2019 Lexus RX 350 SUV
What’s new
- Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Attractive cabin with top-quality materials and construction
- Standard suspension's ride quality makes almost any road feel smooth
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
- Optional tech interface is distracting to use
- F Sport greatly sacrifices road comfort for marginal handling gains
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto frustratingly absent
- Very little personality
Which RX 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2019 Lexus RX 350 is certainly one of the most appealing options for a well-rounded luxury crossover SUV. The Lexus RX we cover in this review is the simple, two-row non-hybrid model, but there are three other versions of the RX (reviewed separately): the three-row RX 350L, the hybrid RX 450h and the three-row hybrid RX 450hL. The RX's appeal owes partly to that wide variety of configurations but also to its long list of standard features, such as adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery. There are lots of high-end options to choose from, too, such as a 12.3-inch center display screen, a 15-speaker stereo and a panoramic sunroof.
Comfort also plays a large role in the RX's appeal. The front seats are great for long-distance drives, and highway noise is nearly nonexistent. Combine all of this with a modern, well-built cabin, appealing value and Lexus' reputation for reliability, and you've got a car with a lot of curb appeal.
The RX certainly isn't perfect, though. The optional infotainment interface can be frustrating and difficult to use, which is definitely a distraction on the open road. And while the RX 350 is spacious, you'll have trouble fitting larger items into the cargo area because of the slanted rear roofline. Overall, though, none of these drawbacks would keep us away from the 2019 RX 350. We certainly recommend you take one for a test drive.
2019 Lexus RX 350 models
The 2019 Lexus RX 350 is a five-passenger luxury crossover available in base and F Sport versions. They both come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 267 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
The base is equipped with 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights (with automatic high beams), rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split rear seat and a rear cargo cover.
Also standard is a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, Safety Connect emergency communications, a suite of driver safety aids (the Safety System+ package, including lane departure warning and intervention, as well as forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking), Bluetooth, an 8-inch display screen, a smartphone-integrated navigation system and a nine-speaker sound system.
The Premium package is available on non-F Sport models and adds auto-dimming side mirrors, a sunroof, automatic wipers, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, wood trim and a rear armrest storage compartment. The Luxury package (also only available on base models) includes the Premium package items and adds 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, rear door sunshades, upgraded leather upholstery, and four-way lumbar adjustment for the front seats.
The F Sport includes the Premium package contents, sportier exterior styling, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, enhanced engine sound, transmission paddle shifters, unique gauges, heated and ventilated sport seats, leather upholstery and unique interior trim. The F Sport is also available with all-wheel drive.
Options are generally grouped into packages with the RX, but there are a few stand-alone items, too, and availability can depend on the trim level and region in which you live.
The Navigation package adds a navigation system, the Remote Touch tech interface, a larger 12.3-inch display, voice controls, the Lexus Enform App Suite and a 12-speaker sound system.
Other options include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and automated braking, a panoramic-view backup camera, either a regular or a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, power-folding second-row seats, a towing package (with an upgraded cooling system), front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded LED headlights (with 18 individual LED accent lights), a color head-up display, a heated steering wheel and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.5
Outright performance isn't the name of the RX 350's game, even when it is equipped with the F Sport package. But when it comes to merging on a highway or overtaking slower traffic, the smooth and powerful V6 engine gets the job done. Accelerating to 60 mph takes 7.9 seconds, which isn't as quick as most competitors but is still plenty adequate. More aggressive drivers will want to opt for the all-wheel drive for its superior traction.
Body roll is lessened with the F Sport package, but handling isn't really improved. The tires are the main letdown, but the Lexus can still confidently handle a twisty road. The brakes provide easy and smooth stopping power. And though the transmission is a little too eager to shift to a higher gear, it does its work almost transparently.
Comfort8.0
Comfort is paramount in a Lexus, and the RX 350 is generally excellent. The RX 350 can definitely take the edge off a long commute thanks to well-insulated windows, impressively comfortable seats covered in supple leather, and an effective and easy-to-use climate control system.
The only real negative, and it could be a deal-breaker, comes from the optional F Sport package, which, in the attempt to achieve sportier handling characteristics, throws any semblance of a relaxing ride right out the window. Moderately chewed-up roads will bounce and jitter occupants about in a very un-Lexus-like manner, and larger potholes can cause be jarring. We'd recommend steering clear of this package.
