the gas pedal to the steering wheel. Simply, the UX leans more "sport" than comfort. That's a break from the typical Lexus philosophy, which often tries to balance both but nearly always defers to comfort.

Not to say the UX is a sporty SUV. But there's enough stability in the suspension, and enough power in the engine, to generate excitement through an open corner of an intersection.

We can also safely say that the F Sport package still offers its signature stiff ride and vulnerability to harsh impacts from road imperfections. The exclusive 18-inch wheels, which are manufactured with more rigidity compared to the base model's wheels, probably only aggravate matters. But this is what you typically sign on for with an F Sport upgrade.

Finally, city driving is what the UX feels made to do. It's ideal for navigating narrow streets shared with innumerable cyclists and dotted with stamp-size parking spaces. And the 34-foot turning circle comes in handy for the tight left-handers and U-turns that accompany regular travels.

Our biggest surprise, however, was discovering just how well the UX 250h performs both in and outside of town. The hybrid shares the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the UX 200 but generates slightly more power. And while you're hard-pressed to discern the 7 extra horsepower, there's no missing the quicker, steadier acceleration unleashed by the hybrid's transmission.

Unlike the UX 200's CVT automatic, the hybrid uses dual electric motors and complex gearsets to drive the wheels, control engine speed, and keep the battery topped up with electricity recovered during braking. The result is an instant surge of power when accelerating from a stop and power that continues to unfurl as speed increases. And with a lower center of gravity from a battery pack placed under the rear seat, the hybrid feels more stable and more fun through turns. Ironically, the sportiest UX happens to be the hybrid.

Is the UX Worth It?

Can Lexus really get away with charging around $33,000 for a car that is, under the sheet metal, similar to a Toyota Corolla and C-HR? If the enthusiasm for luxury subcompacts is any indication, it can and it will. Maybe the better question is whether it bothers you that the newest, most affordable Lexus is built with the bones of a lesser car?

Don't let it. The UX may lag behind its rivals in some areas, but it surpasses them in others. The UX will offer a slightly lower starting price than its competitors when it goes on sale in December (starting at $33,025, including destination, for the UX 200) and January ($35,025, including destination, for the UX 250h). Those prices also include a robust set of standard features — notably driver safety aids — that can cost significantly more when added as options on other cars.

We say the 2019 Lexus UX is a success, especially the hybrid. With snappier performance, improved fuel economy and optional all-wheel drive, it's our choice, even with the $2,000 hybrid price premium. Can the new UX satisfy a new group of buyers gingerly easing their way into luxury car ownership? We think so.

