2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan
What’s new
- New Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functions
- Adds semi-automated lane-change feature to optional safety package
- Part of the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Library-quiet at all speeds on all roads
- Ride quality remains soft, supple and impervious to bad asphalt
- The interior features world-class build quality and artful materials
- Touchpad-based infotainment is clever but distracting on the road
- General lack of sportiness cedes advantage to some German rivals
Which LS 500h does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Look past its bold and angular style and you'll find that the 2019 Lexus LS 500h hybrid has all of the quintessential Lexus qualities that make it one of the world's elite luxury sedans: a pillowy and cushioned ride, a whisper-quiet interior and world-class build quality.
Last year's overhaul didn't leave much to be improved on today's model, but for 2019, the LS 500h offers more connected and safety tech and a handful of new style options. Apple CarPlay is finally available for iPhone users (Android Auto is still curiously absent) and Amazon Alexa functionality allows the virtual assistant to start the LS, lock and unlock its doors, and check its fuel level.
They're small changes but worthy refinements for the car's latest generation, which features a coupe-like profile, a new suspension design, and an elongated chassis with more passenger room than its predecessor.
Whether the LS hybrid makes financial sense is another story. Rated at 28 mpg combined, the 500h returns just 5 mpg more than its standard gasoline-powered counterpart but costs several thousand dollars more. If you're counting on fuel savings to justify the hybrid's additional cost, you could be waiting a while.
In truth, the best reason to buy this hybrid is for the instant womp of power delivered by its dual electric motors. And with its whisper-quiet interior, cushioned ride and cutting-edge safety tech, the 2019 Lexus LS 500h proves that Europeans aren't the only ones who can build world-class luxury.
2019 Lexus LS 500h models
The 2019 Lexus LS 500h is a full-size luxury sedan with seating for five passengers. It comes in a single, well-appointed trim level with a handful of stand-alone options and options packages. Even without a single option, the LS 500h comes loaded with the safety and comfort features you'd expect of this class.
Standard equipment on the LS 500h is extensive and begins with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower) connected to a pair of electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. Total system horsepower is 354 hp, with power distributed through a continuously automatic variable transmission. Rear-wheel drive comes standard; all-wheel drive is optional.
Highlights include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, a sunroof, a hands-free trunk, power-closing doors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, and a power rear sunshade.
Technology features include a 12.3-inch central display, a navigation system, a trackpad-style interface, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Lexus Enform services, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and a 12-speaker audio system.
Finally, standard driver aids include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and automatic wipers.
The LS 500h can be further tailored to your taste with a comprehensive options list. The Interior Upgrade package adds leather upholstery with quilted stitching, 28-way power-adjustable driver seat, and heated rear seats, among other items.
The Luxury package adds a 28-way adjustable seat for the passenger, 18-way adjustable and reclining rear seats, four-zone climate control, power rear side sunshades, an armrest-mounted touchscreen controller for climate and seat functions, and rear-seat knee airbags.
The Executive package truly transforms the LS 500h into a luxury shuttle, adding butterfly rear headrests, individual climate control settings, heated and ventilated rear seats with massaging function, and an extendable ottoman footrest for the right-side rear passenger. The cabin is further embellished with hand-pleated trim and stylized glass materials.
Additional safety aids come with the Safety System+ A package, which among other safety-related features, adds adaptive cruise and automatic steering that can detect and "trace" the path of the vehicle in front.
Notable individual options include an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, upgraded wood trim, a 24-inch head-up display and a premium 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lexus LS 500h.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the LS 500h
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$79,960
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|354 hp @ 6600 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$83,180
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|354 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LS 500h safety features:
- Lane Trace Assist
- Works with adaptive cruise control to detect and follow the path of the car in front for semi-automated driving.
- Lexus Safety System+
- Umbrella name for features suite that includes lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.
- Active Steering Assist
- In conjunction with pre-collision warning, the system can take corrective steering action to avoid or minimize a potential collision.
Lexus LS 500h vs. the competition
Lexus LS 500h vs. BMW 7 Series
You can expect world-class craftsmanship in both the BMW and Lexus, so if comfort and luxury are your first priorities, you won't go wrong with either. It's in the details where the two cars diverge. The LS comes loaded with just about everything you'll want (and what it doesn't have, you can order from the options menu). But you'll often need to pony up extra for similar features on the BMW. The BMW also comes with a significantly higher price tag, although its handling performance will appeal to more sport-minded drivers.
Lexus LS 500h vs. Audi A8
The Audi is not technically a hybrid in the same way as the LS 500h. Instead of electric motors and a separate battery pack, the A8, which has been redesigned for 2019, uses an upgraded 48-volt electrical system and a hybrid starter-generator to boost the power and efficiency of its standard V6. The A8 doesn't conserve fuel as well as the Lexus, but the A8 does offer more agile handling and performance while matching the Lexus on just about every measure of comfort and cabin serenity.
Lexus LS 500h vs. Volvo S90
With a powertrain that includes both a supercharger and turbocharger, the S90 T8 hybrid is a power machine. It makes 400 horsepower and a whomping 472 pound-feet of torque. Standard all-wheel drive gives the S90 an advantage in wet weather compared to the Lexus, where AWD is optional. Even with all that power, the S90 is more fuel-efficient than the LS 500h; it returns a rated 29 mpg combined.
FAQ
Is the Lexus LS 500h a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus LS 500h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus LS 500h:
- New Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functions
- Adds semi-automated lane-change feature to optional safety package
- Part of the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018
Is the Lexus LS 500h reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus LS 500h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus LS 500h?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus LS 500h is the 2019 Lexus LS 500h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $79,960.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $79,960
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $83,180
What are the different models of Lexus LS 500h?
More about the 2019 Lexus LS 500h
2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan Overview
The 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LS 500h Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 LS 500h Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] LS 500h Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $108,018 and mileage as low as 30 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] LS 500h Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan LS 500h Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus LS 500h for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,893.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,394.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan and all available trim types: Base, Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2019 Lexus LS 500h Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- Subaru BRZ 2020