Interior8.0
Even though the base of the windshield looks to be pretty far away, the dashboard and all major controls fall easily to hand. The buttons are on the large side, clearly labeled and easy to press, and most everything you touch feels well engineered and well considered. All passengers will appreciate the large square door openings, and there's plenty of room for tall people in the front and the back. Even the panoramic sunroof doesn't take away much headroom.
But Lexus' use of the joystick for infotainment controls frustrates us to no end. Even with improved feedback and weighting, it demands too much concentration to use as fluidly as the ones in a BMW or a Mercedes.
Utility8.0
Thanks to its two-row configuration, there's always a good amount of storage — 18.4 cubic feet — in the trunk of the RX 350. That's not as big as some other midsize SUVs, but it's decent. And with 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, this luxury SUV has flexibility to carry an assortment of goods. It's even rated to tow 3,500 pounds, which, though far from class-leading, is still enough for a small trailer with a motorcycle or two.
Passengers get a fair amount of well-thought-out storage for personal items, even including a cupholder whose depth can be adjusted for taller mugs. Child seats will also have ample room for attachment thanks to the large door openings and plenty of rear legroom.
Technology6.5
Opting for the Mark Levinson sound system can go a long way to alleviating the frustrations with the RX 350's infotainment system. The lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is chief among them. The navigation system, though quick-acting, is looking a bit dated. And despite good resolution, it can be hard to read because of somewhat cluttered graphics. The joystick control is a bit of a nuisance.
Thanks to the abundance of well-labeled buttons, the somewhat formal and command-heavy voice control system is often sidestepped. Driver aids are well calibrated, and we didn't have any false alarms or overreactions, though we would like the adaptive cruise control to be a bit more responsive to traffic flow.
Most helpful consumer reviews
leased new awd rx350 and went on 2k mile trip to colorado. the car is great, quite and very comfy. the navigation is a joke. traffic shows green at all times even if your in super bumper to bumper traffic. the green lines are so big that it overwhelms the map and has all the surface streets painted green as well. its hard to tell where the highway is when your in a city area. the arrow that indicates where the car is will drift off the road your on and float out into the non-street area. panning the map to show a different view is next to impossible. this being my first lexus shocked me how bad this is. my 8 year old acura nav is light years ahead of this. i wont lease another if there is not major improvments made.
Drove RX 350 for 17 years and one NX. Worst Navigation System on the market.So bad I carried a Garmin to put on the Dash in case it couldn’t find where I wanted to go which was most of the time. Switched to Jaguar F Pace for the Touchscreen. Now looking at BWW x5 for the Nav System. Lexus RX 350 is a great quiet riding SUV and excellent quality. Well its 2020 now and not much has changed. Yes its a touchscreen but you can’t use it once you start driving. The passenger should have access to it at least so you can change your destination or look for something. Even at a standstill you cant search for anything outside of 5 mikes -(8 km). Asked sales person to find me a certain golf course. Couldn’t do it unless he typed in the whole address, but it gave him all the courses within 5 miles. How useless is that? Sure you might use apple car play if you have data, but some of us retirees don’t need data anymore. Plus if you use it on the fly it’s illegal in many states and Provinces North America. Lexus Dealers say its a safety thing, but they are the only ones doing it. If you use Apple or Android car play on the fly then you are breaking the law and safety concerns as well. So where is the safety? Lexus- if you can’t do it right then don’t do it. Have a look at Mercedes new MBUX or BMW Nav’s. You are years behind everyone else. Sorry but I still can’t come back to you. Have a 2020 Mercedes GLE on order now
If I would have new about this navigation in advance I would have held onto my 2010 Lexus rx350 which I loved. Every time my husband and I go anywhere with my new 2019 Lexus rx350 there is always tension using this navigation that I’m at the point I don’t even want to ride in this car with him. I loved my old Lexus using my garmin. I wish I could get rid of this car and buy something else. Lexus should have a recall and come up with the new technology as other companies did.
