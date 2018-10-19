More about the 2019 Lexus RX 350

The 2019 Lexus RX 350 is a direct descendent of a sneaky revolutionary, the 1999 RX 300 that pioneered the now-crowded luxury crossover segment. Thanks to a redesign for 2016, the RX 350 is more athletic-looking and well tailored than ever before. And with that bold grille up front, it's undeniably distinctive. Under the skin of the current-gen RX is a more comfortable, versatile interior that's spectacularly illuminated with ambient lighting. The leather-trimmed cockpit elegantly blends the best of a sedan's comfort with the usability of a utility wagon. There's plenty of legroom and headroom, plus enough onboard entertainment options to keep the kids amused until they have kids of their own. Though the RX is hardly optimized for off-road work, Lexus lifted the crossover's all-independent suspension slightly last year, allowing it to clear more obstacles than you might think. The engine is a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 295 horsepower and matched to an unobtrusive eight-speed automatic transmission. Both front- and all-wheel drive are offered. The RX 350's sibling, the RX 450h (reviewed separately), uses the same body shell and features a gas-electric hybrid drivetrain. There's also a 350L version this year that's longer and has a third-row seat. The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive RX 350 at 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway) and the all-wheel-drive model at 22 combined (19 city/26 highway). Those aren't compelling numbers, but they're respectable considering the RX's capability and the class overall. Compared to previous generations of the RX, this one handles significantly better. The standard RX 350 wheels are 18 inches in diameter, with the F Sport model equipped with 20-inch wheels and more aggressive tires. The F Sport also gets an adaptive suspension, quicker and more responsive steering, and F Sport badges. Sporty, however, is a relative term since any RX 350 is more comfortable cruising than trying to set a track record. Ultimately, the RX is only modestly powerful, and the suspension is softly sprung. If you're looking for a smooth ride on the highway with your luxury crossover, you'll be happy to hear that the RX has that in spades. When the first Lexus RX went on sale way back when, it was the obvious choice in luxury crossovers. After all, it was the only luxury crossover. Now the market is overrun with the breed, so choosing the right one for you means doing some solid research. That's what we give you here at Edmunds. Use all of our tools to know you made an informed and confident choice.

2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV Overview

The 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RX 350 SUV 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RX 350 SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RX 350 SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, F SPORT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV ?

2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,615 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,278 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,278 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,337 .

The average savings for the 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 8.9 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,495 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,125 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,125 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,370 .

The average savings for the 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 9.4 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 2 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 4 new 2019 [object Object] RX 350 SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,202 and mileage as low as 6 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,618 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] RX 350 SUV available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] RX 350 SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV RX 350 SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus RX 350 for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,049 .

Find a new Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,856 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV and all available trim types : Base, F SPORT, F SPORT, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

