Lexus RX 350L Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior Shown

2022 Lexus RX 350L SUV

MSRP Range: $48,150 - $55,550
2022 Lexus RX 350L Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials
  • Advanced safety features come standard
  • Excellent ride and seat comfort
  • Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small kids
  • Touchpad controller is distracting to use
  • Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
  • Hard to see out of
  • Foglights are available as a stand-alone option on any trim
  • New paint colors
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
2022 Lexus RX 350L SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lexus RX 350L.

Be the first to write a review
2022 Lexus RX 350L video

[MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: If you've been in the market for a luxury crossover any time in the last 20 years, you're probably familiar with what's behind me. The Lexus RX. This is the new 2020 RX 350, the F sport in this particular case. It's got some new details. We're going to check out what this mid-cycle refresh is all about and see what's new. [MUSIC PLAYING] Since it's one of Lexus' top selling models, and one of the top selling luxury vehicles in America, they haven't really messed with the formula on this one. There are small changes to the front bumper and headlights, as well as the rear bumper, exhaust pipes, but the profile of this car stays the same. It was only redesigned four years ago, so they're not going to mess with success. And that's it on the outside. Sure, you get some new wheels, but if you see the 2019 and 2020 model next to each other in a parking lot, you might have a hard time telling them apart. That's because the side profile is pretty much the same. But everything up front looks a little bit sleeker, more grown up, which is strange to say about a luxury vehicle. I think it's a big improvement for this Lexus. Under the hood, you get the same choice of engines as you did last year. There's a 3.5 liter V6 that puts out about 295 horsepower, as well as another 3.5 liter V6 paired with two electric motors for the hybrid model. That puts out about 310 horsepower. Both of those engines get the same horsepower and fuel economy ratings as the previous model year. Under the car and the suspension bits things have changed a little bit more. The F-sport is actually now broken into two different packages. You can get the appearance package or the performance package. And the performance package includes an adaptive suspension sourced from the Lexus LC. They're big sporty grand coupe. On the safety front, there's new equipment too. All Lexus RX models get the Safety System Plus 2.0, which includes cool stuff like Cyclist Detection and Pedestrian Detection. Great when you add it to the already full list of safety features available on our models. Along with the tech updates and the things on the outside, there's some styling changes on the inside in the form of a couple of new interior colors like this red, as well as a couple of different options for paint. You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A first for this car. As well as this 12.3 inch optional touchscreen that moves 5 and 1/2 inches closer to the driver, not just controlled by this frustrating to use touchpad. That's going to be a big difference and might just change the game for the RX. So should you buy a new 2020 Lexus RX? Well, depends on what you want out of your luxury crossover. This one's well rounded. It's got lots of great standard and optional equipment, but it's not the sportiest in the bunch, despite the F-sport name. Other vehicles like the Audi Q5 might be better at that. And if you're looking at the long version, the RX 350L, you might look at something with more space in the back like an Audi Q7 or an XC 90 from Volvo. Those are going to be less cramped in the third row. And if you're looking at hybrid models, we also recommend a vehicle like the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid or the XC 90 T8 hybrid. But if you want a well-rounded luxury crossover, take a look at the RX. We think it's worth your time. For all the details on the RX 350, the F-sport, the 3-row version, and all of the RX models, go to edmunds.com. Take a look at our First Looks. Also for videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, and check us out on Facebook and Instagram.

2020 Lexus RX First Look

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Lexus RX 350L, but since the 2022 Lexus RX 350L is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$48,150
MPG & Fuel
19 City / 26 Hwy / 22 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 19.2 gal. capacity
Seating
7 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V6 cylinder
Horsepower: 290 hp @ 6300 rpm
Torque: 263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 196.9 in. / Height: 67.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.6 in.
Curb Weight: 4464 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 7.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.7%

FAQ

Is the Lexus RX 350L a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 RX 350L both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RX 350L fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RX 350L gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RX 350L has 7.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RX 350L. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Lexus RX 350L?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lexus RX 350L:

  • Foglights are available as a stand-alone option on any trim
  • New paint colors
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Lexus RX 350L reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus RX 350L is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RX 350L. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RX 350L's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Lexus RX 350L a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus RX 350L is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 RX 350L is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus RX 350L?

The least-expensive 2022 Lexus RX 350L is the 2022 Lexus RX 350L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,150.

Other versions include:

  • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $55,550
  • 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,150
  • Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $54,150
  • 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,550
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus RX 350L?

If you're interested in the Lexus RX 350L, the next question is, which RX 350L model is right for you? RX 350L variants include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of RX 350L models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
What is the MPG of a 2022 Lexus RX 350L SUV?

2022 Lexus RX 350L SUV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
21 compined MPG,
18 city MPG/25 highway MPG

2022 Lexus RX 350L SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/26 highway MPG

2022 Lexus RX 350L SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/26 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG21
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.5 L
Passenger Volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheelbase109.8 in.
Length196.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height67.3 in.
Curb Weight4619 lbs.