Drive the Rx 350 ; road isolation is the best. Drives smooth . We got the regular 18 inch wheels ( softer ride preference) apparently NO EXTRA traction on 20 inch wheels per the dealer ( they just look better). Don't buy if you are going to deliver amazon orders/drive for uber. The car is a diva : does not like to be rushed. Navigation screen is big size, no apple car play yet. The mouse/controller is a bit stiff and the cell phone holder is frankly OBSOLETE; we have way bigger phones now. Seats are very supportive and the premium package gets the best features for the money. Love the heated steering wheel. IF you are NOT a tech buff the center console has the regular switches and knobs I just like older cars); Did not buy any "protection plans"; you don't need them IMHO. ECO mode is best in city drive to get decent gas mileage , acceleration is modest; again it does not like to be rushed. Our 2 top needs were: reliability and comfort; we got both in this super comfortable vehicle; You can turn a knob to engage F sport mode to get a "sports car like acceleration" at the expense of fuel economy: you pick
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$45,220
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$43,820
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$50,870
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$49,470
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RX 350 safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Bundle includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and automatic braking, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- This system can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
- Panoramic Rearview Camera
- Maximizing the 12.3-inch widescreen display, the panoramic rearview camera gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus RX 350 vs. the competition
Lexus RX 350 vs. Audi Q5
The recently redesigned Audi Q5 is definitely a segment leader among luxury crossovers. It has one of our favorite interiors in the class, along with a comfortable highway ride and abundant standard features. The Audi is a bit smaller than the RX 350, meaning less front and rear legroom, but it tops the Lexus for rear cargo space.
Lexus RX 350 vs. Acura RDX
The current Acura RDX is a far cry from the previous-generation model. Redesigned for 2019, the RDX is now much more entertaining to drive. While many of the Acura's desirable features are buried in the upper trim levels, it still offers quite a bit of equipment for the money — a fully topped-out RDX is only a few grand more than a base RX 350. And compared to the RX 350, the RDX has much more rear cargo space.
Lexus RX 350 vs. Porsche Macan
If you're looking for a taught, sporty driving experience in your luxury crossover, the first vehicle on your list should be the Porsche Macan. Excellent steering, handling and on-road feel make the Macan the sports car of the luxury crossover bunch. The RX 350, however, is taller, longer and wider than the Macan. This gives the RX 350 more passenger and cargo space.
More about the 2019 Lexus RX 350
The 2019 Lexus RX 350 is a direct descendent of a sneaky revolutionary, the 1999 RX 300 that pioneered the now-crowded luxury crossover segment. Thanks to a redesign for 2016, the RX 350 is more athletic-looking and well tailored than ever before. And with that bold grille up front, it's undeniably distinctive.
Under the skin of the current-gen RX is a more comfortable, versatile interior that's spectacularly illuminated with ambient lighting. The leather-trimmed cockpit elegantly blends the best of a sedan's comfort with the usability of a utility wagon. There's plenty of legroom and headroom, plus enough onboard entertainment options to keep the kids amused until they have kids of their own.
Though the RX is hardly optimized for off-road work, Lexus lifted the crossover's all-independent suspension slightly last year, allowing it to clear more obstacles than you might think. The engine is a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 295 horsepower and matched to an unobtrusive eight-speed automatic transmission. Both front- and all-wheel drive are offered. The RX 350's sibling, the RX 450h (reviewed separately), uses the same body shell and features a gas-electric hybrid drivetrain. There's also a 350L version this year that's longer and has a third-row seat.
The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive RX 350 at 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway) and the all-wheel-drive model at 22 combined (19 city/26 highway). Those aren't compelling numbers, but they're respectable considering the RX's capability and the class overall.
Compared to previous generations of the RX, this one handles significantly better. The standard RX 350 wheels are 18 inches in diameter, with the F Sport model equipped with 20-inch wheels and more aggressive tires. The F Sport also gets an adaptive suspension, quicker and more responsive steering, and F Sport badges. Sporty, however, is a relative term since any RX 350 is more comfortable cruising than trying to set a track record. Ultimately, the RX is only modestly powerful, and the suspension is softly sprung. If you're looking for a smooth ride on the highway with your luxury crossover, you'll be happy to hear that the RX has that in spades.
When the first Lexus RX went on sale way back when, it was the obvious choice in luxury crossovers. After all, it was the only luxury crossover. Now the market is overrun with the breed, so choosing the right one for you means doing some solid research. That's what we give you here at Edmunds. Use all of our tools to know you made an informed and confident choice.
